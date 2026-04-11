“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place

Tumblr has always been a platform where creative people tend to find each other, and the community they built there is unlike anything else on the internet. A big part of that is down to its artists, who made a habit of turning posts they loved into drawings, sketches, and illustrations just for the joy of it.
Below, we’ve put together some of the best examples of this tradition. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorite pieces.
#1 Whap!!! 😂
Image source: BestofTumblr
#2 Not The Bees 🐝
Image source: BestofTumblr
#3 Sea Lion King
Image source: quicksilvermad
#4 Krux
Image source: HomeOfTheRisingStorm
#5 Aura Farming On The Road
Image source: BestofTumblr
#6 Goth Granny
Image source: BestofTumblr
#7 Just Had To
Credit: madeofklay | Tumblr
Image source: BestofTumblr
#8 🐍
Image source: BestofTumblr
#9 Credit: Jmawork | Ig
Image source: BestofTumblr
#10 Cute Doggo🥺
Image source: BestofTumblr
#11 Water Puppy Meets Land Seal & Become Besties 😂
Image source: BestofTumblr
#12 Ollie Is Wild! 😂🤪
Image source: BestofTumblr
#13 Plat Plat Plat 🐸
Image source: BestofTumblr
#14 🦕 Credit: Meladoodle
Image source: BestofTumblr
#15 ✍️: Maariamph
Image source: BestofTumblr
#16 ✏️📓
Image source: BestofTumblr
#17 Kids These Days
Image source: seeveenteen
#18 Friend-Shaped @ Symbol
Image source: YoGizmo353
#19 Be Not Afraid
Image source: Xx_SnowyFox_xX
#20 Ah, The Classic “A Boy And His Demon/Fae/Magical Girl/Deity/Dragon/Etc. GF” Plot
Image source: Jackviator
#21 Happy ‘Dusa, Best ‘Dusa
Image source: ImminentChaos1717
#22 The Monster Mash Is Real!
Image source: TheAccursedOne
#23 In My Honest Opinion, A Far Better Use Of Their Time
Image source: Jackviator
#24 Pallas Cats Are So *round*
Image source: EmeraldHawk
#25 A Two-For-One Special
Image source: hulsey698, autumncalls.tumblr.com
#26 #justndthings
Image source: Jackviator
#27 Baking With Mama
Image source: BestofTumblr
#28 Vegetables Never Looked So Glamorous
Image source: BestofTumblr
#29 She Was Loving It
Image source: BestofTumblr
#30 No Gloves. Medical Meowlpractice. 😻 🎨credit: Unsoldibujante | Tumblr
Image source: BestofTumblr
#31 Who’s That Pokémon? Bumbalabee! 🐝
Image source: BestofTumblr
#32 Yellow Fans Be Like
Image source: BestofTumblr
#33 You Mean The Proper Amount Of Excited To See Your Cat
Image source: BestofTumblr
#34 Little Toe Beans
Image source: BestofTumblr
#35 🐦 Credit: Wolfi-Sama
Image source: BestofTumblr
#36 Tiny Eyes
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Introducing, Mother Nature And Her Friend Daddy Electric!
Image source: best_thing_toothless
#38 What Kind Of Weird Games Did You Play As A Child ?
Image source: trumaniisheer
#39 Absolutely Scrumpdiddlyumptious
Image source: seeveenteen
#40 *floomp*
Image source: Other-Cantaloupe4765
#41 Cat
Image source: SnatRoast
#42 Creature Style
Image source: ruijie_the_hungry
#43 If A Crow Has A Knife, You’d Better Believe They Know How To Use It
Image source: Other-Cantaloupe4765
#44 Remember To Wear Gloves When Petting, Patting, Booping, Etc; Shark Skin Is Quite Abrasive
Image source: Jackviator
#45 Unstoppable Force Meets Easily Movable Object
Image source: Jackviator
#46 A Frog
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Mom Of The Year
Image source: BestofTumblr
#48 “Pawdon Me Sire.” 🧐🐾 🎨credit: Magicratfingers | Tumblr
Image source: BestofTumblr
#49 Awesome Thing. 💖✨
Image source: BestofTumblr
#50 Floof
Image source: BestofTumblr
#51 Real
Image source: BestofTumblr
#52 Nailed It
Image source: BestofTumblr
#53 He’s Doing A Great Job
Image source: BestofTumblr
#54 Very Much Yes 🤌
Image source: BestofTumblr
#55 Gimmie The Pizza
Image source: BestofTumblr
#56 👀
Image source: BestofTumblr
#57 Geese
Image source: BestofTumblr
#58 ‘Tis The One-Year-Anniversary Of One Of The Best April Fool’s Day Pranks Of All Time
Image source: Jackviator
#59 Meow *bump*
Image source: reddit.com
#60 The Lion Does Not Concern Herself With The Opinion Of Her Dad
Image source: Jackviator
#61 Cats
Image source: best_thing_toothless
#62 It Is Said That Little Girl Is Still Out There Ratmaxxing Up In This Bitch To This Very Day 🐀
Image source: Jackviator
#63 Ham Necklace
Image source: Other-Cantaloupe4765
#64 “Anon,” 2013, Colorized
Image source: Jackviator
#65 So Cute!
Image source: best_thing_toothless
#66 O, Great Sphinx, Nx Me A Sphi
Image source: best_thing_toothless
#67 Bee Together
Image source: dacoolestguy
#68 I Put On My Robe And (Backwards) Wizard Hat
Image source: Jackviator
#69 Lmao Get Walrus-Beamed Idiot
Image source: Jackviator
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