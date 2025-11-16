People Are Sharing Horrible And Annoying Neighbor Stories, Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Despite the knowledge that someone knows exactly where you live, there are people who seem to think that horrible, annoying or just deeply petty behavior is acceptable. Even stranger, in the 21st century, it has never been easier to document insufferable behavior, including legally permissible evidence like videos and pictures.
So despite these considerable risks to being a menace, these neighbors still chose to be a menace to those who lived near and around them, fortunately, in the age of the internet, we can all “enjoy” the examples people have shared. So get comfortable, upvote your favorites as you scroll through and be sure to comment your own experiences.
#1 Revenge On A Rude Neighbor
#2 Revenge On A Rude Neighbor
#3 Our Homophobic Neighbor Complained To The City That Our Trash Bins Are On The Side Of Our House. The City Said We Could Put Up Lattice In Front Of The Bins. Hope She Loves Our New Lattice!
#4 Revenge On A Rude Neighbor
#5 Revenge On A Rude Neighbor
#6 Revenge On A Rude Neighbor
#7 Kids Are Having Fun With Friends So A Neighbor Reported To Hoa That They Must Be Running A Childcare
#8 Revenge On A Rude Neighbor
#9 Revenge On A Rude Neighbor
#10 At What Point Do The Officials Step In?
#11 When My Neighbor In The Building Accused Me Of Lying…
#12 Revenge On A Rude Neighbor
#13 The Way My Neighbor Decided To Move For A Couple Hours
#14 People-Sharing-Petty-Neighbor-Stories
#15 I Pay $125 A Month To Park In My Parking Spot. I’m 111b. This Jerk Is My Neighbor
#16 Revenge On A Rude Neighbor
#17 Revenge On A Rude Neighbor
#18 People-Sharing-Petty-Neighbor-Stories
#19 Someone Came And Cut A Dozen Roses Off My Rose Bushes
#20 Ugh. I Sent A Copy Of This To My Landlord. My Neighbor Just Had To Be This Guy
#21 Upstairs Neighbors Let Their Dogs Urinate On Their Balcony Which Leaks Down To Ours
#22 My Nosey Neighbor Filming Us Again!!!
#23 Too Bad There Isn’t A Garbage Chute Nearby……
#24 Sheltered What I Assumed Was A Stray Cat For Two Days, Called My Apartment Complex Asking If Anyone Lost Their Pet, And On Day 2, The Owner Shows Up And I Returned Her Cat. Woke Up To This Note This Morning
#25 Our Neighbors Drag Their Trash Bags Out Their Front Door And Down Our Communal Hallway/Stairway, Creating A Literal Trash Juice Trail
#26 Neighbors Who Have Nothing Better To Do
#27 This Note That My Neighbors Left On My Car…
#28 Today Was Trash Pickup Day. I Committed The Crime Of Moving My Neighbor’s Empty Can Closer To Her Driveway, So I Could Park My Car
#29 Downstairs Neighbors Left Windows Open On Window Cleaning Day, Now I And Everyone Below Them Won’t Get Our Glass Cleaned And The Cleaners Can’t Work
#30 At 3am This Morning My Neighbor Pulled Off His Door And Smashed It In The Street While Screaming Nonsense
