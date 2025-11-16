177 Faith Quotes To Help You Look For A Rainbow After The Rain

We often associate faith with religion. However, although religion is founded on faith, faith is not always based on religion. Many faith quotes are indeed derived from the Bible and other religious literature. However, the Bible quotes about faith can be interpreted personally and in a non-religious way. Like with many pieces of literature, there’s something to take away from it for everyone. After all, in any religion, one may find moral lessons and preachings that deliver an exemplary message.
However, it would be difficult and inaccurate to assert that all of the famous quotes about faith by philosophers, writers, and other brilliant minds were of a religious nature. And we’re not going to do that. Nonetheless, quotes on faith are an excellent source of inspiration and motivation, whether you are religious or not. Perhaps one of the most famous Mahatma Gandhi quotes, and a faith quote, states, “If patience is worth anything, it must endure to the end of time. And a living faith will last in the midst of the blackest storm.”
Faith is about believing and hoping that the sun will rise again tomorrow and that the rainbow will appear after the storm. Faith is about accepting that we need the rain for the seeds to germinate and grow. Below, we have gathered a bounty of inspirational quotes about faith that will hopefully serve as a reminder to never lose faith. In whatever or whoever it is. Is there a quote about faith in the list that hit home? Let us know!
#1
“Faith in oneself is the best and safest course.” — Michelangelo
#2
“Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark” — Rabindranath Tagore
#3
“We need to reject any politics that targets people because of race or religion. This isn’t a matter of political correctness. It’s a matter of understanding what makes us strong. The world respects us not just for our arsenal; it respects us for our diversity and our openness and the way we respect every faith.” — Barack Obama
#4
“Faith is an oasis in the heart which will never be reached by the caravan of thinking.” — Khalil Gibran
#5
“Faith gives you an inner strength and a sense of balance and perspective in life.” — Gregory Peck
#6
“I have come to the conclusion that the most important element in human life is faith.” — Rose Kennedy
#7
“Knowledge is only one half. Faith is the other.” — Novalis
#8
“Faith is permitting ourselves to be seized by the things we do not see.” — Martin Luther
#9
“Keep your dreams alive. Understand to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination, and dedication. Remember all things are possible for those who believe.” — Gail Devers
#10
“Stand straight, walk proud, have a little faith.” — Garth Brooks
#11
“Life is full of happiness and tears; be strong and have faith.” — Kareena Kapoor Khan
#12
“The foundation stones for a balanced success are honesty, character, integrity, faith, love and loyalty.” — Zig Ziglar
#13
“Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.” — George Washington
#14
“Always be yourself, express yourself, have faith in yourself, do not go out and look for a successful personality and duplicate it.” — Bruce Lee
#15
“Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don’t lose faith.” — Steve Jobs
#16
“It’s lack of faith that makes people afraid of meeting challenges, and I believed in myself.” — Muhammad Ali
#17
“To have faith is to trust yourself to the water. When you swim you don’t grab hold of the water, because if you do you will sink and drown. Instead you relax, and float.” — Alan Watts
#18
“A casual stroll through the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
#19
“Faith is a passionate intuition.” — William Wordsworth
#20
“A man of courage is also full of faith.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero
#21
“Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” — Martin Luther King Jr
#22
“The keys to patience are acceptance and faith. Accept things as they are, and look realistically at the world around you. Have faith in yourself and in the direction you have chosen.” — Ralph Marston
#23
“God will never give you anything you can’t handle, so don’t stress.” — Kelly Clarkson
#24
“Doubt is not the opposite of faith; it is one element of faith.” — Paul Tillich
#25
“To me faith means not worrying.” — John Dewey
#26
“The principle part of faith is patience.” — George MacDonald
#27
“Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.” — Norman Vincent Peale
#28
“Choose your friends with caution; plan your future with purpose, and frame your life with faith.” — Thomas S. Monson
#29
“Ultimately, blind faith is the only kind.” — Mason Cooley
#30
“We are never defeated unless we give up on God.” — Ronald Reagan
#31
“Faith is a living, daring confidence in God’s grace, so sure and certain that a man could stake his life on it a thousand times.” — Martin Luther
#32
“God enters by a private door into every individual.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#33
“Of all duties, prayer certainly is the sweetest and most easy.” — Laurence Sterne
#34
“If fear is cultivated it will become stronger, if faith is cultivated it will achieve mastery.” — John Paul Jones
