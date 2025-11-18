35 Times People Partied A Bit Too Much And Ended Up In Hilariously Unhinged Situations

Drinking can be fun during the first few hours when the happy buzz kicks in. But things can get murky once you get past a certain threshold of inebriation.
This is usually when many people pass out or go on autopilot and do something they’ll regret the next day. The stories you’re about to read are more of the latter, where supposed merry intoxication turned unpleasant and embarrassing.
These short accounts are responses to a post by TikTok user dietcokegirl222. She asked for the worst thing people do while they are drunk. According to her, she did this to feel better about herself.
Read through this list and see if you’ve been in any of these sticky situations.
#1
Tripped over a guys foot and his prosthetic leg came off, I then grabbed it and tried to put it back on for him like I knew what I was doing
#2
We were tossing glow sticks down the street and I launched one about 30 feet away and looked down in my hand only to realize the glow stick was there and I actually threw my brand new iPhone
#3
got drunk at my friend’s house and accidentally got into his parents bed with them
#4
Called my mom cuz I was too drunk to drive and we got in fight and I ran like 3 miles while she slow chased me in the car & ppl thought she was tryna kidnap me
#5
I threw up on a goat, and then cried for hours. I went back first thing the next morning and gave her a bath I felt so bad
#6
I broke into a museum and passed out and woke up to a tour guide telling me she’s calling the police while the whole tour group took pictures
#7
I went into the restaurant/bar that I used to work at and started seating customers for dinner
#8
Tried to hide from a cop under a couch that was not high enough to crawl under (so the couch was just on top of my body and hanging off the floor)
#9
I crashed a very important wedding. Didn’t realize I was standing at the altar and asked the priest who died
#10
Tried to go upside down on stripper pole and fell on my head and blacked out in front of 100 people (two nights ago)
#11
Traded my car/apartment keys and wallet for a box of orange flavored cupcakes
#12
Got kicked out of a concert- carried out by security by all 4 limbs even. Tried to sneak back in but they grabbed me. My best friend found me balling my eyes out in the clutches of a homeless woman
#13
Not me but my friend snuggled up with a homeless man in the alley outside of the bar. Got inside his cardboard box and everything.
#14
Called two of my exes and they both showed up
#15
walked into my neighbors LIVING ROOM (uninvited) to say hi because I noticed that their lights were still on. On a Monday night.
#16
Got black out drunk, woke up in some random guys dorm room after having thrown up on his Christmas tree, he’d been sitting watching me sleep, and proceeded to show me his coin collection
#17
My friend woke up with a tortoise in her bag and a whole pizza cramed in her purse.
#18
I was a police reported missing person for 8 hours when in reality I was asleep outside of my favorite pizza shop…needless to say my friends are terrible at hide and seek
#19
don’t remember this but posted a voice note to my story saying I’m lost and scared asking for help everyone thought I was kidnapped police where called search stated..I was in my shed
#20
puked on the stairs at a bar and then proceeded to fall down the same stairs
#21
thought i was a vampire and tried to bite everyone and ended up in hospital with doctors thinking it was psychosis
#22
walking downtown n i saw a house that i swore was an antique shop bc there were a ton of trinkets in the window so i walked in and started looking at everything but it was just some old ladys house
#23
I did a water aerobics routine in the pool fully clothed while being shouted at by the parents to leave the house
#24
Stumbled into a pizza shop, started working behind the counter, took their trash out to the dumpsters, got offended they wouldn’t give me free pizza
#25
tried to explain synesthesia to the guy i liked and he said i reminded him of his schizophrenic uncle who stalked him
#26
i wanted to show everyone how fast i could gallop, i galloped into the street and got hit by a car
#27
at my sisters engagement party i got drunk and wanted to show my mom my chaturanga (yoga push up) and i slammed my chin into the floor and flashed everyone
#28
Punched a parking garage wall bc I convinced myself I was the hulk. Broke my hand
#29
woke up drunk to my lash lady saying “okay you’re lashes are done” and my car wasn’t even there which means I walked and still have no memory of going
#30
Screamed across the bar at a 50 yr old man calling him an outfit repeater bc I had seen him the weekend before in the same outfit
#31
Woke up in the middle of my local lake with a homeless guy and scuba gear on with no memory of why or how I got there
#32
performed umbrella by rihanna on a frat stage after a party and then was asked who I knew and to leave
#33
jumped out of a moving car because I was being forced to go home
#34
Handed a bouncer a Barnes & noble gift card instead of my ID and then tried to fight him when he didn’t let me in
#35
i though a homeless man was frank gallagher and started harassing him for a picture
