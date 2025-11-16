Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Wish Your Parents Knew? (Closed)

Go ahead and vent
#1
That it’s not just a phase.
#2
I wish they could at least ✨try✨ to understand what makes me sad/angry insted of saying I’m over-reacting. Maybe I am, but you’re not even trying to look deeper, to ask “why”.
#3
that its ok to be trans
#4
-That crying isn’t a sign of weakness
-Not everything bad is cause of my phone
-Mental health disorders aren’t just fictional concepts
-That not everything is a phase
-That saying “It will all be okay” does not make it okay
-That I actually did try
-That- and be ready for this- IM NOT AN EMOTIONLESS ROBOT!!!!
#5
That I can hear them when they’re not talking to me and I can can hear them misgendering and deadnaming me without a second thought. No f*****g wonder you’re having trouble with my pronouns, you aren’t even trying
#6
I wish they realized I had autism earlier, I wouldn’t have to go through my kid, preteens, and half my teen years suffering.
Also wished that they realize that some people just aren’t religious (still a minor so I’m still being forced to go to church) . I tell them oh I don’t believe in that and then they ask “wElL wHaT dO yOu BeLiEvE iN tHeN!?” I understand them asking once, maybe twice, but they do it everytime!!!!!!!!
#7
I am not my sister
#8
That I am an adult who has raised a child of my own and that what I do in my personal life is not their business.
#9
That when I say I’m tired, I’m not tired, I’m depressed.
#10
That I can have emotions and that being moody and snarky is completely normal for teens and that I’m not the most disrespectful child ever
#11
That being hit nearly every day, always screamed at, always blamed for things I didnt do, always put last, told repeatedly I was a bad kid and deserved to get hit, told I can’t go out with friends cause they assumed I’d be a sl**, laughing at me for having depression and liking “emo bands”, having privacy stripped away from me (stepmom would unlock bathroom and bedroom door when I was changing or taking a shower), having objects smashed into my face like laptops and hot pizza, isolating me to make me take care of my half siblings all day, told things like I should just kill myself, calling me horrible names, and constantly told my feelings dont matter really messed me up and still hurts today. I still get nightmares.
Also, stepmom claiming shes never hit anyone and that shes always been nice makes me angry. Both claim they were good parents who did no wrong and I deserved everything. She also now claims her and I are close when I dont feel like we are. The scars still remain . The hurt is still there. The damage isnt healed. I wish my dad and stepmom realised how much they hurt me. But I just smile and act like it’s fine
#12
That I don’t want to become a doctor.
#13
That just because I’m a teenager doesn’t mean you can laugh at me and tell your friends about what I said bc that’s embarrassing. Also, yelling at me when I make a mistake doesn’t make me do it less, it just makes me want to hide my mistakes from you.
#14
They would be happier without each other…
#15
How to use birth control. I am number 8 of 9 kids.
#16
I hate being the one who initiates conversation. I prefer someone else telling me something, or asking me a question. From there, I’ll be more comfortable opening up.
#17
That saying you love me but don’t “love my lifestyle” means that you hate the queerness of my gender and sexual identity. Both are inherently true at the same time; stop letting the catholic church tell you how to love your queer child!
This has been going on now for 22 years since I came out.
#18
I wish my parents knew I was supposed to be a trust fund baby before they had me. But they didnt.
