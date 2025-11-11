This Blind Guy Became A Professional Surfer Using An Unusual Technique

by

Even before Derek Rabelo was born, his father dreamed that he would become a surfer. He even named him after Derek Ho, the first Hawaiian world surfing champion. However, Derek was born blind due to glaucoma and his dad’s dream had to be put on hold. The young Brazilian always wanted to surf, too. When at the age of 17 (now 23) he learned about his dad’s dream, he decided it was time to make it a reality. Bored Panda reached out to him to talk about his extraordinary journey.

“Firstly, my dad encouraged and helped me,” Derek told Bored Panda. “We went to the ocean together in the mornings. However, he sent me to a surf course to learn and practise more. I have also practised a lot with my friends. They always consider me just as themselves.”

“I listen to the ocean and feel it,” said Derek. “And every single part of a wave makes different noises. So, I can decide which side of the wave I should surf towards. If you have a dream, you have to believe in yourself. Otherwise, you can not do it. I believe all of us have strong senses given by god. Use them with passion and perseverance.”

More info: delightfulstories.com

Even before Derek was born, his father dreamed that he would become a surfer

This Blind Guy Became A Professional Surfer Using An Unusual Technique

Image credits: beyondsightmovie.com

However, Derek was born blind due to glaucoma, so his dad’s dream was put on hold

This Blind Guy Became A Professional Surfer Using An Unusual Technique

Image credits: delightfulstories.com

Derek always wanted to surf, too, so when at the age of 17 he learned about his dad’s dream, he decided it was time to do it

This Blind Guy Became A Professional Surfer Using An Unusual Technique

Image credits: onfiresurfmag.com

“My dad encouraged and helped me. We went to the ocean together in the mornings”

This Blind Guy Became A Professional Surfer Using An Unusual Technique

Image credits: grindtv.com

“However, he sent me to a surf course to learn and practise more. I have also practised a lot with my friends”

This Blind Guy Became A Professional Surfer Using An Unusual Technique

Image credits: foxsports.com.au

“I listen to the ocean and feel it. Because the waves make noise when they are coming”

This Blind Guy Became A Professional Surfer Using An Unusual Technique

Image credits: delightfulstories.com

“And every single part of a wave makes different noises. So, I can decide which side of the wave I should surf towards”

This Blind Guy Became A Professional Surfer Using An Unusual Technique

Image credits: illawarramercury.com.au

“I want to do more and show what a blind man can do to more people”

This Blind Guy Became A Professional Surfer Using An Unusual Technique

Image credits: illawarramercury.com.au

“I am travelling around the World for best waves. Telling my stories in schools and conferences”

This Blind Guy Became A Professional Surfer Using An Unusual Technique

Image credits: onfiresurfmag.com

“I skateboard and I really want to do snowboarding. This is one of my future dreams”

This Blind Guy Became A Professional Surfer Using An Unusual Technique

Image credits: Nutrigrainau

“If you have a dream, you have to believe in yourself. Otherwise, you can not do it. I believe all of us has strong senses given by God”

This Blind Guy Became A Professional Surfer Using An Unusual Technique

Image credits: beyondsightmovie.com

“I was like a baby who learned how to walk. I thought that ‘I want to keep on doing it forever”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Starting To Look Like Michael Jackson”: Kris Jenner Defends Viral Facelift As “Aging Gracefully”
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2025
Dogs Who Grew Up Together On Meat Farm Reunite After Months Apart, And Their Reaction Is Everything
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Yunjin Kim: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025
5 Terrible Forgotten TV Shows from the ’90s
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2013
Kaitlin Olson Auditioning for the Part of Dee in Always Sunny in Philadelphia
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2017
Why Dawson’s Creek Lost it’s Theme Song for Netflix Streaming
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.