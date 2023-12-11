Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 ended on December 6, 2023, with a deserving winner, Player 287 (Mai Whelan). The 10-episode season 1 took viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions. The reality competition series was an immersive experience for both contestants and players.
Squid Game: The Challenge is based on the South Korean drama series Squid Game, with many of the games adapted from the original series. While viewers of the original Squid Game series have had to wait over two years for its second season, Squid Game: The Challenge has already begun a casting call for season 2. Looking to be a part of the reality competition show? Here’s how to apply and everything to know about Squid Game: The Challenge season 2.
What’s Squid Game: The Challenge All About?
If, for some unknown reasons, you’re yet to watch Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 but want to be a part of the action of season 2, here’s a quick recap of what to expect. 456 players are selected from all over the world to compete for a cash prize of $4.56 million. The players play several games throughout their stay in the show, adapted from popular kid’s games. Failing to win a game almost certainly guarantees elimination. Tests are given to test players’ morals, alliances, and allegiances between games. Of the 456 players that begin each season, only 2 players will battle it out in the finals for the $4.56 million. Squid Game: The Challenge is a game of luck, chance, trust, and strategy.
How to Apply for Squid Game: The Challenge
With the season 2 casting call underway, applicants would need to visit the official Squid Game: The Challenge casting website here to begin their application. On the website, applicants can choose the location they’ll apply from – US casting, UK casting, or Global casting. After making a selection, visitors must read and agree to the stipulated guidelines to proceed. Applicants must be at least 21 years old at the time of their application. With the games lasting for about four weeks, eligible applicants must be available to participate throughout the period and be open for impromptu changes.
After filling out the digital form with personal details, eligible applicants are required to make a video of no more than 1 minute. In the video, eligible applicants would state why they’re a good fit for The Challenge season 2 and their intended game plan. In addition, eligible applicants are required to upload two recent photographs (Headshot and Full length). There are also provisions to attach three extra photographs if applicants deem it necessary. Once correct information and acceptance of stipulated terms and conditions are completed, applicants should submit the application. After careful review of each application, the successful will be contacted.
What Games Will Be Played on Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2?
Fans of the original Squid Game TV series quickly observed changes to two games in Squid Game: The Challenge. Game 3, Tug of War, was replaced with Warships. The final game, Squid Game, was replaced with Rock, Paper, Scissors. With the follow-up episode, Making Squid Game: The Challenge, the 30-minute documentary gives an insight into the behind-the-scene creation of the game show. As much as the producers are looking to stay close to the original series, they also want games to offer fairness to all players. This was why Tug of War and Squid Game, two physically tasking games, were replaced with games where luck played the deciding factor.
Besides fairness, the organizers are also keen on the element of surprise. Anyone who has watched the original Squid Game TV series and now Squid Game: The Challenge knows what to expect from each game. As such, several new tests were included between games to test and eliminate players. So, going into The Challenge season 2, prospective contestants, while preparing for the known games and tests, need to prepare for surprises. However, at the heart of the show, the games are always mirrored or altered versions of kid’s games. Players looking to get an advantage in Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 should spend time familiarizing themselves with technical and mental kid’s games.
