45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

by

For those who’ve never had a problem with potatoes viciously touching the meat on your plate like in Michelangelo’s famous fresco “The Creation Of Adam,” eating is like a walk in the park. When the sun it’s out, it’s fun, and when it’s raining, you just try to get it over with.

But for the gang of picky eaters, having food go into your stomach is something not to be taken light-heartedly. You gotta calibrate, engineer, and foresee the products, tastes, and combinations before they hit the tongue, and even then, there should always be a plan B.

So this time, we’re gonna see what picky eating is all about, as shared by the selective foodies themselves, who seem to have an excellent sense of humor. From having your friend’s mom tell you she’s made food for you to that cursed feeling when seeing the menu in a restaurant feels like you made a mistake, these are some real-life situations but with a humorous twist.

#1

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: TheCatWhisprer

#2

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: chrysalisgrey

#3

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#4

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#5

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: chewingintensifies

#6

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: chewingintensifies

#7

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#8

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: AlexJayXo

#9

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#10

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: DaveStrogen

#11

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: luanneparks

#12

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: obscenemaxine

#13

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#14

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: reddit.com

#15

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: crudeentertainment

#16

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: baileyygurell

#17

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: diem-the-kitty

#18

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#19

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#20

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: grandtheftpasta

#21

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: jakepelletier22

#22

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: DemetriusHarmon

#23

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: nofilternern

#24

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: MessieJoore

#25

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: sjhanz96

#26

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: MFD00MAVIN

#27

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: _marijahh

#28

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: havijalapeno

#29

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#30

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: thetiamonet

#31

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: DadBits

#32

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: courtney_haas_

#33

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#34

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#35

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#36

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#37

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#38

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#39

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#40

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#41

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

#42

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: AllyWanstedt

#43

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: DemetriusHarmon

#44

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Image source: SPRlNGKAY

#45

45 Jokes And Memes That Have Picky Eaters Feeling Called Out

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Arthur Darvill
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2017
I Photographed Cosplayers And Inserted Them Into Mock Posters
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
16 Photographs I Captured In India
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Terrifying Pumpkin Carvings By Ray Villafane
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“No One Is Cleaning Their House Every Day. No One Is Having Sex Every Day:” Mom’s Post On Parenting Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.