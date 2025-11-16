Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is ‘Heartbroken’ After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping

by

Recently, a woman took it to the AITA community to find out if she was wrong to trick her mother-in-law.

In a post that amassed 28.3k upvotes and 4k comments, the Redditor wrote that after her MIL moved in to live with her and her husband a month ago, she began noticing her stuff in the bedroom being touched. “Furniture rearranged, stuff moved, et cetera…” the author explained.

“I felt like I was going crazy,” the woman recounted, but she had no evidence to prove it was her MIL and her husband didn’t believe her.

So the author came up with an idea to plant a pregnancy test and catch the snoopy mother-in-law red-handed.

A woman wonders if she was wrong to trick her mother-in-law by planting a fake positive pregnancy test to prove she is a snooper

Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping

Image credits: Milathrowaway37

Later, the author added some more information about the whole situation in response to people’s comments

Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping

Many people expressed their support for the author

Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping
Woman Tells The Whole Family Her DIL Is Pregnant After Finding Her Positive Pregnancy Test, Is &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; After Discovering It Was A Trap To Expose Her Snooping

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rescue Kitten Adopted By 5 Ferrets Thinks It’s A Ferret Too
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Instagram Account Is Dedicated To Random Pics That Just Don’t Make Any Sense, Here Are 50 Of The Best
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
John Oliver Takes on Equifax and He of Course Pulls no Punches
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2017
“Everyone Laughed”: Kim Kardashian’s ‘All’s Fair’ Premiere Called ‘A Total Disaster’ By Attendee
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Rick and Morty: Season 4 Episode 7 Review “Promortyus”
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2021
Burn Notice 4.15 “Brotherly Love” Review
3 min read
Dec, 3, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.