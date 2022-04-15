Meet The Cast Of “Candy”

After the monumental success of The Dropout, Hulu is set to drop yet another crime drama TV miniseries. This time, it documents the real story of Candy Montgomery, who was accused of killing a close friend, Betty Gore, in 1980. The series is titled Candy, and it is created by three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith, a TV writer who worked on shows like Mad Men, Lights Out, and The Expanse. Veith is also executive-producing the project, alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, and Michael Uppendahl. An impressive list of actors has been confirmed to join the series. Its pilot episode will be directed by Michael Uppendahl, who worked on American Horror Story, Mad Men, Legion, and Glee. If you are interested to know which performers are set to appear in Candy, look no further. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Hulu crime drama streaming miniseries Candy.
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel will be starring in Candy, portraying the titular character, Candy Montgomery. Deadline summarizes Biel’s character as follows: “Biel plays Candy Montgomery, a housewife and mother in 1980s Texas who did everything right — good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.” Jessica Biel found international fame in one of her first roles, playing Mary Camden in the family drama 7th Heaven. Since then, she’s starred in TV shows like The Sinner and Limetown. She also lent her voice to shows like Family Guy, BoJack Horseman, and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? On film, she’s appeared in I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Hole in the Paper Sky, New Year’s Eve, and Total Recall. Biel is married to pop superstar Justin Timberlake. The two have been married since 2012.
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey is set to portray Betty Gore in the upcoming Hulu series Candy. The actress hails from New Zealand and made her film debut in the movie Heavenly Creatures, directed by fellow New Zealander Peter Jackson. She has since appeared in blockbusters, like Clint Eastwood‘s Flags of Our Fathers, Sam Mendes’ Away We Go, Jason Reitman’s Up in the Air, and, most recently, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. On TV, she’s worked in Two And A Half Men, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Togetherness, Sunshine, Castle Rock, Mom, and Yellowjackets. In an interview with RNZ, she talked about her new role in Candy, adding that she hopes to snag a lighter role in the future: “I have to say I do feel ready to do something fun, I feel ready to do a romantic comedy or something, because it’s been a lot of emotion and fear and crying and intensity, so my next thing I hope is going to be more fun.”
Pablo Schreiber
Actor Pablo Schreiber is set to portray Allan Gore in the series Candy. Schreiber is most notably known for his roles in shows like The Wire, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, American Gods, Orange is the New Black, and the Halo live-action series. In an interview with Screen Rant, Schreiber talked about how it felt to be cast in the TV adaptation of the hit video game: “Huge honor, huge responsibility, and I’m hugely grateful to have the opportunity to get to do this. From the moment I got cast, I could feel from the online chatter, etc. how much it meant to people – how much the Halo universe meant to people and how much the character means to people. There’s a sense of ownership you have over the Chief. That we all have, because when you play the game, you’re playing as him. I definitely feel that sense of responsibility to make it right. Not just for Halo fans, but to expose this universe that I’ve fallen so deeply in love with to people who have never played the game and show them all why we love it so much.” On film, he’s worked on Den of Thieves, Skyscraper, First Man, The Devil Has a Name, Lorelei, and most recently, The King’s Daughter. Schreiber has also lent his talents to other forms of media, working on the video game Manhunt 2 and on audiobooks like American Psycho, The Call of the Wild, and Daisy Jones & The Six.
Timothy Simons
Comedian Timothy Simons will be appearing in the upcoming Hulu series Candy, playing the character of Pat Montgomery. Simons is best known for his role as the arrogant Washington insider Jonah Ryan in the hit HBO series Veep, which was his TV debut. Since then, he’s appeared in shows like Looking for Alaska, HouseBroken, Inside Job, Fair Fax, and Station Eleven. On film, he’s performed in Goosebumps, Christine, The Boss, Flock of Dudes, Gold, Yes, God, Yes, The Hustle, Happiest Season, Home Sweet Home Alone, and most recently, Don’t Worry Darling, which is currently in post-production. In an interview with UPROXX, Simons explained how he got into acting, saying: “How did I get into acting? Oh, God. I didn’t have any friends in college and I needed to try to meet people, and ended up auditioning for some short plays with no intention of actually pursuing it. And then it just went well. I enjoyed it, and within a couple of months I had changed majors and prescribed myself a life in the theater.”
Raul Esparza
Last on the list is Raul Esparza, who will be playing a yet-unnamed role in the upcoming series Candy. Esparza is most prominently known for his rile as Rafael Barba, the New York Assistant District Attorney, in the hit police procedural drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He is also a prolific theater performer, having appeared in Broadway productions like The Rocky Horror Show, Taboo, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Company. On film, he’s worked on Find Me Guilty, My Soul to Take, Custody, and Ferdinand. On the small screen, he’s appeared in The Path, The Good Fight, Dopesick, and BoJack Horseman, voicing the character Ralph Stilton.