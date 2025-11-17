Hey Pandas, Show Me The Song You’re Listening To Right Now (Closed)

by

No cheating! Share a screenshot of your Spotify right now.

#1 Umph!

#2 ✨jack Stauber✨

#3 Kinda Put This Artist On Shuffle For The Past Week. I’m Obsessed With All Of Her Songs 💀

#4 Betta Fish Recommended Some Lovejoy Songs And Now I’m Slightly Obsessed

#5 Playground Girl By Air

#6 An Insanely Underrated Song By One Of My Online Friends On Another App

#7 This Song Creates Such A Soothing Ambiance 🎧🎶

#8 One Of My Favorite Songs

#9 Måneskin!!!

#10 I Am So Sorry That I Like This Stuff Please Don’t Judge Me

#11 Wind Down With Some City Pop

#12 Noahfinnce :)

#13 Lovejoy Is Absolutely Amazing

