Hey Pandas, Have Any Of You Ever Accidentally Invented Something That Already Existed? (Closed)

I do this sometimes. The other day, I invented the window trying to come up with a better skylight. Who knows, we may have some fun stories about it.
#1
I once saw a show about a city (Kiev, I think) having problems with its bridges getting bombed during wars, cutting of transport across the city. I thought I had come up with a solution.
What if there were dams (which is a stupid idea too, I guess I thought they would be stronger) across the river? But, there would be a big opening under them so water could get through.
Wait. That’s a bridge.
…the original problem.