#35
“He who has faith has an inward reservoir of courage, hope, confidence, calmness, and assuring trust that all will come out well – even though to the world it may appear to come out most badly.” — B. C. Forbes
#36
“Belief is a wise wager. Granted that faith cannot be proved, what harm will come to you if you gamble on its truth and it proves false? If you gain, you gain all; if you lose, you lose nothing. Wager, then, without hesitation, that He exists.” — Blaise Pascal
#37
“Faithless is he that says farewell when the road darkens.” — J. R. R. Tolkien
#38
“My reason nourishes my faith and my faith my reason.” — Norman Cousins
#39
“God has already done everything He’s going to do. The ball is now in your court. If you want success, if you want wisdom, if you want to be prosperous and healthy, you’re going to have to do more than meditate and believe; you must boldly declare words of faith and victory over yourself and your family.” — Joel Osteen
#40
“The only faith that wears well and holds its color in all weathers is that which is woven of conviction and set with the sharp mordant of experience.” — James Russell Lowell
#41
“Faith means belief in something concerning which doubt is theoretically possible.” — William James
#42
“Faith: not wanting to know what is true.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
#43
“Faith is reason grown courageous.” — Sherwood Eddy
#44
“I seek a deeper truth, but I don’t think I have to go to a building designated for worship to find it.” — Ted Lange
#45
“Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light.” — Helen Keller
#46
“With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve.” — Muhammad Ali Jinnah
#47
“Faith is the very first thing you should pack in a hope chest.” — Sarah Ban Breathnach
#48
“Our faith comes in moments; our vice is habitual.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#49
“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” — Helen Keller
#50
“Faith makes all things possible… love makes all things easy.” — Dwight L. Moody
#51
“Believe in yourself, and the rest will fall into place. Have faith in your own abilities, work hard, and there is nothing you cannot accomplish.” — Brad Henry
#52
“There lives more faith in honest doubt, believe me, than in half the creeds.” — Alfred Lord Tennyson
#53
“It sounds simple telling people to work hard and never quit, but to really execute and demonstrate those principles takes discipline and faith. Those are the two factors that I believe separate the good from the great, the successes from the failures.” — Nipsey Hussle
#54
“Faith is spiritualized imagination.” — Henry Ward Beecher
#55
“Physical strength can never permanently withstand the impact of spiritual force.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
#56
“Faith is not simply a patience that passively suffers until the storm is past. Rather, it is a spirit that bears things – with resignations, yes, but above all, with blazing, serene hope.” — Corazon Aquino
#57
“Pray as though everything depended on God. Work as though everything depended on you.” — Saint Augustine
#58
“It takes vision and courage to create – it takes faith and courage to prove.” — Owen D. Young
#59
“Resist your fear; fear will never lead to you a positive end. Go for your faith and what you believe.” — T. D. Jakes
#60
“I do respect people’s faith, but I don’t respect their manipulation of that faith in order to create fear and control.” — Javier Bardem
#61
“A wise ruler ought never to keep faith when by doing so it would be against his interests.” — Niccolo Machiavelli
#62
“Faith consists in believing when it is beyond the power of reason to believe.” — Voltaire
#63
“Belief in a cruel God makes a cruel man.” — Thomas Paine
#64
“I live and love in God’s peculiar light.” — Michelangelo
#65
“As your faith is strengthened you will find that there is no longer the need to have a sense of control, that things will flow as they will, and that you will flow with them, to your great delight and benefit.” — Emmanuel Teney
#66
“We are twice armed if we fight with faith.” — Plato
#67
“Faith is not belief without proof, but trust without reservation.” — D. Elton Trueblood
#68
“Faith and prayer are the vitamins of the soul; man cannot live in health without them.” — Mahalia Jackson
#69
“You can judge the quality of their faith from the way they behave. Discipline is an index to doctrine.” — Tertullian
#70
“It is truer to say that martyrs create faith more than faith creates martyrs.” — Miguel de Unamuno
#71
“Worry is spiritual short sight. Its cure is intelligent faith.” — Paul Brunton
#72
“Doubt is a pain too lonely to know that faith is his twin brother.” — Khalil Gibran
#73
“Faith is not something to grasp, it is a state to grow into.” — Mahatma Gandhi
#74
“We can no more do without spirituality than we can do without food, shelter, or clothing.” — Ernest Holmes
#75
“The power of faith will often shine forth the most when the character is naturally weak.” — Augustus Hare
#76
“True faith is belief in the reality of absolute values.” — William Inge
#77
“A faith is a necessity to a man. Woe to him who believes in nothing.” — Victor Hugo
#78
“Faith is a state of openness or trust.” — Alan Watts
#79
“Have faith in God; God has faith in you.” — Edwin Louis Cole
#80
