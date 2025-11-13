I Paint Custom Pet Portraits And Seeing Them With Their Paintings Is Definitely The Best Thing (11 Pics)

I’ve been painting pets almost exclusively for a few years now, and one of my favorite things to see is the final painting side by side with its subject.
Since I work from photographs, I rarely get to meet the pet that I’m painting, but seeing them with their portrait is definitely the next best thing. Check out some of the photos below!
More info: painted-paws.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
