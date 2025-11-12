My Tiny Handmade Dolls

Hello, my name is Gaby Galamaga. I’m a product maker living now in Augsburg, Germany. I started to make these little dolls one year ago, as spring presents for my beloved friends. In the meanwhile, more people had found them cute and adopted some. They are made from fabric, hairpins, wool, other little details and measure 9 to 10 cm high. Every single one is unique because I don’t replicate them. It takes me 4 to 6 hours to complete one. Some dolls are intended to be worn as brooches, some are pocket dolls to cherish, to enjoy or simply talk to. I believe dolls do have a soul, are good listeners and can make someone feel better if made with love and happiness. Mine are certainly made with love and cheerfulness. Hope you like them.
More info: Instagram
Mara
The sisters
The bride
Crina
Sienna
Alé
Livia and her little Cat
Amber
Cristina
Sofia
Lola
Coco
Rita
My friend Anna wearing a brooch doll made special for her