“I’ve always believed that success for anyone is all about drive, dedication, and desire, but for me, it’s also been about confidence and faith.” — Stephen Curry
#81
“My faith helps me understand that circumstances don’t dictate my happiness, my inner peace.” — Denzel Washington
#82
“Faith embraces many truths which seem to contradict each other.” — Blaise Pascal
#83
“Faith indeed tells what the senses do not tell, but not the contrary of what they see. It is above them and not contrary to them.” — Blaise Pascal
#84
“I hold that religion and faith are two different things.” — Pat Buckley
#85
“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” — Mahatma Gandhi
#86
“A grateful heart is a beginning of greatness. It is an expression of humility. It is a foundation for the development of such virtues as prayer, faith, courage, contentment, happiness, love, and well-being.” — James E. Faust
#87
“Just dream big. Go for it. There’s nothing holding you back. You can have ups and downs, but if you believe in something, keep the faith; keep fighting. And don’t let people put you down.” — Geraint Thomas
#88
“Never be discouraged. If I were sunk in the lowest pits of Nova Scotia, with the Rocky Mountains piled on me, I would hang on, exercise faith, and keep up good courage, and I would come out on top.” — Joseph Smith, Jr.
#89
“When you focus on being a blessing, God makes sure that you are always blessed in abundance.” — Joel Osteen
#90
“Keep your faith in God, but keep your powder dry.” — Oliver Cromwell
#91
“I am still far from being what I want to be, but with God’s help I shall succeed.” — Vincent Van Gogh
#92
“To one who has faith, no explanation is necessary. To one without faith, no explanation is possible.” — Thomas Aquinas
#93
“In my deepest, darkest moments, what really got me through was a prayer. Sometimes my prayer was ‘Help me.’ Sometimes a prayer was ‘Thank you.’ What I’ve discovered is that intimate connection and communication with my creator will always get me through because I know my support, my help, is just a prayer away.” — Iyanla Vanzant
#94
“Seeds of faith are always within us; sometimes it takes a crisis to nourish and encourage their growth.” — Susan L. Taylor
#95
“That deep emotional conviction of the presence of a superior reasoning power, which is revealed in the incomprehensible universe, forms my idea of God.” — Albert Einstein
#96
“You were made by God and for God, and until you understand that, life will never make sense.” — Rick Warren
#97
“Love, hope, fear, faith – these make humanity; These are its sign and note and character.” — Robert Browning
#98
“Keep the faith, don’t lose your perseverance and always trust your gut extinct.” — Paula Abdul
#99
“In a world of prayer, we are all equal in the sense that each of us is a unique person, with a unique perspective on the world, a member of a class of one.” — W. H. Auden
#100
“Faith is a knowledge within the heart, beyond the reach of proof.” — Khalil Gibran
#101
“That is the definition of faith – acceptance of that which we imagine to be true, that which we cannot prove.” — Dan Brown
#102
“God always takes the simplest way.” — Albert Einstein
#103
“There is nothing that wastes the body like worry, and one who has any faith in God should be ashamed to worry about anything whatsoever.” — Mahatma Gandhi
#104
“Vision looks upward and becomes faith.” — Stephen Samuel Wise
#105
“Of all the things Christ wants for us, loving Him and focusing our attention on Him are the most important.” — Charles Stanley
#106
“God never made a promise that was too good to be true.” — Dwight L. Moody
#107
“Each one prays to God according to his own light.” — Mahatma Gandhi
#108
“Faith is the substance of hope – of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen. So if you can hope for it and imagine it, and keep imagining and hoping and seeing yourself driving a new car, or seeing yourself getting that job, or seeing yourself excel, seeing yourself help that person – that is faith.” — Duane Chapman
#109
“In faith there is enough light for those who want to believe and enough shadows to blind those who don’t.” — Blaise Pascal
#110
“Faith activates God – Fear activates the Enemy.” — Joel Osteen
#111
“If you believe in God, He will open the windows of heaven and pour blessings upon you.” — Mahalia Jackson
#112
“He wants you all to Himself to put His loving, divine arms around you.” — Charles Stanley
#113
“Corruption is a cancer: a cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity; already-tight national budgets, crowding out important national investments. It wastes the talent of entire generations. It scares away investments and jobs.” — Joe Biden
#114
“No matter what has happened to you in the past or what is going on in your life right now, it has no power to keep you from having an amazingly good future if you will walk by faith in God. God loves you! He wants you to live with victory over sin so you can possess His promises for your life today!” — Joyce Meyer
#115
“Lets have faith that right makes might; and in that faith let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it.” — Abraham Lincoln
#116
“A man filled with the love of God is not content with blessing his family alone, but ranges through the whole world, anxious to bless the whole human race.” — Joseph Smith, Jr.
