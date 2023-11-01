8 Best Movies About Pregnancy

The miracle of life. There are so many movies out there that have either tried to encompass the miraculous phenomenon or simply build a story around it. Needless to say, there are a lot of movies about pregnancy that either warm the heart or give a glimpse into the not-so-glamorous parts of it all.
From heartwarming tales to side-splitting comedies, this selection of films captures the journey of pregnancy like no other. Whether you’re expecting, planning for a family, or just a fan of heartwarming stories, these movies are sure to entertain and tug at your heartstrings. So, without further ado, let’s check out these awesome movies about pregnancy.
1. Juno (2007)
Having an unplanned pregnancy is no doubt one of the most tasking things — especially if you’re in high school. Well, that was the fix Juno and Paulie (played by Eliot Page and Michael Cera respectively) found themselves in. With her trusty friend Leah (Olivia Thirlby) by her side, Juno navigates the treacherous waters of high school while dealing with the weighty issue of impending motherhood. At the end of the day, Juno decides to give her baby up for adoption. Enter Vanessa and Mark Loring (Jennifer Garner and Jason Bateman), a yuppie couple desperate to start a family. Altogether, this sets off a rollercoaster of emotions and unexpected twists.
What makes Juno so special is its ability to tackle serious subject matter with a light touch. The film manages to address teenage pregnancy without ever becoming preachy or judgmental. Instead, it takes viewers on a journey filled with witty banter and heartwarming moments that leave you laughing one minute and reaching for the tissues the next.
2. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
Directed by Roman Polanski, Rosemary’s Baby is a psychological horror film released in 1968. The movie itself revolves around the story of Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow), a young woman who moves into a new apartment with her husband, Guy (John Cassavetes). Soon after settling in, they find out they’re expecting a baby. However, as her pregnancy progresses, she begins to suspect that something sinister is happening to her and her unborn baby.
Probably a strong exaggeration of the darker sides of pregnancy, the film pans into Rosemary’s paranoia which as it turns out is more than just a case of bad dreams. The mother-to-be becomes more isolated as the story progresses and then there’s the plot twist to end all plot twists thrown in the mix. Needless to say, This horror masterpiece will keep you on the edge of your seat.
3. Knocked Up (2007)
In the wild and wacky world of Knocked Up, the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand are comedically explored. Here, Ben played by the charmingly clueless Seth Rogen, finds himself in quite a predicament when he knocks up the beautiful and successful Alison (Katherine Heigl). Overall, it’s important to note that it’s not all laughs and shenanigans in Knocked Up. In more ways than one, it explores the complexities of relationships and the challenges of growing up. As Ben and Alison grapple with their insecurities and fears, they’re forced to learn what it truly means to be responsible adults.
4. Baby Mama (2008)
Baby Mama is a hilarious comedy that takes a unique twist on more non-traditional ways of having a baby. The movie follows the story of Kate (Tina Fey), a successful businesswoman who wants nothing more than to become a mother. However, she soon discovers that she is unable to conceive and decides to hire a surrogate. Enter Angie, played by Amy Poehler, the free-spirited and somewhat clueless woman who becomes Kate’s baby mama.
From the moment they meet, it’s clear that these two women are opposites. Nevertheless, their conflicting personalities lead to hilarious situations that keep the audience laughing. The movie itself takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride of laughter as Kate and Angie navigate the ups and downs of pregnancy. There’s also a deep exploration of the themes of friendship and the true meaning of family.
5. Nine Months (1995)
It’s safe to say that Nine Months is a film that’s about as predictable as a game of Russian roulette. The wacky romantic comedy revolves around Samuel, a commitment-phobic child psychologist (Hugh Grant). One fateful night, his life takes an unexpected turn when his girlfriend Rebecca (Julianne Moore), drops the bombshell that she’s pregnant.
In a nutshell, Samuel breezes through all the stages of grief and tries everything in his power to get Rebecca to terminate the pregnancy. But, he’s met with disappointment on that front when she’s determined to keep the baby. Don’t be fooled though, because despite its comedic nature, Nine Months touches on themes like the fear of commitment and the transformative power of parenthood.
6. Junior (1994)
Imagine a world where Arnold Schwarzenegger swaps out his guns and grenades for a baby bump and prenatal vitamins. Well, welcome to the wacky world of Junior, a movie that takes the concept of a man giving birth and runs with it. The story follows Dr. Alex Hesse, played by Schwarzenegger, a brilliant scientist working on a revolutionary fertility drug. In a desperate attempt to prove the drug’s efficacy, Alex agrees to be the first man to carry a baby.
Of course, no pregnancy story would be complete without a love interest, and Junior delivers in spades. Enter Dr. Diana Reddin, played by Emma Thompson. As their relationship grows, so does Alex’s baby bump, leading to even more outrageous situations. In summary, Junior takes the premise of male pregnancy and turns it into a laugh-out-loud comedy that pays homage to some of the greats.
7. The Back-up Plan (2010)
Here’s a movie that perfectly captures the chaos and hilarity that ensues when life takes an unexpected turn. Our leading lady Zoe, played by Jennifer Lopez, decides to take control of her love life and opt for a rather unconventional strategy — having a baby on her own. Thus, her “Back Up Plan” is set in motion.
But of course, as with any good rom-com, things don’t go exactly as planned. Just when Zoe is about to embark on this journey of single motherhood, she meets the man of her dreams. Talk about bad timing! Now she’s faced with a dilemma — should she stick to her original plan or take a leap of faith and see where this unexpected romance takes her?
8. The Switch (2010)
The Switch revolves around the life of our main character, Wally Mars (Jason Bateman). He’s a bit of a pessimist and has some commitment issues, which makes his love life quite complicated. But when his best friend, Kassie Larson (Jennifer Aniston), decides to have a baby via artificial insemination, Wally’s life takes an unexpected turn.
One drunken night, he accidentally spills the donor’s sperm and decides to replace it with his own. Fast forward seven years, and Wally finds himself wondering if he made the right decision. It’s not your typical romantic comedy, as it tackles some deep themes. But fear not, because it still delivers plenty of laughs along the way.