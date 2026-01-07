Score 29/29 On This Quiz To Prove That You Know Your Movies Like A True Expert

by

From iconic movies to unforgettable performances, this quiz is here to identify the true film experts. Across 29 questions, you’ll be challenged to correctly match the roles to the actors & actresses who played them. 🎬

From Tom Hanks to Sandra Bullock, Al Pacino to Tom Cruise, we’re about to dive into the world of Hollywood. ⭐ The only question that remains is: Are you up for the challenge? 🤔

Let’s find out as we dive into the quiz.

In case you missed Part 1, check it out here.

Image credits: Clem Onojeghuo

