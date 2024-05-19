Home
Meet Maggie Q as Renée Ballard in First Bosch Legacy Season 3 Images

by
Amazon has officially revealed the casting of Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard in the upcoming Bosch: Legacy Season 3. First-look images of Maggie Q in character have been released, showing her alongside Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch. These images give eager fans a glimpse into the new dynamics that will come into play.

Maggie Q is set to appear in the season finale of Bosch: Legacy, directed by Jet Wilkinson. Wilkinson, known for projects like Percy Jackson and Warrior Nun, will also direct the first two episodes of the untitled Renée Ballard series, which follows Ballard as she takes charge of LAPD’s cold case division, an underfunded unit handling the city’s most daunting cases.

This new series brings Ballard, who was initially introduced in Michael Connelly’s novels, into the fold. Notably, Connelly has extended his involvement from author to executive producer, joining forces with Trish Hofmann, Michael Alaimo, and Kendall Sherwood.

Maggie Q is no stranger to intense roles. Recently, she starred in films such as The Protégé and the action comedy The Family Plan. Known for her roles in Nikita and The Divergent Series, she brings a wealth of action-oriented experience to her portrayal of Ballard.

The character Renée Ballard, renowned for her brilliance and empathy, confronts larger conspiracies with her ally, Harry Bosch, who offers crucial support as they delve into hidden dangers threatening both their lives and their investigations.

Maggie stood out not only for her diverse background but also for her deep understanding of the character’s empathy and determination, Connelly told Tampa Bay Times.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