#117
“Faith is not contrary to reason.” — Sherwood Eddy
#118
“Don’t let the winds blow your dreams away… or steal your faith in God.” — Vin Scully
#119
“One of the things I learned the hard way was that it doesn’t pay to get discouraged. Keeping busy and making optimism a way of life can restore your faith in yourself.” — Lucille Ball
#120
“To believe in God is impossible not to believe in Him is absurd.” — Voltaire
#121
“I can’t prove it scientifically, that there’s a God, but I believe.” — Billy Graham
#122
“God, our Creator, has stored within our minds and personalities, great potential strength and ability. Prayer helps us tap and develop these powers.” — A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
#123
“Prayer should be the key of the day and the lock of the night.” — George Herbert
#124
“If you have God on your side, everything becomes clear.” — Ayrton Senna
#125
“Fight the good fight of faith, and God will give you spiritual mercies.” — George Whitefield
#126
“Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.” — Mother Teresa
#127
“Faith is deliberate confidence in the character of God whose ways you may not understand at the time.” — Oswald Chambers
#128
“Every tomorrow has two handles. We can take hold of it with the handle of anxiety or the handle of faith.” — Henry Ward Beecher
#129
“We have one life; it soon will be past; what we do for God is all that will last.” — Charles Studd
#130
“Reason is our soul’s left hand, faith her right.” — John Donne
#131
“Faith has to do with things that are not seen and hope with things that are not at hand.” — Thomas Aquinas
#132
“I have not lost faith in God. I have moments of anger and protest. Sometimes I’ve been closer to him for that reason.” — Elie Wiesel
#133
“God didn’t make a mistake when He made you. You need to see yourself as God sees you.” — Joel Osteen
#134
“Faith is about trusting God when you have unanswered questions.” — Joel Osteen
#135
“What do you mean by faith? Is faith enough for Man? Should he be satisfied with faith alone? Is there no way of finding out the truth? Is the attitude of faith, of believing in something for which there can be no more than philosophic proof, the true mark of a Christian?” — Clifford D. Simak
#136
“All who call on God in true faith, earnestly from the heart, will certainly be heard, and will receive what they have asked and desired.” — Martin Luther
#137
“In the affairs of this world, men are saved not by faith, but by the want of it.” — Benjamin Franklin
#138
“Faith is different from proof; the latter is human, the former is a Gift from God.” — Blaise Pascal
#139
“Faith is not a thing which one ‘loses’, we merely cease to shape our lives by it.” — Georges Bernanos
#140
“If patience is worth anything, it must endure to the end of time. And a living faith will last in the midst of the blackest storm.” —Mahatma Gandhi
#141
“Faith, to my mind, is a stiffening process, a sort of mental starch.” — E. M. Forster
#142
“Faith and doubt both are needed – not as antagonists, but working side by side to take us around the unknown curve.” — Lillian Smith
#143
“What does God the Father look like? Although I’ve never seen Him, I believe – as with the Holy Spirit – He looks like Jesus looked on earth.” — Benny Hinn
#144
“Now the true soldiers of Christ must always be prepared to do battle for the truth, and must never, so far as lies with them, allow false convictions to creep in.” — Origen
#145
“And the attitude of faith is the very opposite of clinging to belief, of holding on.” — Alan Watts
#146
“Believers, look up – take courage. The angels are nearer than you think.” — Billy Graham
#147
“Ask those who love Him with a sincere love, and they will tell you that they find no greater or prompter relief amid the troubles of their life than in loving conversation with their Divine Friend.” — Alphonsus Liguori
#148
“The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.” — Billy Graham
#149
“Through hard work, perseverance and a faith in God, you can live your dreams.” — Ben Carson
#150
“God continues to work miracles in my life.” — Willie Aames
