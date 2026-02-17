51 Unhinged And Hilarious Apology Notes

There are probably few people on the Internet who haven’t heard the “Sorry guy,” Jonatanas, who went viral for apologizing, sing “You gotta go and get – eh, sorry” on his local X Factor show. Ironically, what was a botched talent show performance also became an apology for how abysmal it was, as “Sorry” seemed to be the only lyric he could recall.
But saying “Sorry” isn’t the only way someone can apologize. As Jonatanas demonstrated, you can throw in some funky dance moves into your apology as well. Other people, however, go for the good ol’ fashioned method: apology notes. Bored Panda has collected the most unhinged and hilarious apology notes we could find online, and presents the funniest to you below!
#1 I Am Not Convinced That Is A Real Word
Image source: _MuadDib-
#2 My Friend Is A 3rd Grade Teacher. He Made A Student Write An Apology Letter To Another Student. Sounds Like Some Fightin’ Words
Image source: TriviaTwist
#3 Came Home To This Message From The Lil Lady
Image source: Latherus
#4 Read It Before You Print
Image source: No-Bear
#5 An Irish Apology
Image source: imgur.com
#6 A Letter That I Wrote To My Brother When We Were Little
Image source: Fluffy_Ear_4423
#7 Asked My Daughter To Write An Apology Letter
Image source: imgur.com
#8 I Made A Mad Magazine Text Fold-In For A Friend Who Was Having Issues With Depression. It Was One Of The Few Things That Cheered Him Up
Image source: electriclunchmeat
#9 Found Note
Found this in a target. I feel like this is a cannon event.
Image source: Intelligent_Fix_3543
#10 10/10 Highly Recommended!
Image source: ITSSTILLWHATITIS
#11 My Son Accidentally Pulled The Towel Hook Out Of The Wall And He Made Me This Fabulous Apology Note
Image source: Svargas05
#12 This Restaurant In Atlanta Expertly Articulates The “No Smoking” Message In The Best Way Possible
Image source: Ill_Muscle_8464
#13 Rather Ironic
Image source: CroakyPyrex
#14 Apologies Accepted!
Image source: MemorableKidsMoments
#15 Sorry Kids
Image source: imgur.com
#16 My 4 Year Old’s “Sorry Letter” To Another Boy In Her Class. Tried Not To Laugh As She Asked Me To Write Those Words
Image source: safzy
#17 So Apparently In Canada We Are Apologizing For Soap Now
Image source: big_possum_boss
#18 Apologies For The Late Payment, Virgin
Image source: imgur.com
#19 Capricorns Unite
Image source: HoosierDaddy_427
#20 Had To Write An Apology Note For My Roommate
Image source: JacktheMc
#21 Old Apology Letter Written To My Grandmother By Me
Image source: AngryTeatowel
#22 Found This In A Hole In My Wall A Few Years Ago
Image source: so_contemporary
#23 Found On The Ground While On A Walk With A Friend
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Found Stuck To An Electrical Box
Image source: transvaginalmosh
#25 We Love Accountability!
Image source: Gecko_Time
#26 Found Letter
Found on a side table while cleaning out a house whose elderly owner had passed (assuming its who the letter is for). I saved this from being tossed.
Image source: Impressive_Ad8556
#27 We Apologize For The Inconvinious
Image source: WUT4N6
#28 Abject Apologies
Image source: orlanthi
#29 This Apology Note From My Husband
Image source: femafaith
#30 Well Thanks
Image source: GoGoShow3
#31 My Neighbor Is Horrible At Parking, So I Left A Note. This Is Their Response. I Completely Understand
Image source: imgur.com
#32 A Letter I Wrote To My Middle School Principal After I Farted In The Middle Of His Speech
Image source: supermac23
#33 Interior Of An Apology Card I Made For My Dad When At Seven Years Old
Image source: sja429
#34 Ummmm. What Is That Word?
Image source: Turbulent_Concept134
#35 Someone Left A Note Saying They’re Sorry They Hit My Car But There’s No Dents Or Scratch Anywhere At All
Spent a good 5 minutes looking for any damage. Pretty sure someone was watching me from a distance walking around my car and looking so confused.
Image source: DurpToad
#36 Apology Note For An Old Boyfriend, Is This Good?
I would just speak the apology but I nearly peed myself while trying, I’ll hand this to him and run! Any edits I need to make or no?
Image source: Your_friendly_weirdo
#37 My Mom Just Found An Apology Note I Wrote After I Ditched School In Seventh Grade
Image source: megs222
#38 Found An Old Note My Mom Kept From When I Was In Elementary School…
Image source: reddit.com
#39 My Mom Told My Little Sister To Write An I’m Sorry Note To My Brother
Image source: No_Dipp
#40 Apology Note Found On A School Bus
Image source: Maveragical
#41 Found Taped To My Surfboard In A Hotel Lobby
Was visiting Mexico. I didn’t have a guest/friend that was visiting, & nobody in the hotel knew who I was or my room.
Image source: FalconTonguePunch
#42 Found In A Pair Of Goodwill Jeans In Oklahoma
Image source: altoona10
#43 Sounds Like Alex Knows His Worth
Image source: Seahawks1991
#44 So Where Do I Wash My Hands Then?
Image source: mikeriley66
#45 California Being California
Image source: jtemperance
#46 Neighbors
Image source: Lmanwell23
#47 Wife Is Terrified Of Slugs, Woke To This Note
Image source: noodlepies
#48 My Brother-In-Law Wrapped This Note Around Some Lottery Tickets And Gave It To My 9-Yr-Old For Her Birthday
Image source: hoofhearted523
#49 I Found This Apology Note In The Waiting Room Of A New York Car Wash
Image source: groceryliszt
#50 It’s “Nice” To See An Apology Note After Someone Managed To Hit My Car In The Kroger Parking Lot, Before I Resumed My Dash
Image source: SkyeQuake2020
#51 Love It When Kids Learn To Apologize. Found On A Toronto Street
Image source: quotidianwoe
Follow Us