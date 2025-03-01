“I Was Looking At That Dick Bro,” Chris Pratt Jokes About Brother-in-Law Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Nude Scene on ‘The White Lotus’

Life remains surprising when married into a film family like Chris Pratt. The actor, who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, has some choice words about how he navigated through his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger’s nude scenes in The White Lotus Season 3.
In an exclusive interview with E! News at the premiere of his new Netflix movie The Electric State on February 24, 2025, Chris spilled the tea on his initial reaction to Patrick’s NSFW scenes on the coveted HBO show. The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared that his eyes wandered during his brother-in-law’s frontal nudity scene on The White Lotus Season 3. He joked about where his gaze was during the scenes as follows:
“I know where my eyes went—I’m not blood related to him; I was looking at that dick, bro.”
All the jokes aside, Chris lauded his brother-in-law for his performance on the show. He praised Patrick’s physique before stating that he’s a solid actor. Chris also remarked that the young actor’s character on The White Lotus is a far cry from his actual personality while noting that his interpretation of the privileged Saxton Ratliff was incredible. The Parks and Recreation actor really believes in Patrick’s abilities, stating, “We’re entering a decade of Patrick.”
Patrick Schwarzenegger Comments on the Nepotism Claims Surrounding His Casting on ‘The White Lotus’
Patrick wishes that he wasn’t considered a nepo baby! In an interview with The Sunday Times on February 23, 2025, The White Lotus star expresses his frustration over the public perception of him. The young actor shared that the assumption that he has a golden ticket when it comes to nabbing roles just cause he’s the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was completely false.
The Midnight Sun actor isn’t enthused about viewers branding him as a talentless and privileged nepo baby. The matter bothers him to the extent that he wishes he didn’t have the last name that he does, just so people would acknowledge the amount of work he’s put in over the years to be deserving of the roles. He reflected on all the prep he underwent to become a worthy actor as follows:
“They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.”
Patrick also spilled the tea on his nude scenes on the show. He remarked that he didn’t know the extent to which he would end up stripping onscreen, but he was informed of it along the way. He dropped notes on his character on the show, deeming him a ridiculous person who would most definitely be the kind of person to prance around naked without any forethought.
The White Lotus Season 3 debuted on February 16, 2025, with new episodes released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Max. You can also stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.
