As The World Is Obsessed With Barbies Again, Here Are 35 Of The Weirdest That Were Ever Made

The recently released Barbie movie started a renaissance of the iconic doll, sending quite a few of us down memory lane. Kids for generations were dying to lay their hands on a Barbie at their time, some being lucky enough to become the proud owners of one or two.
Since the first Barbie was introduced in 1959, there have been an abundance of variations of the doll; some more bizarre than others. We have gathered some of its most unusual or unexpected types for you to familiarize with in case they weren’t popular when you were a Barbie fan. Scroll down to find them and enjoy the quick trip back in time.
#1 Haunted Beauty Mistress Of The Manor Barbie 2014
Image source: ebay
#2 Barbie Doll As Medusa
Image source: ebay
#3 Barbie Haunted Beauty Ghost Doll
Image source: ebay
#4 Barbie’s Kid Sister Skipper Growing Up
Kids could actually make Skipper’s boobs grow by rotating her left arm. The doll also got taller in the process
Image source: ebay
#5 Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds Barbie Doll
Image source: ebay
#6 Midge Pregnant Doll With Magnetic Baby Bump And Newborn Infant
Image source: ebay
#7 Sugar Daddy Palm Beach Ken
Image source: Mattel
#8 Empress Of The Aliens Barbie
Image source: ebay
#9 1994 Shaving Fun Ken
Image source: ebay
#10 Becky, Barbie’s Wheelchair-Using Friend, Couldn’t Fit Through The Doors Of Barbie’s Dreamhouse, And It Also Didn’t Fit Into The Dreamhouse’s Elevator
Image source: ebay
#11 Barbie And Pooping Tanner Dog 2006
Image source: ebay
#12 Earring Magic Ken (1992)
Image source: ebay
#13 Barbie And Ken Star Trek 1996 30th Anniversary Dolls Gift Set
Image source: ebay
#14 Lounge Kitties Barbie 2003
Image source: ebay
#15 Rollerblade Barbie Flicker N’ Flash Actually Created Sparks And Got Recalled. I Loved Playing With Her And Will Remember The Smell From The Skates
Image source: EnigmaticDaze
#16 Elton John Barbie
Image source: ebay
#17 Barbie Signature Queen Elizabeth II
Image source: ebay
#18 Teen Talk Barbie 1991
The dolls contained a voice box programmed with a random assortment of four phrases out of 270 possibilities, including “Will we ever have enough clothes?”, “Let’s plan our dream wedding!”, “Want to go shopping?” and “Math class is tough”, which was objected by the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics as detrimental to the effort to encourage girls to study math and science
Image source: ebay
#19 Barbie Video Girl Doll 2009
Image source: ebay
#20 Barbie Scooby-Doo Ken As Shaggy
Image source: ebay
#21 Barbie Little Red Riding Hood And The Wolf
Image source: ebay
#22 Birthing Dog Barbie Playset
Image source: ebay
#23 Star Wars Barbie Chewbacca
Image source: ebay
#24 McDonald’s Fun Time Barbie And Kelly Dolls 2001
Image source: ebay
#25 Rendezvous Barbie Masquerade 1998
Image source: ebay
#26 George Washington Barbie
Image source: ebay
#27 Barbie Happy Family Neighborhood Grandpa Doll
Image source: ebay
#28 Barbie Collector Doll “Shoe Obsession“
Image source: ebay
#29 Karl Lagerfeld Barbie
Image source: ebay
#30 Vintage 1965 Slumber Party Barbie “How To Lose Weight” Miniature Book
Image source: ebay
#31 Rappin’ Rockin’ Ken Doll 1991
Image source: ebay
#32 Rappin’ Rockin’ Barbie Doll 1991
Image source: ebay
#33 Tattoo’s Butterfly Art Ken1998
Image source: ebay
#34 Oreo Barbie 2001
#35 Barbie Totally Stylin’ Tattoos 2008
Image source: ebay
Follow Us