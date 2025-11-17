Hey Pandas, Any Advice For A Person Struggling With Screen Addiction? (Closed)

Someone close to me is struggling with screen addiction and it is pretty hard. Any tips?

#1

Like others suggested, having a screen time is very helpful as well as developing hobbies outside the screen. I encourage finding a hobby that doesn’t require the screen and I think the most helpful for someone in front of the screen a lot is an active hobby.

#2

Do they have a device with a screen time management feature? If so, it can be edited to have apps placed on a limit for how long they can be used every day.

