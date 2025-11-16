50 Times Cats Acted So Goofy, Their Owners Thought They Were Broken, As Shared By The ‘Cat Virus.Exe’ Page (New Pics)

Cats own the internet, no questions asked. Their adorable nature, out-of-this-world cuteness, royal attitude, and indescribable logic make people obsessed with looking at their pictures online. Sure, felines can be mischievous at times and tend to come up with perplexing shenanigans to surprise their owners, but they’re still our favorite little goofballs on the planet who make sure we never get bored.

Need convincing? Just take a look at the ‘Cat_virus.exe’ Instagram account dedicated purr-ely to our beloved furballs and their weird behaviors. “Cat art museum,” the creator writes in the description, and we couldn’t agree more. Over 437,000 feline lovers spend hours scrolling through their feeds to witness their favorite creatures acting so goofy that they almost seem “broken.” But fear not — they’re just being their charming selves.

From striking unflattering poses to somehow ending up in the most baffling places, we’ve gathered some entertaining posts from the page that are bound to put a smile on your face. So continue scrolling, hit upvote on your favorite ones, and be sure to tell us what you think about them in the comments. Keep reading to also find our in-depth interview with Sally Chamberlain, a UK-based clinical animal behaviorist.

Pspsps! If you’re in the mood for even more malfunctioning cat madness, check out Part 1 of this feature right over here.

#1 Who Gets You Smiling Like This?

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#2 Noo Dont Take Me Places, I Want To Stay Home

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#3 A Love Story Better Than Twilight

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#4 What A Week, Huh?

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#5 Yummy Yummy In My Tummy

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#6 Witness My Power

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#7 Splat

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#8 What Crimes He Do Be Comitting?

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#9 Thumbs Up

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#10 This Is My Final Form

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#11 Happy 2022

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#12 This One Hits Hard

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#13 The Chances Of You Getting Killed By A Cat Are Low, But Never Zero

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#14 No Talk

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#15 I Have To Do Everything In This House

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#16 Angy

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#17 Cheshire Cat

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#18 Trust No One, Not Even Yourself

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#19 Ugh

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#20 Don’t Mind Me Just Planning Nefarious Things

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#21 Saturday Chill

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#22 A Mimir

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#23 I Have No Idea What I Am Doing

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#24 This Could Be Us

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#25 Yeah, Whatever

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#26 Polite

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#27 Tongue

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#28 Am I In Heaven?

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#29 Loaf Of Bread

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#30 They Are Growing In Trees Now

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#31 Minecat

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#32 Cat

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#33 Enjoying His Air Mattress

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#34 Another Kaiju Captured

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#35 Teef

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#36 For You

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#37 Flat

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#38 Kinda Sus

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#39 It Was This Size, I Swear

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#40 Teef

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#41 Im Tired Of Waiting

Image source:  cat_virus.exe

#42 Just Chillin

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#43 Meowtini

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#44 French Cat

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#45 I Guess She’s Having Internet Issues Again

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#46 Chomp

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#47 He Loves It So Much

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#48 Don’t Forget To Drink Water

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#49 It Hit Hard On Him

Image source: cat_virus.exe

#50 He’s Back To Get Revenge

Image source: cat_virus.exe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
