“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

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Tumblr has always been a platform where creative people tend to find each other, and the community they built there is unlike anything else on the internet. A big part of that is down to its artists, who made a habit of turning posts they loved into drawings, sketches, and illustrations just for the joy of it.

Below, we’ve put together some of the best examples of this tradition. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorite pieces.

#1 Whap!!! 😂

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#2 Not The Bees 🐝

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#3 Sea Lion King

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: quicksilvermad

#4 Krux

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: HomeOfTheRisingStorm

#5 Aura Farming On The Road

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#6 Goth Granny

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#7 Just Had To

Credit: madeofklay | Tumblr

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#8 🐍

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#9 Credit: Jmawork | Ig

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#10 Cute Doggo🥺

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#11 Water Puppy Meets Land Seal & Become Besties 😂

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#12 Ollie Is Wild! 😂🤪

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#13 Plat Plat Plat 🐸

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#14 🦕 Credit: Meladoodle

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#15 ✍️: Maariamph

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#16 ✏️📓

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#17 Kids These Days

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: seeveenteen

#18 Friend-Shaped @ Symbol

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: YoGizmo353

#19 Be Not Afraid

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Xx_SnowyFox_xX

#20 Ah, The Classic “A Boy And His Demon/Fae/Magical Girl/Deity/Dragon/Etc. GF” Plot

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Jackviator

#21 Happy ‘Dusa, Best ‘Dusa

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: ImminentChaos1717

#22 The Monster Mash Is Real!

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: TheAccursedOne

#23 In My Honest Opinion, A Far Better Use Of Their Time

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Jackviator

#24 Pallas Cats Are So *round*

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: EmeraldHawk

#25 A Two-For-One Special

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: hulsey698, autumncalls.tumblr.com

#26 #justndthings

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Jackviator

#27 Baking With Mama

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#28 Vegetables Never Looked So Glamorous

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#29 She Was Loving It

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#30 No Gloves. Medical Meowlpractice. 😻 🎨credit: Unsoldibujante | Tumblr

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#31 Who’s That Pokémon? Bumbalabee! 🐝

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#32 Yellow Fans Be Like

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#33 You Mean The Proper Amount Of Excited To See Your Cat

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#34 Little Toe Beans

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#35 🐦 Credit: Wolfi-Sama

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#36 Tiny Eyes

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Introducing, Mother Nature And Her Friend Daddy Electric!

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: best_thing_toothless

#38 What Kind Of Weird Games Did You Play As A Child ?

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: trumaniisheer

#39 Absolutely Scrumpdiddlyumptious

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: seeveenteen

#40 *floomp*

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Other-Cantaloupe4765

#41 Cat

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: SnatRoast

#42 Creature Style

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: ruijie_the_hungry

#43 If A Crow Has A Knife, You’d Better Believe They Know How To Use It

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Other-Cantaloupe4765

#44 Remember To Wear Gloves When Petting, Patting, Booping, Etc; Shark Skin Is Quite Abrasive

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Jackviator

#45 Unstoppable Force Meets Easily Movable Object

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Jackviator

#46 A Frog

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Mom Of The Year

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#48 “Pawdon Me Sire.” 🧐🐾 🎨credit: Magicratfingers | Tumblr

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#49 Awesome Thing. 💖✨

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#50 Floof

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#51 Real

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#52 Nailed It

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#53 He’s Doing A Great Job

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#54 Very Much Yes 🤌

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#55 Gimmie The Pizza

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#56 👀

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#57 Geese

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: BestofTumblr

#58 ‘Tis The One-Year-Anniversary Of One Of The Best April Fool’s Day Pranks Of All Time

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Jackviator

#59 Meow *bump*

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: reddit.com

#60 The Lion Does Not Concern Herself With The Opinion Of Her Dad

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Jackviator

#61 Cats

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: best_thing_toothless

#62 It Is Said That Little Girl Is Still Out There Ratmaxxing Up In This Bitch To This Very Day 🐀

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Jackviator

#63 Ham Necklace

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Other-Cantaloupe4765

#64 “Anon,” 2013, Colorized

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Jackviator

#65 So Cute!

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: best_thing_toothless

#66 O, Great Sphinx, Nx Me A Sphi

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: best_thing_toothless

#67 Bee Together

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: dacoolestguy

#68 I Put On My Robe And (Backwards) Wizard Hat

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Jackviator

#69 Lmao Get Walrus-Beamed Idiot

“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Image source: Jackviator

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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