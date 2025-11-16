24 New Pictures Of Pets Next To Their Portraits That I’ve Painted

I’ve been painting pets almost exclusively for a few years now. One of my favorite things to see in this line of work is the final painting side by side with its subject. It’s only natural since I’m not only an artist but also a pet lover.
Since I work from photographs, I rarely get to meet the pet that I’m painting. Therefore, seeing them with their portrait is the next best thing to meeting them. With the real counterpart standing next to them, you can see how the painting turned out. Even though they’re very realistic, sometimes I wonder if they recognize themselves. Without further ado, check out some of the photos below and see for yourself!
This post is a second part of the on-going series. If you missed the first, you can see it here on Bored Panda, and if you want to check comparisons between photos and the result, see this one. For more portraits, check out my socials!
More info: painted-paws.com | Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook
#1 Donut
#2 Taffy
#3 Aspen And Vail
#4 Hudson
#5 Cooper
#6 Benny
#7 Ace, Roxy, Dutch, And Rambo
#8 Tippy
#9 Flip And Remi
#10 Hermione
#11 Poose
#12 Aurora
#13 Rosie And Bo
#14 Ralphy
#15 Hendrix
#16 Duke
#17 Nutmeg
#18 Piper
#19 Bella
#20 Colby
#21 Me, Ace And One Of His Portraits
#22 Georgie
#23 Millie And Her Family
#24 Kevin
