As The World Is Obsessed With Barbies Again, Here Are 35 Of The Weirdest That Were Ever Made

The recently released Barbie movie started a renaissance of the iconic doll, sending quite a few of us down memory lane. Kids for generations were dying to lay their hands on a Barbie at their time, some being lucky enough to become the proud owners of one or two.

Since the first Barbie was introduced in 1959, there have been an abundance of variations of the doll; some more bizarre than others. We have gathered some of its most unusual or unexpected types for you to familiarize with in case they weren’t popular when you were a Barbie fan. Scroll down to find them and enjoy the quick trip back in time.

#1 Haunted Beauty Mistress Of The Manor Barbie 2014

Image source: ebay

#2 Barbie Doll As Medusa

Image source: ebay

#3 Barbie Haunted Beauty Ghost Doll

Image source: ebay

#4 Barbie’s Kid Sister Skipper Growing Up

Kids could actually make Skipper’s boobs grow by rotating her left arm. The doll also got taller in the process

Image source: ebay

#5 Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds Barbie Doll

Image source: ebay

#6 Midge Pregnant Doll With Magnetic Baby Bump And Newborn Infant

Image source: ebay

#7 Sugar Daddy Palm Beach Ken

Image source: Mattel

#8 Empress Of The Aliens Barbie

Image source: ebay

#9 1994 Shaving Fun Ken

Image source: ebay

#10 Becky, Barbie’s Wheelchair-Using Friend, Couldn’t Fit Through The Doors Of Barbie’s Dreamhouse, And It Also Didn’t Fit Into The Dreamhouse’s Elevator

Image source: ebay

#11 Barbie And Pooping Tanner Dog 2006

Image source: ebay

#12 Earring Magic Ken (1992)

Image source: ebay

#13 Barbie And Ken Star Trek 1996 30th Anniversary Dolls Gift Set

Image source: ebay

#14 Lounge Kitties Barbie 2003

Image source: ebay

#15 Rollerblade Barbie Flicker N’ Flash Actually Created Sparks And Got Recalled. I Loved Playing With Her And Will Remember The Smell From The Skates

Image source: EnigmaticDaze

#16 Elton John Barbie

Image source: ebay

#17 Barbie Signature Queen Elizabeth II

Image source: ebay

#18 Teen Talk Barbie 1991

The dolls contained a voice box programmed with a random assortment of four phrases out of 270 possibilities, including “Will we ever have enough clothes?”, “Let’s plan our dream wedding!”, “Want to go shopping?” and “Math class is tough”, which was objected by the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics as detrimental to the effort to encourage girls to study math and science

Image source: ebay

#19 Barbie Video Girl Doll 2009

Image source: ebay

#20 Barbie Scooby-Doo Ken As Shaggy

Image source: ebay

#21 Barbie Little Red Riding Hood And The Wolf

Image source: ebay

#22 Birthing Dog Barbie Playset

Image source: ebay

#23 Star Wars Barbie Chewbacca

Image source: ebay

#24 McDonald’s Fun Time Barbie And Kelly Dolls 2001

Image source: ebay

#25 Rendezvous Barbie Masquerade 1998

Image source: ebay

#26 George Washington Barbie

Image source: ebay

#27 Barbie Happy Family Neighborhood Grandpa Doll

Image source: ebay

#28 Barbie Collector Doll “Shoe Obsession“

Image source: ebay

#29 Karl Lagerfeld Barbie

Image source: ebay

#30 Vintage 1965 Slumber Party Barbie “How To Lose Weight” Miniature Book

Image source: ebay

#31 Rappin’ Rockin’ Ken Doll 1991

Image source: ebay

#32 Rappin’ Rockin’ Barbie Doll 1991

Image source: ebay

#33 Tattoo’s Butterfly Art Ken1998

Image source: ebay

#34 Oreo Barbie 2001

Image source: ebay, ebay

#35 Barbie Totally Stylin’ Tattoos 2008

Image source: ebay

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
