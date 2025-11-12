My Tiny Handmade Dolls

by

Hello, my name is Gaby Galamaga. I’m a product maker living now in Augsburg, Germany. I started to make these little dolls one year ago, as spring presents for my beloved friends. In the meanwhile, more people had found them cute and adopted some. They are made from fabric, hairpins, wool, other little details and measure 9 to 10 cm high. Every single one is unique because I don’t replicate them. It takes me 4 to 6 hours to complete one. Some dolls are intended to be worn as brooches, some are pocket dolls to cherish, to enjoy or simply talk to. I believe dolls do have a soul, are good listeners and can make someone feel better if made with love and happiness. Mine are certainly made with love and cheerfulness. Hope you like them.

More info: Instagram

Mara

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

The sisters

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

The bride

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

Crina

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

Sienna

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

Alé

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

Livia and her little Cat

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

Amber

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

Cristina

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

Sofia

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

Lola

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

Coco

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

Rita

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

My friend Anna wearing a brooch doll made special for her

My Tiny Handmade Dolls

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
