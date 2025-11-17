These 50 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is

Have you ever dreamed of slaving away at a job until your last day on Earth? How about skipping sleep to spend all of your nights driving an Amazon delivery truck? If you can’t imagine a better way to spend your time than working 60 hours a week just to pay off your medical bills or student loans, we’ve got the perfect package for you: capitalism! Below, you’ll find some of the most upsetting and painful posts from “Dystopian Late-Stage Capitalism Horrors Repackaged As Heartwarming Stories” so you pandas can feel like you’re already living in a Margaret Atwood novel, as well as conversations we were lucky enough to have with the group’s creator James Foster and Dr. Erika Okamoto, host of Cocktails & Capitalism. Enjoy viewing these pics that try to pass off capitalism as cute, quirky and inspiring, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to quit your job yesterday!

#1

Image source: Just Sock Thoughts

#2

Image source: You're not you when you hunger for the flesh of the bourgeoisie

#3

Image source: Pablo Garcia

#4

Image source: Jared Zeiders

#5

Image source: Dave Wsims

#6

Image source: Joshua Nathaniel Harris

#7

Image source: G style hip hop

#8

Image source: Christopher Brierley

#9

Here are some reasons why it feels hotter than it use to.

Image source: The Simple, Minimalist Life

#10

Image source: Ancient Finds

#11

Image source: goodnewsdog

#12

Image source: Logan Pingel

#13

Image source: joshuagoodfield

#14

Image source: Ted Hammersborg

#15

Image source: Rubén DL

#16

Image source: Miroslav Boljević

#17

Image source: The Mother of All Nerds

#18

Image source: Hannah Greene

#19

Image source: Ev Williams

#20

Image source: Tom Hack

#21

Image source: John Van Druff

#22

Image source: The Vintage News

#23

Image source: MorePerfectUS

#24

Image source: Derrick Marshall

#25

Image source: Nevin KT

#26

Image source: theslowfactory

#27

Image source: Joanne Fitzpatrick

#28

Image source: David Swinstead

#29

Image source: Andrea Sasía

#30

Image source: Anon

#31

Image source: Ceiren Bell-Animation

#32

So I just landed an international job auditing commissaries. I went to my first commissary in RAF alcunbury, UK and this was posted at checkout.

Image source: Joseph Fiorenzo

#33

Image source: Mc Sam

#34

Image source: Rubén DL

#35

Image source: Romeo Vásquez

#36

this is by far, the worst job rejection email i’ve ever received

for context: this was for a social media manager position

Image source: Julia Winnie

#37

Image source: anon

#38

Image source: MoveOn

#39

Image source: Entry-Level Cinephile Meme Starterpack

#40

Image source: Andy Settle

#41

Image source: Wira Wijaya

#42

Image source: McDonald's

#43

Image source: Logan Sielow

#44

Image source: Catmin's Anticapitalist Treehouse of Solidarity

#45

Image source: anon

#46

Image source: Memebase

#47

Image source: Weird History: Food

#48

Image source: Steve Milosic

#49

Image source: Vladimir Boskovic Serrudo

#50

Image source: Viktor Mrkva

