The Best Blake and Gwen Duet Performances You Need to Hear

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of music’s hottest and most powerful couples. Shelton is an award-winning American country music singer, notably one of the greatest in that music. On the other hand, Gwen Stefani is an American, Grammy-winning pop and rock singer-songwriter.
Blake and Gwen became acquainted when she joined the American reality talent show The Voice in season 7, 2014. By November 2015, Blake and Gwen began dating. After dating for five years, they announced their engagement on October 27, 2020. Less than eight months later, the couple were officially married on July 3, 2021. Since they began dating, Blake and Gwen have performed several duets together. Besides their occasional playful duets with other artists’ songs, here are the best Blake and Gwen duet performances.
“Go Ahead and Break My Heart” – 2016
“Go Ahead and Break My Heart” was Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s first-ever duet. Their relationship started as co-judges, then moved to friends, best friends, and then began dating in 2015. Blake Shelton finalized his divorce from country singer Miranda Lambert in July 2015. The couple had been married for four years from May 14, 2011. On the other hand, Gwen Stefani filed for divorce from her husband, Gavin Rossdale, Bush‘s lead singer and guitarist, on August 3, 2015.
Both musicians bonded over their failed marriages and became a support for each other. However, as with any new relationship, both shared insecurities and trust Issues. “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” was written by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani alone. Scott Hendricks produced the song, and it is the ninth track on Blake’s tenth studio album, If I’m Honest (2016).
The song’s first live performance was on May 9, 2016, on the stage of The Voice season 10. The sound received mostly positive reviews from music critics and performed moderately on the US record charts. “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” peaked at 70 on the US Billboard Hot 100, 13 on US Hot Country Songs (Billboard), and 17 on Canada Digital Songs (Billboard).
“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” – 2017
“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” is Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s second duet collaboration. The song was produced by Busbee and Eric Valentine. The song was inspired mostly by Gwen Stefani’s childhood, especially during the holiday season. It is a fusion of pop and country music. “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” was written by Stefani, Shelton, Busbee, and, Justin Tranter. “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” is the seventh song on Gwen Stefani’s fourth studio album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas (2017).
Stefani and Shelton then performed the song in a live performance on The Voice stage on December 4, 2017. “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” peaked in 28 record charts in the US, Europe, and global charts. It peaked at 24 on Canada Digital Song Sales (Billboard), 56 on the Global 200 (Billboard), 71 on UK Singles (OCC), 16 on US Digital Song Sales (Billboard), and 36 on the US Holiday 100 (Billboard).
“Nobody But You” – 2020
“Nobody but You” is the couple’s third collaboration and was recorded in 2019 but released in 2020. Fans didn’t know of Stefani’s contribution to the song until about a week before its official release. “Nobody but You” is a love song and a perfect blend of country and pop power ballad. The song was produced by Scott Hendricks and written by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Tommy Lee James.
“Nobody but You” is the third song on Shelton’s fifth compilation album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country (2019). The song received rave reviews from music critics, with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performing a duet live performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, on January 26, 2020. “Nobody but You” charted as number 1 on both the US Country Airplay (Billboard) and Canada Country (Billboard) weekly charts. By the end of the year, it peaked at 2 on US Country Airplay (Billboard), 5 on US Hot Country Songs (Billboard), and 52 on US Billboard Hot 100.
“Happy Anywhere” – 2020
“Happy Anywhere” is an upbeat country duet and was released as a lead single in Shelton’s twelfth studio album, Body Language (2020). The song is also produced by Scott Hendricks and written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, and Matt Jenkins. The song’s lyrics focus on the couple’s relationship and the happiness they share anywhere in the world.
The couple performed the song as a live performance on The Voice season 19 finale on December 14, 2020. “Happy Anywhere” topped the weekly charts on the US Country Airplay (Billboard) and Canada Country (Billboard). It was also number 2 and 3 on the weekly charts of Australia Country (The Music Network) and US Hot Country Songs (Billboard). Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fans can only keep their fingers crossed on when their next duet performance will be released.