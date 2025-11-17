Man Woke Up To Strange Noise And He Discovered Lynx Family At His Doorstep

Earlier this month, we wrote about the most awesome “I woke up to this” moments that have ever happened, and this story that happened to Tim Newton from Alaska definitely belongs there.

“Tim was awakened by noises on [his] deck last week – and looked outside. In astonishment, he grabbed his camera.. and can you believe it? Mama Lynx and her SEVEN kits!!” – he later wrote on his page.

“She called to them and they all lined up right outside in front of where he was standing (he was inside the screen door!) Amazing ALASKA WILD LIFE!!! They proceeded to run and play on our deck, and then in our yard!”

“I’ve concluded that lynx must spend 1 percent of their waking lives chasing rabbits, and 99 percent chasing their kids. It was pretty much non-stop frolicking and rough-housing.”

#1

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#2

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#3

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#4

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#5

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#6

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#7

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#8

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#9

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#10

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#11

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#12

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#13

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#14

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#15

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

#16

Image source: kingdomofanimals.com

