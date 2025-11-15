People Share 50 Rules Of Life That Are “Unspoken,” Yet Everyone Follows Them

Time and again, we’ve all wondered if it’d be possible to live in a society where there are no rules. But norms of everyday life have somewhat the same function as the rules of games: they tell us what ‘moves’ are allowed and which ones are not. Not only do our interactions run smoothly, but the whole world we live in feels harmonious and in order.
So in order to really see how and which rules govern our lives, and what we make of them, we have to look at the universal, unspoken ones that everyone should be aware of, if they already aren’t. Shared by people in various Reddit threads, some of these rules are simple no-brainers, others represent more elaborate conventions, so let’s see which ones people pointed out as the most important ones.
#1
If someone you don’t know suddenly strikes up a desperate conversation and seems to be wary of their surroundings while on a night out – they are your best friend. Best friend. Because they’re probably being harassed by another drunken patron and need some backup and I don’t care if it’s your mortal enemy, you act like you love them because they’ve got problems.
You do not ignore someone like that.
Image source: McStaken, ELEVATE
#2
If your dress has pockets, you must tell everyone.
Image source: alsoaprettybigdeal
#3
If a two year old speaks gibberish to you, you reply with either “you think so?” Or “thank you for telling me”.
Image source: h4wkeyepierce, Victoria Borodinova
#4
If somebody gives their phone to look at a picture don’t scroll and see all their other pictures.
#5
NEVER propose at someone else’s wedding, never.
Image source: Kearshi, Gift Habeshaw
#6
Give me six feet of space when I’m at the ATM or the urinal. Basically, whenever I’m taking valuables out of my pants.
Image source: Dammit_Banned_Again, Liliana Drew
#7
If you work in childcare and see a baby walk for the first time you don’t say anything to the parent.
Image source: [deleted], Tatiana Twinslol
#8
If you’re watching garbage Facebook videos in the break room and other people are trying to enjoy their hour of peace wear some [freaking] headphones Alana.
Image source: Enollient, Ketut Subiyanto
#9
An appearance flaw that cannot be easily changed shall be completely ignored.
Image source: picksandchooses
#10
Don’t ask if she is pregnant. Just don’t.
Image source: ohyoshimi, Leah Kelley
#11
When using tongs, you must always click them together a couple times.
Image source: sirhempanite89, Katerina Holmes
#12
For any space holding people (train, elevator, classroom), let people exit before you try to enter
Image source: _NendSudes, Kelly L
#13
Small wave at the driver when they stop at the crosswalk so they know you know they saw you.
Image source: sarkozywasthere_, Tim Douglas
#14
You do not initiate small talks with someone with their headphones on.
Image source: WallflowerAshes, cottonbro
#15
When a child hands you a toy phone, you pretend to have a conversation.
Image source: ConstantlyReading
#16
If you offer something, you offer twice only. If they say no both times you don’t push it
Image source: ghostye, Christina Morillo
#17
Don’t make marks in a book that someone loaned to you. That means no dog-earing the pages, no highlighting/underlining/circling phrases and no writing notes in the margins. If you want to do that crap, get your own copy, don’t ask to borrow a copy from me.
Image source: KingAlfredOfEngland, Oladimeji Ajegbile
#18
You don’t microwave fish in the break room at work.
Image source: DestinysChildSupport, Alex Teixeira
#19
If you’re securing something in a truck bed or trailer, you must always say “that ain’t goin’ anywhere” once you’ve finished.
Image source: handingstage
#20
Don’t put your phone on speaker in public places
Image source: [deleted]
#21
Put it back in the same place you found it.
Image source: Cigars_and_Beer
#22
Do not stand still in any choke-point of an indoor or outdoor space. Doesn’t have to be a doorway or hallway.
Image source: D**kcheese_McDoogles, Gustavo Fring
#23
“In the house of a hanged man, don’t talk about rope”
Old proverb. Meaning don’t dig up old, nasty stuff with people you know will be uncomfortable/offended
Image source: aronkovacs
#24
When using a stud finder, you must first point it at yourself and go “beep”
Image source: ElToberino, Charles & Hudson
#25
If you are done using the microwave and there is time left, you must clear off the remaining time.
Don’t be a savage.
Image source: Fritz376
#26
When walking through a door and someone is behind you, hold the door long enough so the person doesn’t get hit by it.
Image source: [deleted], Charlotte May
#27
Closing your mouth when you chew.
Image source: Bonescielo, Andres Ayrton
#28
You don’t take pictures of kids that aren’t yours
Image source: PayLayAleVeil, Maxsuel Macedo
#29
If someone asks if you have a pad or tampon and you have one give it to her. You’d want someone to do the same for you.
Image source: Yotsubauniverse
#30
If a child shoots you with a toy gun you act hurt or pretend to die for them. No questions asked. I learned this when I became an aunt lol.
Image source: [deleted], cottonbro
#31
Zipper Rule: when driving and two lanes become one drivers merge from alternate lanes one at a time right left right left … like a zipper.
Image source: PinchiChongo
#32
If you notice something on someone that can be fixed within 5 minutes, tell them (Shirt stain, food in teeth etc)
Image source: Bogshow
#33
Never expect a friend to fix your car for free or for a six pack. Ask them how much they’ll charge you. If they do ask for beer, ask their favorite. Don’t buy cheap s**t
Image source: kmg_365
#34
In public transportation, you let the person in most need have your seat.
Image source: BlackShirt
#35
Don’t ruin Santa Claus for little kids
Image source: thehonestyfish
#36
Don’t wear white to another woman’s wedding
Image source: MynameisntRio
#37
DO NOT! I repeat, DO NOT go through someone’s night stand drawers.
Image source: Beckarinoxo
#38
If the teacher makes a mistake that benefits everyone (forgets homework, leaves answers on the board, etc) you don’t point it out!
Image source: JaryJyjax
#39
You don’t get a “bless you” after sneeze number 3.
Image source: D**kcheese_McDoogles, Andrea Piacquadio
#40
The problem magically goes away when the person who’s there to fix it shows up.
Image source: EdwoodTheOwl
#41
You don’t reject your grandma’s offer of food (at least in Mexico)
Image source: Achela12
#42
Covering your mouth when sneezing…although everyone doesn’t always do it
Image source: Mojovman, Edward Jenner
#43
There will always be a demilitarized urinal between two urinating men, unless overpopulation becomes a factor, in which case participating piddlers will look either straight forward or directly down at their dingle dongle.
Image source: tallperson117, Hakeem James
#44
If you’re in a public toilet, don’t piss on the toilet seat. Sadly, there are always people that disregard that rule.
Image source: -eDgAR-
#45
If you have two friends over, who don’t know each other, you don’t leave them alone.
The exception to this rule is if you are trying to set them up
Image source: ballen15
#46
When walking in a store, treat the aisles as you would the road. AKA stay to the right (US).
Image source: [deleted]
#47
Picking your nose is very satisfying, but don’t do it in public
Image source: LanceBelcher
#48
The internet is forever, so be careful what you put on it- especially if your real name/face/details are attached. People will find them and bring them up at the worst possible times. A few seconds of thinking about if it’s really a good idea to post that comment or whatever can do a lot of good.
Image source: Forcipate, Pixabay
#49
Don’t drive slower than traffic on the left lane of a highway.
Image source: EvaIina
#50
When you enter an elevator, you face the door.
Image source: Dusty-Bottoms
