Family Guy is one of the most unique TV series of all time. When it was first released, many described it as The Simpsons for adults. While there are some similarities, mainly it being an animated series revolving around a family, it is much more raunchy and explores rather controversial subject matters.
However, there is one thing Family Guy has in common with The Simpsons; it often parodies famous movies. Sometimes, the show full on rips into famous movies, and other times, it pays homage while adding in its own splice of wackiness. So, here’s our pick of the 6 best Family Guy episodes based on movies.
Ocean’s Three and a Half – Season 8, Episode 7
Ocean’s Three and a Half is a loose take on the popular Ocean’s Eleven franchise. In the highly-rated episode, Bonnie gives birth to a new baby girl but Joe panics when he can’t afford the medical bills afterwards. After failing to get a loan from Lois’ dad, Carter, Peter (Seth MacFarlane) leads the guys into a daring mission to rob an annual event hosted by the Pewterschmidts where all of their wealthy friends gather and bring a tonne of money along with them. The formula of the episode strikes a similar note to Ocean’s Eleven with each member of the group bringing their own particular skill to the heist. However, of course, things don’t go exactly to plan, resulting in a hilarious and iconic episode.
Go, Stewie, Go! – Season 8, Episode 13
Tootsie was one of the most popular movies of the 1980s, landing itself a staggering 10 Oscar nominations, something that was and still is unheard of for comedy movies. In 2010, Family Guy spoofed the movie with the episode Go, Stewie, Go! In the episode, Stewie sets his sights on becoming a TV star, however, when he realises that the production only needs a female, he poses as a young girl. He lands the part and becomes a huge star, but problems arise when he falls in love with his co-star. Go, Stewie, Go! is perhaps the closest an episode has gotten to the movie it is spoofing, with many of the same plot points being copied. However, in Family Guy, Stewie doesn’t get the girl at the end.
Petergeist – Season 4, Episode 26
Poltergeist is a horror movie that has stood the test of time. Produced by Steven Spielberg, this 80s classic has been labelled as a cursed movie due to some unfortunate things that occurred on set. This has only made the movie more iconic. When Family Guy parodied the film in the episode Petergeist, they ensured the movie was still surging in pop culture.
In the episode, Peter becomes jealous of Joe’s at-home movie theater and decides to make one of his own. However, in true Peter fashion, he takes things a little far and sets out to build his own multiplex in his back yard. When digging up the garden, Peter uncovers an ancient Indian burial ground. Instead of leaving the remains well alone, he takes a chief’s skull and the Griffin home becomes haunted by angry spirits. For any fans of Poltergeist, it was easy to see how this episode was a solid spoof, reimagining many of the film’s scenes but with a comedic twist, making for a legendary episode and a tasteful tribute to the 1982 movie.
North by North Quahog – Season 4, Episode 1
In the episode North by North Quahog, the show’s signature irreverence is in full swing, delivering a twisted parody of Alfred Hitchcock‘s iconic thriller, North by Northwest. The story kicks off with Peter and Lois getting caught up in a whirlwind of mistaken identities and espionage after they accidentally stumble upon a plot involving a secret agent and a nefarious organization. As the narrative unfolds, the episode cleverly morphs into elements reminiscent of Hitchcock’s film, humorously reimagining the suspenseful chase sequences. A delightfully exaggerated tribute to the famous scene where Peter joyfully runs off a plane is one of the highlights, evoking both nostalgia and laughter. Peter and Lois find themselves in a ridiculously humorous situation full of pop cultural allusions and the show’s signature ridiculousness during the episode’s tumultuous chase atop Mount Rushmore.
12 And a Half Angry Men – Season 11, Episode 16
The 1957 courtroom drama 12 Angry Men is widely considered to be one of the best movies ever made. As of writing, the Oscar-nominated classic holds the #5 spot on IMDB’s prestigious top 250 movies list. To that, the Season 11, Episode 16 entry of Family Guy, entitled 12 And a Half Angry Men, is possibly their most daring spoof yet. In the episode, when Mayor Adam West is accused of murder, residents of Quahog gather as a jury to determine if he is guilty or not. Brian is the only member who believes he is innocent and sets out to convince the others, resulting in the absolute carnage Family Guy lovers expect to see. 12 And a Half Angry Men is one of the highest-rated episodes of Season 11, balancing homage and spoofing masterfully.
Three Kings – Season 7, Episode 15
Technically, Three Kings is a triple spoof of three separate Stephen King novels. However, the episode is much more focused on parodying the movie adaptations that followed the books. In this episode, three tales are told, throwing Quahog residents into the narrative of the movies Stand By Me, Misery, and The Shawshank Redemption.
In the Stand By Me segment, younger versions Peter, Joe, Cleveland, and Quagmire are thrust into 1955 when they embark on a quest to find a dead body in the woods. Interestingly, Stand By Me narrator Richard Dreyfuss narrates the segment, parodying his own work with a controversial voice over. In the segment Misery, Stewie embodies the Oscar-winning role Kathy Bates made so iconic, taking Brian hostage when he crashes his car, forcing him to write his next book. Lastly, Peter goes to prison in The Shawshank Redemption segment, befriending Cleveland and plotting their escape from prison. However, in the Family Guy version, Peter is left heartbroken when Cleveland never arrives at the beach to meet him at the end.
