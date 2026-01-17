Woman Feels Bad For Being Ungrateful For Gifts From Husband, People Agree His Gifts Are Abhorrent

When it comes to giving and receiving holiday gifts, it’s best not to have any expectations. Unless you have explicitly told your loved ones what you want for Christmas, you can’t expect them to read your mind. It is fair, however, to assume that they’ll put some thought and effort into your present if they truly care about you.
That’s why one mom was extremely disappointed when she finally saw what her husband got her for Christmas. Now, she’s wondering if she should just suck it up and accept his gifts or if she’s justified in feeling upset. Below, you’ll find the full story that she shared on Mumsnet, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.
As The Rolling Stones famously sang, “You can’t always get what you want.” This applies to life in general and what’s waiting for you under the Christmas tree. The reality is, not everyone is a great gift giver. And some people really struggle to get into their loved ones’ heads and understand exactly what they might need or want during the holiday season.
According to the New York Post, Americans wasted about $10.1 billion on unwanted Christmas gifts in 2024. And approximately 53% of Americans were given a present that disappointed them during the holidays. So what are people doing with these unwanted gifts? Well, nearly 40% will simply regift them to another unsuspecting friend or family member, Finder reports.
35% will sometimes hold onto the gift that they’re not a fan of, likely out of guilt. And 32% of Americans say they’ll try to exchange or return the present. Over a quarter admit that they’ll sometimes even try to sell the gift, and 16% might flat out throw it away. Meanwhile, 12% admit that they have the audacity to just give the present back.
Now, you might be wondering what kinds of presents people tend to dislike, so you can avoid giving them to your loved ones this year. Finder found that clothing and accessories are the top gifts that people are disappointed in, so if you don’t know someone’s taste really well, you might not want to buy them anything to wear.
Next up on the list was household items, followed by cosmetics and fragrances. Again, this might be an issue of preference. Perfume is a wonderful gift if the receiver loves the scent, but it might be a terrible present if the scent instantly repels them. Technology is also a risky gift, as well as food and/or drinks, music, and literature.
Another factor that can contribute to being disappointed in a Christmas gift is who you’re getting the present from. You might not have high expectations for your office Secret Santa, as there’s a good chance that someone who doesn’t know you very well will be shopping for you.
On the other hand, if the present is coming from your partner, who should know you better than anyone, it can be difficult not to get excited. But Barbara Greenberg, PhD, says that “a gift is not the best measure of love and understanding.” She recommends giving your partner grace if they gave you a disappointing present.
“Your husband may not be aware of the nuances of your taste and preferences,” Dr. Greenberg writes for Psychology Today. “Individual taste is indeed very nuanced. We all tend to be very particular about exactly what we like although some people are easier to please than others.”
At the same time, the expert recommends lowering your expectations when it comes to gifts in general. This way, you’ll be able to better appreciate anything that you’ve been given, as a gift is better than no gift at all. Plus, if you’re really unhappy with a present, you can always gently express that to your partner and see if it can be returned and/or exchanged.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman’s disappointment was justified? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing gift giving drama right here.
Many readers agreed that the gift was questionable, and some shared advice for the author
