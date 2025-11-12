21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

by

My name is Erez Zadok and I’m an illustrator and comic book artist and my goal is to create simple but relatable illustrations about the everyday joys of raising my female dog, Joya.

In my weekly series of comics, Bundle Of Joya, I want you to know how it’s like to be a proud dog owner. The continuous struggle of getting Joya showered, the sudden jumping on my crotch, the early morning wake up and getting used to eating her fur is just a small percentage of my daily domestic adventures of raising a dog. Be prepared, after reading this series, you may want to adopt a dog yourself if you haven’t done it already.

If you hooked up with the adorable Joya you’re more than welcome to follow my Instagram account for more “Bundle Of Joya” weekly illustrations.

Scroll down for a collection of some of my favorites, and don’t forget to let me know which ones you like the most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | erezadok.com

#1

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#2

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#3

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#4

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#5

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#6

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#7

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#8

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#9

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#10

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#11

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#12

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#13

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#14

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#15

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#16

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#17

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#18

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#19

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#20

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

#21

21 Situations Every Dog Owner Can Relate To

Image source: Bored Panda Store, Erez Zadok

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
51 People Who Met A Psychopath Share The Chilling Moment They Realized It
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2025
“Pretty Little Liars” Threat Prompts a School Closure
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2017
The Voice season 11 premiere
The Voice Season 11 Premiere – Ladies, You’ll Love This Blind Audition!
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2016
All Adverts In London’s Underground Station Have Been Replaced With Cat Pictures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Gods Of Suburbia: Artist Incorporates Different Religions Into Modern Society
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Serena Williams Poses Topless As Pregnant Goddess For Vanity Fair, And Some People Find It “Disgusting”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.