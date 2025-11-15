Hey Pandas, What Would You Like Me To Paint Next? (Closed)

by

Hey Pandas, some of you have liked my face painting works. Currently, I am collecting ideas for new paintings. I have a few projects that I would like to do, but I am curious about your opinion. What bodypainting transformations would you like to see?

You can see what I have done so far in my previous post, or on my Instagram, DeviantArt, etc.

Most often I am inspired by pop culture, I love all animations (Disney, Pixar, Ghibli) and video games. I often create Halloween characters and I like pop art transformations (pop art mummy, pop art zombie). What would you like me to paint next?

More info: Instagram

#1

A man in a straight jacket being haunted by his demons

#2

A Zodiac series of paintings would be cool! Like painting each zodiac as goddesses or something like that.

#3

Hi, your art is really great! I would love to see some mythological creatures or creepy/horror monsters.

#4

I love your face painting! i think you should make a bunch of flowers like a bouqet.

#5

i love your work! i think you should make something based off of roblox piggy(if you dont know what it is look it up)plus its a fun game if you want you should play it!

#6

A cat with human teeth

#7

A cat from hell even though they are all from hell

#8

