50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

In the US, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters every year (of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats). Some estimate that this number has declined from approximately 7.2 million in 2011.

To both celebrate the improvement and remind ourselves that we can still do better, we at Bored Panda are continuing our monthly series, showcasing the sweetest newly adopted pet pictures we can find.

Continue scrolling to meet the growing families, and for more feels, take a look at our earlier collections: September, August, July.

#1 We Adopted Luna Last Week And She Had Her First Grooming Appointment Today. I’m Not Sure We Got The Same Dog Back

Image source: Squirrel338

#2 Rescued This Older Gal Recently

This is Molli. She’s 13 and this is the first time she snuggled with me like this since I got her

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: idkmaria

#3 Not Only Is He Illegally Small, But This Is The First Brown Cat Our Rescue Has Ever Pulled Out Of Thousands! How Cool Is He?

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: grayshush

#4 I Adopted The Shyest Cat At The Shelter And They Said He May Never Warm Up To Humans. We Are Doing Good

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: Duck__Holliday

#5 Couldn’t Decide Which To Adopt, So I Kept The Family Together & Adopted All 3

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: CatDaddyWhisper

#6 I Heard A Kitten Crying Through An Open Window Last Night. I Think He’s Glad To Be Rescued

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: corobe11

#7 Rescued This Little Guy From The Hood Of A Car A Few Days Ago

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: dreamsswt

#8 My GF Recently Adopted Old Man Sampson(18) He’s Mostly Def And His Back Legs Are Getting Worse, But He Still Loves Sniffing Around And Going For Walkies

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: loneliness_sucks_D

#9 I Volunteer At A Shelter And Had Managed To Refrain From Adopting A Dog For Years, But A Month Ago This Girl Instantly Obliterated My Resolve. Her Adoption Is Finalized Tomorrow

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: plentyoflasagna

#10 We Adopted Flower A Few Weeks Ago After First Fostering Because We “Weren’t Ready For Another Dog”. She Very Much Loves My Boyfriend And Also Sits Like This

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: pastelmonsters

#11 This Is Jagger At The Saveafox Domestic Fox Rescue. He Just Got A Pumpkin As A Treat

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: mac_is_crack

#12 My Smol Rescue, I’m In Love

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: mmkmakar

#13 Adopted A New Kitten And My Void Instantly Accepted Him!

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: jess_611

#14 We Adopted A Very Shy Kitten Last Sunday. This Morning He Came Up To Me And Sat On My Lap All On His Own For The First Time

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: GrindinMolcajete

#15 We Just Adopted This Goofy Big Boy Named Barnacle – 15 Weeks Old And Bigger Than Our Two Year Old Cat!

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: DonutPlains

#16 Jellybean Rescued My Husband This Weekend And Now They Are Inseparable

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: hastag_cats

#17 I Posted A Few Days Ago About Old Man Earl At The Shelter I Volunteer At

 Well I adopted him today. He is skeletal and I think he needs a sweater. So far he enjoys squirrel watching on the open window sill

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: outlander345

#18 Flora Was Rescued From Neglectful Owners And Due To Illness Can’t Close Her Mouth Fully. Now She Has A Perma-Blep, Good Thing She Doesn’t Seem To Care

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: drekinn_riddari

#19 Recently Rescued This Little Old Lady And From The Looks Of It She Loves Car Rides

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: island_toy

#20 Rescued This Kitten From Behind A Dumpster, Meet Mittens!

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: H0lsterr

#21 This Illegally Smol Criminal Has Been Living In My Back Yard. No One Wants To Adopt Her So I Guess She Is Now My Illegally Smol Criminal

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: 6018674512

#22 A Pile Of Rescue Voidlings

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: Mundane_Ostrich

#23 This Little Guy Just Adopted Us… Walked In To The House Right Behind Me

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: MadmanKe_254

#24 Adopted The Goodest Boy Today

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: tanner1111

#25 This Is My Grandderp, Leo. My Husband Rescued Him Right After This Picture Was Taken

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: AwkwardAquarian

#26 George Is The Name Of The Little Kitten That My Sister Adopted

When I enter the room, it waits for me hidden to play with its little claws and teeth. I have a feeling that when it grows up it will be terrible but it doesn’t matter, my heart is yours

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: latindollbaby

#27 My Rescue Overlord Loaf

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: moth-on-ssri

#28 Just A Little Rescue Cat. She Is Wonderful

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: DTMBBQ

#29 Passionfruit Wants To Thank Everyone For Supporting Our Rescue

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: PupsandKittens1512

#30 Our Little Rescue. She’s 5 Weeks Old With Development Of A 3 Week Old . She Was Also The Runt Of The Litter

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: mollysinz

#31 My Life Has Become So Much Brighter Since I Adopted Sofi

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: FiveOhFive91

#32 I Can’t Believe You Adopted Us Both! Happiness Will Rule After The Shock Wears Off

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: Kimmer2022

#33 He Was A Stray I Found Outside Our House, And I Fed Him. A Little While Later, He Dozed Off On My Lap. I Decided To Adopt This Tiny Fella

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: ingarobs

#34 My 4 Rescues

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: FirstAd4471

#35 This Is My Sweet Foster That I Ended Up Adopting

She was found starving with her siblings in a container at a week old. What color and pattern is her coat? She is now 2.5 months old and seems to me like a snowshoe/tabby to me because she has white boots and stripes

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: linichi62

#36 This Is Piper. She Showed Up On My Aunt’s Property And Decided To Adopt Us. I Stopped By To See My Aunt And Gave This Girl Some Head Massage. She Passed Out Like That

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: DSEnMe

#37 Just Adopted This Fluffy Old Lady With A Little White Mustache!

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: Chandra_Nalaar

#38 Adopted These Two Today

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: AHalfEatenBowl

#39 Adoption Day For Our New Sic!

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: sami_claire

#40 Can’t Tell If I Adopted A Rabbit Or A Cat

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: Southern_Solution_54

#41 New Pup Rescued – This Is Rori!

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: RedxPandaOSU

#42 I Finally Adopted My First Kitten. This Is Tofu And I Love Him So Much It Hurts

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: Time2kill

#43 Adopted A New Baby Today, Her Name Is Fran

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: tttrashley

#44 Oh Gosh I Rescued A Vampire! What Do I Do?!

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: porklorneo

#45 I Adopted A Fur-Baby 2 Weeks Ago

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: salice93

#46 Today We Adopted Our Second Greyhound, Lily. I Think Her And Hank Will Get Along Just Fine

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: Mstngairplane

#47 Officially Adopted Our New Baby & Brought Him Home Today!! He’s So Excited To Be Home & Such A Sweetheart

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: Rainyx420

#48 Thought I Should Share My 4 Recently Adopted Babies

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: Bearchiwuawa

#49 Our Sic We Rescued A Month Ago. Named Her Maybelline. “Maybe She’s Born With It, Maybe It’s Maybelline.”

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: ladyvont321

#50 Detained With The Evidence Still On His Face!

Our first rescue bottle baby ♡ approx 2.5 – 3 weeks old

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

Image source: SAJ88

