Pandas, What Is Your Dream Job And Why Do You Want To Have It? (Closed)

You don’t have to be a kid to answer this question! Just write what you want to be and why. I’ll read everyone’s answers!
#1
i want to be a shelter worker, because i want to help animals find homes and get better.
#2
I want to be an activist
#3
I want to be a pilot when I grow up because right am fascinated by aviation and how airplanes stay up in the air. I also think that there aren’t enough female airline pilots in the world, and I want to change that.
#4
I had many dream jobs over my years of dreaming. Director, writer, comedian. They all have one thing in common, which is creativity. Creativity excites me the most.
#5
I have my dream job…Vocational Counselor for Veteran’s, I help them find their “dream job” or just to get back out into the working world. Best and most rewarding job I’ve ever had, nothing beats one of my Veteran’s calling me and telling me “I got the job! Holy crap…I GOT THE JOB!!!” Love what I do!
#6
I want to be a youtuber. I want to have fun and make people happier. I actually started in November, and I’m doing well!
Image source: youtube.com
#7
I really want to work at a wildlife rehab and rescue center because I really love working with animals.
#8
Divorce attorney- oh, wait! I’m already there.
#9
I have two dream jobs. The first one is a author; I absolutely adore books and I love writing. But, you know, that’s pretty hard. The second one is working in a animal shelter. There’s so many animals in shelters, and I want to help as many as possible!
#10
Archeologist- because I love history and finding things out about the world!
I mean if not that then something with wildlife because I am obsessed with plants and animals.
#11
I want to become a singer so I can prove to everyone that maybe I don’t have such a horrible voice!
#12
I have my dream job, I am a Physiotherapist. I spend my days helping people who are injured or have a disability or illness achieve the best quality of life possible. The satisfaction I get from helping someone walk again or recover from surgery or even just be able to live an independent life is huge.
I used to work as a Paramedic which I loved, but years of dealing with trauma cases day after day started to severely affect my mental health, this combined with the difference an excellent Physio made to my life after a near fatal motorcycle accident prompted me to retrain and change my career path.
#13
I’m 66. and retired. I want to be an old lady that people talk to and share their problems so that they can see how to sort them out, and feel better for it
#14
I want to be an engineer because i want to show people that i can be what i want and prove that i am strong. ANd plus there aren’t enough Female engineers
#15
I have always wanted to be writer. My late aunt taught me all about literary sources from a VERY young age. She knew that she couldn’t be one, so I hope to make her proud! I have been writing and am sending a few pieces into two different competitions in a few days!
#16
Work at SpaceX
#17
My dream job is a Navy Nuke.
It sounds weird, but its is actually interesting, all you do i sit on MASSIVE nuclear powered boats, and maintain the reactors that power them. you get screened twice a year, so the chances of cancer is low. if something goes wrong, you can just toss the core off of the ship, because there is a machine that is able to move them. you are able to make up to $150,000 a year, after 15 years, starting is $90,000 a year.
#18
When I was really little I wanted to be an astronaut. (Doesn’t everybody?) Then a paleontologist. Then a biologist. Then a zoologist. Then a cryptozoologist. Then back to zoology. (Basically a lot of science. XD) I finally decided to completely change my career choice to something completely different: Graphic Artist. So, that’s what I’m going for.
#19
I want to be a lawyer because I love the career and being in a courtroom. I hope after years of experience as a lawyer I could eventually be a judge.
#20
I want to be a oncologist because being able to help someone just makes you feel better. I would want to be a pediatric oncologist by saving kids but not all of them make it and dying children is not a happy place to be around…
#21
I’ve never had a “dream job”, and often wondered… is that normal to not have a “dream job”? Are there more people like me who are like “meh, whatever, as long as it pays the bills”? — I’m exaggerating a bit. I do have a list of criteria for a ‘good job’ vs a ‘bad job’, but there is a large variety of jobs that would fit into the ‘good job’ category.
#22
I really want to be a historian or a detective ( I know that’s a really weird combo) but I really like history and investigation
#23
I don’t mean to brag but I have my dream job.
#24
I would love to be a best-selling author! Writing books is my dream and I love reading so, so much.
#25
I always wanted to fly a big plane since I was 4. It’s just so cool what the wonders of technology can do.
#26
I’m 11, and I want to be a pediatrician. I love to help, and this would be a great job for me. I also want to be a Doctor Without Borders, I haven’t quite decided yet. Being a DWB would help in fulfilling my dream of traveling and I’d still get to help people. Either one, I would still volunteer my spare time at a shelter and adopt lots of dogs.
#27
My dream would be to open a homeless hub, where all the services and resources are all in one place. Unfortunately that will never happen as it would cost an insane amount of money to run annually. I have decided I want to be a Phlebotomist and Lab technician. Not necessarily a dream but I can’t stop thinking about them, so I took it as a sign that it is what I am meant to do.
I hopefully start the course for cert III in pathology next year and the lab technician course I will wait a few years before I do that.
