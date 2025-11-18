Hairdressers From Reddit Spill 12 Affordable Secrets That They Need You To Know

Ever wished you could have a personal hairstylist on speed dial? You know, someone to whisper sweet nothings to your split ends and magically transform your bedhead into a bouncy blowout? Well, while we can’t promise you a live-in stylist (yet), we’ve got the next best thing: a treasure trove of insider tips straight from the mouths (or rather, keyboards) of Reddit’s hair gurus.
These hairdressers and stylists have spilled the beans on their most coveted secrets, revealing budget-friendly hacks that will have you looking like you just stepped out of a salon. Forget spending a fortune on expensive products and treatments; these tips and tricks will help you achieve salon-quality hair without breaking the bank. So, grab your combs and brushes, because it’s time to unleash your inner Pantene commercial model!
#1 “The new L’Oréal miracle water product is amazing. I can feel the difference in my hair after washing it out in the shower and it only takes 8 seconds” – [deleted]
Review: “My hair feels like silk when I use this. I have had the Brazilian blowout a few times and this feels even smoother and softer and lasts until you wash your hair again. For 8 seconds, it’s Wonder Water for sure! Love it & have repurchased a few times.” – AngNJax
#2 “Hair dryer round brush. I used to never do my hair, I let it air dry and would have it up 24/7. With the revlon hair dryer round brush you can curl your hair in 10 minutes just splitting your hair in two and twirling it. My hair is always curled now! And hair is much healthier” – Initial_Savings8733
Review: “The REVLON One Step Volumizer PLUS Hair Dryer and Styler makes my straight hair smooth, and gives some volume. It’s so easy to use and you get done with your hair in half the time it would take to use blow drier and a brush. It works exactly as described and is larger & more powerful that I imagined. If you want to get rid of frizzy hair and look you you have been to the salon this is the tool for you.” – Denise Chen
#3 “Have you considered sleeping with a silk bonnet? I’ve recently started doing that and I feel like it’s helping my hair texture a lot, and I don’t have a hair tie in it all the time so I feel like there are less broken ends.” – Content_wanderer
Review: “My hair is extremely damaged and was breaking off due to sleeping and my hair matting together while I slept. This bonnet is perfect! Stays on my head! I tuck the bow in at the top after tying and it stays all night. I don’t wake up with sweaty, matted hair anymore. I put my hair oil in and put my cap right on. The blush pink color is so pretty. Worth the money and works great.” – Jake G
#4 “Using henna to dye my hair. It seems to make my hair stronger and less prone to breakage (so has been able to grow a bit longer) and my scalp seems to like it as well. You do need to be okay with having red hair if you want to use it though!” – messedupnails
Review: “I’ve been using the henna guys for years and love there products! They always have easy to follow instructions, gloves and a hairnet in there bags, and it makes the process so easy. I’ve always had the color come out just like I want and my hair always feels so luscious and healthy after!” – Oscar Lara
#5 “The conair detangling brush is the best brush I have ever used in my life and were I to ever have children I would bequeath it to them as a family heirloom.” – Tinycatcrafts
Review: “These brushes work so well for our thick curly hair! No tugs, just a smooth brush through! Definitely recommend these!” – Joanie Moore
#6 “A healthy scalp is crucial for healthy hair. They can try scalp massages with oils like castor oil or rosemary oil to stimulate blood flow, which may promote hair growth.” – Bhvya-Jain
Review: “I’m so happy I’ve added this to my hair care routine! This refreshing blend of rosemary and mint essential oils stimulates my scalp, leaving it feeling invigorated and refreshed. The oil is lightweight and easily absorbed, making it perfect for all hair types. I’ve noticed significant strengthening and reduced breakage since using it. The 2-ounce size is convenient for travel or daily use. Highly recommend for a healthy, vibrant mane!” – Steph
#7 “It’s the TIGI Bed Head wax stick for flyways and baby hairs.” – Practical_Might9446
Review: “Works perfectly to lay flat any fly aways. Daughter uses it for dance completions to slick every hair into place. Not sticky, no residue, washes out without difficulty. Holds everything into place. Super smooth going on.” – Todd
#8 “ Rice water can be good for your hair! It can be very rich and heavy, so don’t do this before heading out.” – Lillymorrison
Review: “I bought this based on a recommendation, and I’m loving it! I’ve just started using it, but I’m already impressed. My hair is super soft and hydrated. I highly recommend it!” – Carolina Rodrigues
#9 “Hairdresser. Always use a heat protector before blow drying or flat ironing your hair. Not to much heat protectant though, because it might make your hair look oily. Only use a modest amount.” – Fitbarbie1
Review: “Say goodbye to bad hair days with this product! Perfect for daily flat iron users, it’s the secret to achieving smooth, luscious hair that will have everyone talking! I am complimented often on my hair.” – Amazon Customer
#10 “Throw out all your hairspray. Use styling gel or mousse instead.” – rusty0123
Review: “My frizzy, curly hair has always frustrated me. When Pantene stopped carrying their number 4 gel, I had to find a replacement. This completely does the job, making my hair shiny, tame, without being sticky.” – MW
#11 “Go buy a clarifying shampoo. Use it once. This strips out all the bad things you’ve been putting in your hair.” – rusty0123
Review: “This is the best detox shampoo, and I have tried a lot of them!
Way to go OUAI!!
Love the scent, the lather and the cleanliness of my hair when I use this. Gentle enough for once a week and your hair will thank you.” – S. Daly
#12 “Using dry shampoo every morning has been a game changer for me” – jusyj
Review: “This is my favorite loose powder, have been using it for a couple of years now.” – Yosely Sanchez-Rojas
