50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

In the US, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters every year (of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats). Some estimate that this number has declined from approximately 7.2 million in 2011.
To both celebrate the improvement and remind ourselves that we can still do better, we at Bored Panda are continuing our monthly series, showcasing the sweetest newly adopted pet pictures we can find.
Continue scrolling to meet the growing families, and for more feels, take a look at our earlier collections: September, August, July.
#1 We Adopted Luna Last Week And She Had Her First Grooming Appointment Today. I’m Not Sure We Got The Same Dog Back
Image source: Squirrel338
#2 Rescued This Older Gal Recently
This is Molli. She’s 13 and this is the first time she snuggled with me like this since I got her
Image source: idkmaria
#3 Not Only Is He Illegally Small, But This Is The First Brown Cat Our Rescue Has Ever Pulled Out Of Thousands! How Cool Is He?
Image source: grayshush
#4 I Adopted The Shyest Cat At The Shelter And They Said He May Never Warm Up To Humans. We Are Doing Good
Image source: Duck__Holliday
#5 Couldn’t Decide Which To Adopt, So I Kept The Family Together & Adopted All 3
Image source: CatDaddyWhisper
#6 I Heard A Kitten Crying Through An Open Window Last Night. I Think He’s Glad To Be Rescued
Image source: corobe11
#7 Rescued This Little Guy From The Hood Of A Car A Few Days Ago
Image source: dreamsswt
#8 My GF Recently Adopted Old Man Sampson(18) He’s Mostly Def And His Back Legs Are Getting Worse, But He Still Loves Sniffing Around And Going For Walkies
Image source: loneliness_sucks_D
#9 I Volunteer At A Shelter And Had Managed To Refrain From Adopting A Dog For Years, But A Month Ago This Girl Instantly Obliterated My Resolve. Her Adoption Is Finalized Tomorrow
Image source: plentyoflasagna
#10 We Adopted Flower A Few Weeks Ago After First Fostering Because We “Weren’t Ready For Another Dog”. She Very Much Loves My Boyfriend And Also Sits Like This
Image source: pastelmonsters
#11 This Is Jagger At The Saveafox Domestic Fox Rescue. He Just Got A Pumpkin As A Treat
Image source: mac_is_crack
#12 My Smol Rescue, I’m In Love
Image source: mmkmakar
#13 Adopted A New Kitten And My Void Instantly Accepted Him!
Image source: jess_611
#14 We Adopted A Very Shy Kitten Last Sunday. This Morning He Came Up To Me And Sat On My Lap All On His Own For The First Time
Image source: GrindinMolcajete
#15 We Just Adopted This Goofy Big Boy Named Barnacle – 15 Weeks Old And Bigger Than Our Two Year Old Cat!
Image source: DonutPlains
#16 Jellybean Rescued My Husband This Weekend And Now They Are Inseparable
Image source: hastag_cats
#17 I Posted A Few Days Ago About Old Man Earl At The Shelter I Volunteer At
Well I adopted him today. He is skeletal and I think he needs a sweater. So far he enjoys squirrel watching on the open window sill
Image source: outlander345
#18 Flora Was Rescued From Neglectful Owners And Due To Illness Can’t Close Her Mouth Fully. Now She Has A Perma-Blep, Good Thing She Doesn’t Seem To Care
Image source: drekinn_riddari
#19 Recently Rescued This Little Old Lady And From The Looks Of It She Loves Car Rides
Image source: island_toy
#20 Rescued This Kitten From Behind A Dumpster, Meet Mittens!
Image source: H0lsterr
#21 This Illegally Smol Criminal Has Been Living In My Back Yard. No One Wants To Adopt Her So I Guess She Is Now My Illegally Smol Criminal
Image source: 6018674512
#22 A Pile Of Rescue Voidlings
Image source: Mundane_Ostrich
#23 This Little Guy Just Adopted Us… Walked In To The House Right Behind Me
Image source: MadmanKe_254
#24 Adopted The Goodest Boy Today
Image source: tanner1111
#25 This Is My Grandderp, Leo. My Husband Rescued Him Right After This Picture Was Taken
Image source: AwkwardAquarian
#26 George Is The Name Of The Little Kitten That My Sister Adopted
When I enter the room, it waits for me hidden to play with its little claws and teeth. I have a feeling that when it grows up it will be terrible but it doesn’t matter, my heart is yours
Image source: latindollbaby
#27 My Rescue Overlord Loaf
Image source: moth-on-ssri
#28 Just A Little Rescue Cat. She Is Wonderful
Image source: DTMBBQ
#29 Passionfruit Wants To Thank Everyone For Supporting Our Rescue
Image source: PupsandKittens1512
#30 Our Little Rescue. She’s 5 Weeks Old With Development Of A 3 Week Old . She Was Also The Runt Of The Litter
Image source: mollysinz
#31 My Life Has Become So Much Brighter Since I Adopted Sofi
Image source: FiveOhFive91
#32 I Can’t Believe You Adopted Us Both! Happiness Will Rule After The Shock Wears Off
Image source: Kimmer2022
#33 He Was A Stray I Found Outside Our House, And I Fed Him. A Little While Later, He Dozed Off On My Lap. I Decided To Adopt This Tiny Fella
Image source: ingarobs
#34 My 4 Rescues
Image source: FirstAd4471
#35 This Is My Sweet Foster That I Ended Up Adopting
She was found starving with her siblings in a container at a week old. What color and pattern is her coat? She is now 2.5 months old and seems to me like a snowshoe/tabby to me because she has white boots and stripes
Image source: linichi62
#36 This Is Piper. She Showed Up On My Aunt’s Property And Decided To Adopt Us. I Stopped By To See My Aunt And Gave This Girl Some Head Massage. She Passed Out Like That
Image source: DSEnMe
#37 Just Adopted This Fluffy Old Lady With A Little White Mustache!
Image source: Chandra_Nalaar
#38 Adopted These Two Today
Image source: AHalfEatenBowl
#39 Adoption Day For Our New Sic!
Image source: sami_claire
#40 Can’t Tell If I Adopted A Rabbit Or A Cat
Image source: Southern_Solution_54
#41 New Pup Rescued – This Is Rori!
Image source: RedxPandaOSU
#42 I Finally Adopted My First Kitten. This Is Tofu And I Love Him So Much It Hurts
Image source: Time2kill
#43 Adopted A New Baby Today, Her Name Is Fran
Image source: tttrashley
#44 Oh Gosh I Rescued A Vampire! What Do I Do?!
Image source: porklorneo
#45 I Adopted A Fur-Baby 2 Weeks Ago
Image source: salice93
#46 Today We Adopted Our Second Greyhound, Lily. I Think Her And Hank Will Get Along Just Fine
Image source: Mstngairplane
#47 Officially Adopted Our New Baby & Brought Him Home Today!! He’s So Excited To Be Home & Such A Sweetheart
Image source: Rainyx420
#48 Thought I Should Share My 4 Recently Adopted Babies
Image source: Bearchiwuawa
#49 Our Sic We Rescued A Month Ago. Named Her Maybelline. “Maybe She’s Born With It, Maybe It’s Maybelline.”
Image source: ladyvont321
#50 Detained With The Evidence Still On His Face!
Our first rescue bottle baby ♡ approx 2.5 – 3 weeks old
Image source: SAJ88
Follow Us