51 Unhinged And Hilarious Apology Notes

There are probably few people on the Internet who haven’t heard the “Sorry guy,” Jonatanas, who went viral for apologizing, sing “You gotta go and get – eh, sorry” on his local X Factor show. Ironically, what was a botched talent show performance also became an apology for how abysmal it was, as “Sorry” seemed to be the only lyric he could recall.

But saying “Sorry” isn’t the only way someone can apologize. As Jonatanas demonstrated, you can throw in some funky dance moves into your apology as well. Other people, however, go for the good ol’ fashioned method: apology notes. Bored Panda has collected the most unhinged and hilarious apology notes we could find online, and presents the funniest to you below!

#1 I Am Not Convinced That Is A Real Word

Image source: _MuadDib-

#2 My Friend Is A 3rd Grade Teacher. He Made A Student Write An Apology Letter To Another Student. Sounds Like Some Fightin’ Words

Image source: TriviaTwist

#3 Came Home To This Message From The Lil Lady

Image source: Latherus

#4 Read It Before You Print

Image source: No-Bear

#5 An Irish Apology

Image source: imgur.com

#6 A Letter That I Wrote To My Brother When We Were Little

Image source: Fluffy_Ear_4423

#7 Asked My Daughter To Write An Apology Letter

Image source: imgur.com

#8 I Made A Mad Magazine Text Fold-In For A Friend Who Was Having Issues With Depression. It Was One Of The Few Things That Cheered Him Up

Image source: electriclunchmeat

#9 Found Note

Found this in a target. I feel like this is a cannon event.

Image source: Intelligent_Fix_3543

#10 10/10 Highly Recommended!

Image source: ITSSTILLWHATITIS

#11 My Son Accidentally Pulled The Towel Hook Out Of The Wall And He Made Me This Fabulous Apology Note

Image source: Svargas05

#12 This Restaurant In Atlanta Expertly Articulates The “No Smoking” Message In The Best Way Possible

Image source: Ill_Muscle_8464

#13 Rather Ironic

Image source: CroakyPyrex

#14 Apologies Accepted!

Image source: MemorableKidsMoments

#15 Sorry Kids

Image source: imgur.com

#16 My 4 Year Old’s “Sorry Letter” To Another Boy In Her Class. Tried Not To Laugh As She Asked Me To Write Those Words

Image source: safzy

#17 So Apparently In Canada We Are Apologizing For Soap Now

Image source: big_possum_boss

#18 Apologies For The Late Payment, Virgin

Image source: imgur.com

#19 Capricorns Unite

Image source: HoosierDaddy_427

#20 Had To Write An Apology Note For My Roommate

Image source: JacktheMc

#21 Old Apology Letter Written To My Grandmother By Me

Image source: AngryTeatowel

#22 Found This In A Hole In My Wall A Few Years Ago

Image source: so_contemporary

#23 Found On The Ground While On A Walk With A Friend

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Found Stuck To An Electrical Box

Image source: transvaginalmosh

#25 We Love Accountability!

Image source: Gecko_Time

#26 Found Letter

Found on a side table while cleaning out a house whose elderly owner had passed (assuming its who the letter is for). I saved this from being tossed.

Image source: Impressive_Ad8556

#27 We Apologize For The Inconvinious

Image source: WUT4N6

#28 Abject Apologies

Image source: orlanthi

#29 This Apology Note From My Husband

Image source: femafaith

#30 Well Thanks

Image source: GoGoShow3

#31 My Neighbor Is Horrible At Parking, So I Left A Note. This Is Their Response. I Completely Understand

Image source: imgur.com

#32 A Letter I Wrote To My Middle School Principal After I Farted In The Middle Of His Speech

Image source: supermac23

#33 Interior Of An Apology Card I Made For My Dad When At Seven Years Old

Image source: sja429

#34 Ummmm. What Is That Word?

Image source: Turbulent_Concept134

#35 Someone Left A Note Saying They’re Sorry They Hit My Car But There’s No Dents Or Scratch Anywhere At All

Spent a good 5 minutes looking for any damage. Pretty sure someone was watching me from a distance walking around my car and looking so confused.

Image source: DurpToad

#36 Apology Note For An Old Boyfriend, Is This Good?

I would just speak the apology but I nearly peed myself while trying, I’ll hand this to him and run! Any edits I need to make or no?

Image source: Your_friendly_weirdo

#37 My Mom Just Found An Apology Note I Wrote After I Ditched School In Seventh Grade

Image source: megs222

#38 Found An Old Note My Mom Kept From When I Was In Elementary School…

Image source: reddit.com

#39 My Mom Told My Little Sister To Write An I’m Sorry Note To My Brother

Image source: No_Dipp

#40 Apology Note Found On A School Bus

Image source: Maveragical

#41 Found Taped To My Surfboard In A Hotel Lobby

Was visiting Mexico. I didn’t have a guest/friend that was visiting, & nobody in the hotel knew who I was or my room.

Image source: FalconTonguePunch

#42 Found In A Pair Of Goodwill Jeans In Oklahoma

Image source: altoona10

#43 Sounds Like Alex Knows His Worth

Image source: Seahawks1991

#44 So Where Do I Wash My Hands Then?

Image source: mikeriley66

#45 California Being California

Image source: jtemperance

#46 Neighbors

Image source: Lmanwell23

#47 Wife Is Terrified Of Slugs, Woke To This Note

Image source: noodlepies

#48 My Brother-In-Law Wrapped This Note Around Some Lottery Tickets And Gave It To My 9-Yr-Old For Her Birthday

Image source: hoofhearted523

#49 I Found This Apology Note In The Waiting Room Of A New York Car Wash

Image source: groceryliszt

#50 It’s “Nice” To See An Apology Note After Someone Managed To Hit My Car In The Kroger Parking Lot, Before I Resumed My Dash

Image source: SkyeQuake2020

#51 Love It When Kids Learn To Apologize. Found On A Toronto Street

Image source: quotidianwoe

