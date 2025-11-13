I Paint Custom Pet Portraits And Seeing Them With Their Paintings Is Definitely The Best Thing (11 Pics)

I’ve been painting pets almost exclusively for a few years now, and one of my favorite things to see is the final painting side by side with its subject.

Since I work from photographs, I rarely get to meet the pet that I’m painting, but seeing them with their portrait is definitely the next best thing. Check out some of the photos below!

More info: painted-paws.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

Patrick Penrose
