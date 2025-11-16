50 Times Cats Acted So Goofy, Their Owners Thought They Were Broken, As Shared By The ‘Cat Virus.Exe’ Page (New Pics)

Cats own the internet, no questions asked. Their adorable nature, out-of-this-world cuteness, royal attitude, and indescribable logic make people obsessed with looking at their pictures online. Sure, felines can be mischievous at times and tend to come up with perplexing shenanigans to surprise their owners, but they’re still our favorite little goofballs on the planet who make sure we never get bored.
Need convincing? Just take a look at the ‘Cat_virus.exe’ Instagram account dedicated purr-ely to our beloved furballs and their weird behaviors. “Cat art museum,” the creator writes in the description, and we couldn’t agree more. Over 437,000 feline lovers spend hours scrolling through their feeds to witness their favorite creatures acting so goofy that they almost seem “broken.” But fear not — they’re just being their charming selves.
From striking unflattering poses to somehow ending up in the most baffling places, we’ve gathered some entertaining posts from the page that are bound to put a smile on your face. So continue scrolling, hit upvote on your favorite ones, and be sure to tell us what you think about them in the comments. Keep reading to also find our in-depth interview with Sally Chamberlain, a UK-based clinical animal behaviorist.
Pspsps! If you’re in the mood for even more malfunctioning cat madness, check out Part 1 of this feature right over here.
#1 Who Gets You Smiling Like This?
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#2 Noo Dont Take Me Places, I Want To Stay Home
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#3 A Love Story Better Than Twilight
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#4 What A Week, Huh?
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#5 Yummy Yummy In My Tummy
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#6 Witness My Power
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#7 Splat
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#8 What Crimes He Do Be Comitting?
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#9 Thumbs Up
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#10 This Is My Final Form
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#11 Happy 2022
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#12 This One Hits Hard
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#13 The Chances Of You Getting Killed By A Cat Are Low, But Never Zero
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#14 No Talk
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#15 I Have To Do Everything In This House
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#16 Angy
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#17 Cheshire Cat
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#18 Trust No One, Not Even Yourself
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#19 Ugh
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#20 Don’t Mind Me Just Planning Nefarious Things
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#21 Saturday Chill
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#22 A Mimir
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#23 I Have No Idea What I Am Doing
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#24 This Could Be Us
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#25 Yeah, Whatever
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#26 Polite
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#27 Tongue
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#28 Am I In Heaven?
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#29 Loaf Of Bread
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#30 They Are Growing In Trees Now
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#31 Minecat
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#32 Cat
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#33 Enjoying His Air Mattress
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#34 Another Kaiju Captured
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#35 Teef
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#36 For You
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#37 Flat
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#38 Kinda Sus
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#39 It Was This Size, I Swear
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#40 Teef
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#41 Im Tired Of Waiting
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#42 Just Chillin
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#43 Meowtini
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#44 French Cat
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#45 I Guess She’s Having Internet Issues Again
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#46 Chomp
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#47 He Loves It So Much
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#48 Don’t Forget To Drink Water
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#49 It Hit Hard On Him
Image source: cat_virus.exe
#50 He’s Back To Get Revenge
Image source: cat_virus.exe
Follow Us