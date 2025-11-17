Hey Pandas, Have Any Of You Ever Accidentally Invented Something That Already Existed? (Closed)

by

I do this sometimes. The other day, I invented the window trying to come up with a better skylight. Who knows, we may have some fun stories about it.

#1

I once saw a show about a city (Kiev, I think) having problems with its bridges getting bombed during wars, cutting of transport across the city. I thought I had come up with a solution.

What if there were dams (which is a stupid idea too, I guess I thought they would be stronger) across the river? But, there would be a big opening under them so water could get through.

Wait. That’s a bridge.
…the original problem.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“That’s Disgusting”: Fans Outraged After Man Tries To Snatch Billie Eilish At Miami Concert
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2025
$120,000-Worth Banana Duct-Taped To A Wall Inspired These 17 Brands To Make Hilarious Ads
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Artists’ Tributes To The Iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
10 Life Lessons Little Women: LA Has Taught Us
3 min read
May, 31, 2018
Heidi Klum Reveals This Year’s Costume, Proves She’s The Queen Of Halloween Once More
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My ‘Guess The Movie’ With Bananas
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.