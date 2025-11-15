Hey Pandas, Which Celebrity Mashup Would Look Most Like You? (Closed)

Of all the celebrities/well-known people out there, which two would create a mashup that most resembles you? For example, you may have eyes and lips like Marilyn Monroe’s and hair like Rebel Wilson’s so your celebrity mashup would be Marilyn Monroe and Rebel Wilson.
#1
Haley Joel Osment as a kid With Justin Beiber hair 😂
#2
A lot of people say I look like Ariana Grande, and some say Selena Gomez.
#3
My family have said if thomas gibson had a daughter they would probably look like me. We both have the dark hair and similar looking eyebrows (sorry). And really alot in common when it comes to physical appearance..
#4
Ariana grande, Selina Gomez and Billie Eilish
#5
I used to get told I looked like a young Tom Hanks crossed with Dustin Diamond. As I’ve got older, I still get Tom Hanks (only this time from ‘Cast Away’) and occasionally Jason Statham (I’m loosing my hair).
Personally I don’t see it, and neither does my partner!
#6
i look like eminem if he was a kid bu i cant rap as fast as him
#7
Danny DeVito and Paul Walker
#8
I think a bit of Megan Trainer and Billie Eilish… The pizzaz of Megan and the RBF of Billie…
#9
Not actually a mashup but all my friends tell me I look like Bob Ross and Derek Jeter
#10
Charles Bronson and Paul Newman, minus the handsomeness
#11
Salma Hayek (when she was younger) and Selena Gomez. I don’t really fully share any of their features but they are the closest I could find.
