Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: “My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do”

by

Moving in with your partner is a pretty big step, considering that one has to make sure to step over all the pitfalls along the way. This is why most folks will at least discuss the big picture questions beforehand.

A netizen decided to turn to the internet for advice when she was considering moving in with her partner. He was considerably better off, but still insisted that they split the bills 50/50. At the same time, the woman would probably have to sell their house to make it work. So people online decided to weigh in and give some advice.

It’s always important to consider things like rent and bills when moving in with someone

Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;

Image credits: Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Which is why one netizen went online to get people’s advice

Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;

Image credits: Rainbowcat88

The woman also shared some more details in the comments

Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;

Readers were divided

Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: &#8220;My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photographed The Beautiful Phestilla Melanobrachia Aeolid
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Naked and A
10 Facts From Naked and Afraid That Might Surprise You
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2018
Someone Perfectly Explained What Happens In A Relationship After “Butterflies” Go Away
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Junrong (Arving) Wu Creates Visual Languages Where Words Whisper And Images Speak (10 Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
Mom’s Joke Doesn’t Sit Right With Woman: “She’s Going To Call CPS On Me”
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2026
Here Are My Interactive 360˚ Comics (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025