#28
to sleep all day jk i wanna be president
#29
Army Special Forces, someone has to help those who can’t help themselves
#30
I want to be an Air Force Pilot, but I don’t know if I can because my vision’s at the point that I’d have to get surgery and if you get eye surgery that isn’t under the air force’s sanction, you would never be able to fly for the air force. My more reasonable option is to get into the Air Force Academy and be a biophysical/biochemical engineer because they help people a lot more than you’d think, and they don’t have that many women in there. (they’re the people who do vaccines, cures, and prosthetics)
#31
I want to be a software engineer when i grow up, because i have always like programming and i want to make something amazing and i want to make things work and make an impact.
#32
Navy SEAL. Serving my country, and the undefinable prestige of being part of that elite group.
#33
I want to be a forensic anthropologist. I want to help find the people who hurt others. (Also I find the human skeleton beautiful and mesmerising. I find how you can plot some one’s entire life just by studying their bones fascinating.)
#34
Janitor
#35
Okay, YouTuber along with blogger and writer. If that doesn’t work out, foster home and writer. I would love to help children, it’s actually kind of amazing.
#36
I want to be a lawyer, so that i can help people in their time of need.
#37
I’ve wanted to be an actor (especially a voice actor) for a few years now. I’ve done some acting in stage plays, but I feel that movies/TV are more my calling.
Plus, I have a story in the works that I want to make into a TV show someday, and I can definitely imagine myself voicing some of the characters.
#38
A vet! I love animals, and helping them! I’d have to treat my cat allergy though…
#39
I want to be a vet so I can help animals
#40
My job is a care and support worker but I would really love to also design a range of products for elderly and infirm people that would make their lives easier. There are far too many limitations when it comes to the standard electric armchairs and beds. It wouldn’t be enough for me to take existing products and tweak them ever so slightly, I would want to create an entire range of revolutionary items that really do change lives. Currently do not have the money to do anything like this but in a few years I hope to be able to, plus with the AI and electronic advancements we will be seeing over the next few years, I think I could really do something to improve lives.
#41
i want to be a history teacher because i find history so fascinating, and volunteer at a local library in my free time because i love books and be a cat momma. cuz i love cats
#42
I want to run a non-profit that provides free, 24/7, high quality childcare in low income neighborhoods. We’d also provide an array of services like job skills training, parenting classes, a shelter for women & children, tutoring for school age kids, etc. I want to do this because it absolutely infuriates me that there are so many children – and adults – suffering for lack of affordable childcare, and so many people think they’re just “lazy” and looking for a “hand-out.” Having reliable, affordable childcare is literally a life changer for a lot of people. And so is having somewhere safe to go if you’re in danger but have no money to support yourself.
#43
Youtuber, graphic designer, or something with computers
#44
I either want to be a comic book/manga artist, or a voice actor for the dubs for animes.
#45
My dream job is to be an author, but I also have fantasies of starring in a movie. To be honest, I also kinda wanna be president and… don’t get me wrong- a shelter worker for pets.
#46
I want to be a senator. I like helping people, idk.
#47
I want to be a lawyer. For some reason ;aw and court stuff fascinates me. My aunt and uncle are both lawyers and they make their jobs sound really cool.
#48
I’m grown and the best part of my life is an intensive diversity training I co-facilitate. We don’t take hostages so the people who attend want to be there. I get to spend 3 days with people who want to learn more about themselves and others – it’s great. COVID has kept us from training for a year. I miss it.
#49
i want to be a dog walker and a shelter worker, i want to be a shelter worker because i want animals to find homes with good owners, and i want to be a dog walker because some people cant get out and let their dogs play alot.
#50
I want to be either a field biologist, or a culinary chemist. I wanna be one of those because they involve creativity, and animals!!!
#51
help stop making animals endangered
#52
an engineer at nasa, with youtube as a side job why? fun and cool and awesome
#53
I’d love to become a veternarian, I’ve always loved animals and I want to help those who are in need of it
#54
Any! Just wish I could be healthy enough to be able to work again! I miss working!
#55
I want to be a singer or actor or digital artist or a youtuber or all of them. I want to do what makes me happy not get a boring “safe” job. I like being creative and showing people that I am. I want to entertain people and make them happy not only me.
#56
I’ve had many dream jobs, from a veterinarian to an astronaut. But as of this moment, I really want to be an archeologist. The thrill of exploring and finding out new things about the world excites me. I’m personally a thrill-seeker, I’m always looking for excitement. But my dream job could change, I never really know what the future is going to be like.
#57
Pilot. I’m 45 and a successful software engineer, but I’ve always loved traveling and especially flying. I know how difficult it is get into the big jumbo jets as a pilot, but if I could start over I’d try!
#58
I want to be an astronaut, so that I will be able to see the earth from space, and also the other planets and the moon. I would also like to experience space – no sounds at all – and I imagine it would be extremely peaceful.
