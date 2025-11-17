Vice President Kamala Harris Makes People React After Attending Beyoncé Show In A Gold Shirt

It doesn’t take being a fan of Beyoncé or her music to know that one of the biggest events of this summer, The Renaissance World Tour, is in full swing. And as with every anticipated musical event, starting from Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour to The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn concert tour, it attracted many celebs who did not forget to read the dress code memo.
Distinguished personalities seen among the audience at different tour venues included Sir Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Madonna, Tom Holland, Frank Ocean, and remarkably, Kamala D. Harris, the current Vice President of the United States.
Wearing a dazzling gold sequined shirt designed by LaQuan Smith, the 48-year-old Vice President was observed enjoying an evening alongside her husband at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, where Beyoncé was playing. After the show, Harris thanked Beyoncé for a “fun date night” on her Instagram, sporting the same fabulous combo.
People were surprised after Kamala Harris thanked Beyoncé for “a fun date night” in her flashy yet chic outfit
Image credits: KamalaHarris
Image credits: KamalaHarris
Most people were in awe of Harris’ shiny outfit
Image credits: BillyM2k
Image credits: PhobosRealty
Image credits: ericaaaaevans
Image credits: princceq
Image credits: _uncle_gworl
Image credits: AdamLake
Although, there were some that weren’t as entertained by the vice president’s glamorous date night
Image credits: nixcklm
Image credits: amyjc92
Image credits: kareemjeanjr
Image credits: CheekyBrandy
Image credits: LauraL2126
Since starting her Renaissance Tour in May, Beyoncé’s show has attracted many well-known celebrities all over the world
Image credits: gettyimages.com
Madonna, donning a vibrant ensemble from Dua Lipa’s Versace collection, along with her daughters, was among the many celebs who didn’t hide their excitement
Image credits: madonna
Image credits: madonna
Image credits: madonna
The Beatles’ Sir Paul McCartney was also spotted at Beyoncé performance in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Image credits: paulmccartney
Image credits: B7Album
During the London show, Grande sported a Glinda the Good Witch-inspired appearance, donning an all-pink ensemble paired with oversized white sunglasses
Image credits: PopBas
Of course, what’s a Beyoncé show without the presence of Dua Lipa who’s seen waving to fans
Image credits: dualipa
Image credits: B7Album
Image credits: priyankachopra
Concertgoers also caught sight of Daniel Kaluuya and Frank Ocean among the audience
Image credits: RenaissanceWT
Image credits: selenagomez
Sacha Baron Cohen, as well as Selena Gomez, were also spotted among the Queen B fans
Image credits: ajturner30
Image credits: beyoncepress
Image credits: iiswhoiis
“We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor,” Lizzo said in her Instagram post, after seeing Beyoncé in Warsaw
Image credits: lizzobeeating
Image credits: zendaya
Tom Holland, Zendaya and Megan Thee Stallion were also among the spotted ones, with the former couple singing their hearts out during Beyoncé’s “Love On Top”
Image credits: ariannea_minaj
Image credits: msvfox
