Woman’s Had Enough Of Toxic Fam Dismissing Her Emotions, Goes Low Contact, They Are Livid

Being betrayed by our family or even by someone we love can genuinely hurt like crazy. However, it’s so common and universal that songs of betrayal can connect people everywhere. We can instantly relate when Adele sings, ‘We could’ve had it all, rolling in the deep!’, right?
Speaking of betrayal, the original poster (OP) faced it when her ex-fiancé had an affair with her stepsister and even married her. Of course, she couldn’t forgive the two for what they did to her, but her family just expected her to “move on” from the whole thing! Here’s how it unfolded…
Betrayal can be truly heartbreaking, but it can hurt more when these feelings are dismissed
When the poster was 23, her engagement broke off after she found out that her fiancé (Ryan) and stepsister (Kelly) were having an affair, and eventually got married
Unfortunately, her mom’s side of the family all supported it, and even expected the poster to “accept their love”, so she didn’t have a good relationship with them
Years later, when she got pregnant and married, she told her dad and stepmom, but not her mom, so when she found out, she kept trying to invite her over
However, she snapped and refused because of the history and how dismissive they were of her, but this just sparked drama as they expected her to “move on”
Today’s story is quite old and pretty twisted, as it features infidelity and betrayal that this Reddit user came across. It all happened when she was 23, and she found out that her fiancé (Ryan) and stepsister (Kelly) from her mom’s side were having an affair. In fact, after she left, the two got married, but the saddest part is that her mother’s side of the family supported it all.
These people didn’t find anything wrong with it and completely dismissed OP’s feelings when she tried to express herself. Of course, she has maintained distance from them ever since, and honestly, who is to blame her, right? Experts warn that infidelity can have devastating long-term effects on the victim, so she must already be going through a lot.
On top of all the heartbreak, imagine your emotions being dismissed by your own family. That definitely sounds pretty messed up to me. It has also been observed that when emotions are dismissed or invalidated, it can leave lasting scars and cause emotional disconnection. That’s exactly what happened with our lady, who avoided too much contact with mom’s side of the family.
Luckily, though, her dad, stepmom, and their family weren’t as evil and even supported her in all this, so she bonded with them pretty well. Fast forward five years, and her boyfriend proposed to her. Just as they were preparing for their future together, they discovered they were expecting a baby and decided to have a simple courthouse wedding. They kept the news close to home, sharing it only with her dad’s family.
Little did the poster know what drama awaited her when her stepmom made a social media post about her pregnancy. The thing is, OP didn’t mind this at all, and her stepmom also seems like a sweet lady, but her mom just lost it. She called her up immediately and then insisted on meeting her. In fact, she kept inviting her over, which really pushed our lady to the edge, so she finally snapped!
She confronted them about how they completely dismissed her feelings before and how she still felt heartbroken about the betrayal. Sadly, these people were beyond reasoning, as they thought it was time she moved on from the past. It’s funny how they think that feeling betrayed has an expiration date, and her stepdad also called her “petty” for holding on to it for 5 years.
Ever since she confronted them, she has been bombarded with calls and texts to the point where she had to hand her phone over to her husband. Some people just don’t learn, do they? Even after 5 years, they are still dismissing her all over again. Instead of accepting it, they are literally making her feel sadder when she’s also pregnant in the first place.
What people sometimes fail to understand is that pregnancy is quite a complicated phase for any woman. Of course, they face a lot of physical problems, but let’s not forget that they also have to endure mental health challenges as well. My heart goes out to the poster who had to endure their stupidity amidst all this.
Many people advised blocking them all and keeping all this negative energy away from her baby. Quite frankly, I agree with them as well, but what about you? What would you do if you were in her shoes? Feel free to drop your thoughts in the comments!
Netizens assured her that feeling heartbroken for such a betrayal doesn’t have a time limit, and it’s better to block off all their toxicity from her baby
