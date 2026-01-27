Is Tanzyn Crawford’s Height The Same As Tansell Too-Tall From The Book?

In episode 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Ser Duncan the Tall / Dunk, a hulking hedge knight, meets Tansell, a Dornish puppeteer, deemed “too tall” compared to most people in Westeros.
Dunk simply cannot take his eyes off Tansell, which hints towards the possibility of a romance between the two. However, the scene made some fans understandably more curious about actress Tanzyn Crawford’s height than the romantic subplot.
Does Crawford, who plays the puppeteer, match her character’s height from the book, or does she fall short? How does she stack up against Claffey?
How tall is Tanzyn Crawford compared to Tansell Too-Tall?
Tanzyn Crawford is an Australian actress known for her roles in shows such as Tiny Beautiful Things (2023) and Swift Street (2024). According to information available online, she is 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 meters) tall, which is a few inches shorter than her book counterpart.
In The Hedge Knight, author George R.R. Martin described Tansell as taller than most women and just half a head shorter than Dunk, who is an inch shy of 7 feet. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Tansell is somewhere between 6.6 feet (2.01 meters) and 6.7 feet (2.04 meters) tall in the source material.
Despite being shorter, the height difference between Crawford and her character is practical since Peter Claffey, who is 6.5 feet (1.98 meters) tall in real life, is approximately six inches shorter than Dunk. Hence, it is likely that the show’s iteration of Tansell is around 6 feet tall, which is closer to Tanzyn’s height.
Tanzyn Crawford breaks down Tansell’s first meeting with Peter Claffey’s Dunk
While Tansell is considered too tall for most men, Dunk describes her as “not too tall” during their first meeting. In an interview with Vulture, Crawford revealed that her first meeting with her co-star was opposite of the scene.
She shared that although she expected to have a chemistry read with Claffey, they first met when the latter was already shooting his portions for the first season.
“He was like, ‘Oh, you are tall,’ and I was like, ‘Yep.’ That’s how we met,” she said.
Crawford also felt that Tansell and Dunk’s height made them similar since both had been “ogled their whole life.” However, she noted that Tansell is slightly ahead of the hedge knight in her self-confidence journey.
That is the reason, the actress argued, that the puppeteer does not feel an instant attraction towards Dunk despite their similarities.
“I think it’s more wonder, confusion, and interest in this strange, tall man,” she added.
How tall are the rest of the actors in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?
Tansell and Dunk are easily two of the tallest characters in the source material, with only Lyonel Baratheon, aka the Laughing Storm, being described as almost as tall as Ser Duncan.
However, actor Daniel Ings, who plays Lyonel, is significantly shorter than Claffey, standing at approximately 6 feet (1.83 meters) tall and almost the same height as Crawford.
According to Celebrity Heights, Bertie Carvel, who plays Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen, is also nearly 6 feet (1.82 meters) tall. Sam Spruell, who plays Prince Maekar Targaryen, is reportedly taller than both at 6.1 feet (1.85 meters).
Youssef Kerkour, who plays the blacksmith Steely Pate, is 6.4 feet (1.93 meters) tall, despite his character being described as no less than 5 feet tall in the book.
While the adaptation has clearly taken some liberties with the casting, it remained as accurate as possible with the main characters’ heights.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently streaming on HBO Max.