#151
“Man, I just feel blessed… I was in a situation where the only way I could come out of it was by putting my faith in God. No matter how good my lawyers were, no matter how much celebrity I had, everything was just stacked up against me.” — Sean Combs
#152
“Each party steals so many articles of faith from the other, and the candidates spend so much time making each other’s speeches, that by the time election day is past there is nothing much to do save turn the sitting rascals out and let a new gang in.” — H. L. Mencken
#153
“Be a sinner and sin strongly, but more strongly have faith and rejoice in Christ.” — Martin Luther
#154
“It was seldom that I attended any religious meetings, as my parents had not much faith in and were never so unfortunate as to unite themselves with any of the religious sects.” — Orson Pratt
#155
“Have no fear of moving into the unknown. Simply step out fearlessly knowing that I am with you, therefore no harm can befall you; all is very, very well. Do this in complete faith and confidence.” — Pope John Paul II
#156
“I die the king’s faithful servant, but God’s first.” — Thomas More
#157
“I gave in, and admitted that God was God.” — C. S. Lewis
#158
“There are many things that are essential to arriving at true peace of mind, and one of the most important is faith, which cannot be acquired without prayer.” — John Wooden
#159
“Fight the good fight of faith, and God will give you spiritual mercies.” — George Whitefield
#160
“The love of heaven makes one heavenly.” — William Shakespeare
#161
“Pray, and let God worry.” — Martin Luther
#162
“No matter how old we become, we can still call them ‘Holy Mother’ and ‘Father’ and put a child-like trust in them.” — Desmond Morris
#163
“Put your nose into the Bible everyday. It is your spiritual food. And then share it. Make a vow not to be a lukewarm Christian.” — Kirk Cameron
#164
“Having a clear faith, based on the creed of the church is often labeled today as fundamentalism. Whereas relativism, which is letting oneself be tossed and swept along by every wind of teaching, look like the only attitude acceptable to today’s standards.” — Pope Benedict XVI
#165
“Fear is the denomination of the Old Testament; belief is the denomination of the New.” — Benjamin Whichcote
#166
“We are a long time in learning that all our strength and salvation is in God.” — David Brainerd
#167
“We see ourselves in terms of yesterday and today. Our Heavenly Father sees us in terms of forever.” — Joseph B. Wirthlin
#168
“All that I am I owe to Jesus Christ, revealed to me in His divine Book.” — David Livingstone
#169
“My heart hath often been deeply afflicted under a feeling that the standard of pure righteousness is not lifted up to the people by us, as a society, in that clearness which it might have been, had we been as faithful as we ought to be to the teachings of Christ.” — John Woolman
#170
“God… a being whose only definition is that he is beyond man’s power to conceive.” — Ayn Rand
#171
“Oh, it is wonderful to know that our Heavenly Father loves us – even with all our flaws! His love is such that even should we give up on ourselves, He never will.” — Joseph B. Wirthlin
#172
“Your faithfulness makes you trustworthy to God.” — Edwin Louis Cole
#173
“The dearest friend on earth is a mere shadow compared to Jesus Christ.” — Oswald Chambers
#174
“Grow in the root of all grace, which is faith. Believe God’s promises more firmly than ever. Allow your faith to increase in its fullness, firmness, and simplicity.” — Charles Spurgeon
#175
“Before the throne of the Almighty, man will be judged not by his acts but by his intentions. For God alone reads our hearts.” — Mahatma Gandhi
#176
“Nor shall derision prove powerful against those who listen to humanity or those who follow in the footsteps of divinity, for they shall live forever. Forever.” — Khalil Gibran
#177
“May nothing entice me till I happily make my way to Jesus Christ! Fire, cross, struggles with wild beasts, wrenching of bones, mangling of limbs – let them come to me, provided only I make my way to Jesus Christ.” — Ignatius of Antioch
