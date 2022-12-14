The Voice America Season 22 Finale Recap

After nearly a quarter of a year, the 22nd season of the Voice finally concluded. And, of course, they ended by announcing a winner for the series. The 26 episodes of musical battles have finally come to a close this Tuesday, December 13th. Below, we will run down the events of the finale. Stay tuned till the end to find out who the winner for this season is.
Blake Shelton and Bryce Leatherwood
These two country-music-loving folks began the night by singing what they preferred the best – a good ol’ classic of Blake Shelton himself – Hillbilly Bone.
John Legend and Omar Jose Cardona
This duo sang a heartfelt rendition of the song “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours),” which made the audience even more exhilarated brought upon by the performance before it.
Blake Shelton and Brayden Lape
Shelton’s back with another teammate of his. This new pair demonstrated such an amicable vibe which made their performance of “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” even funkier.
Camila Cabello and Morgan Myles
Next up is a powerful girl power team! With a heartfelt cover of Cabello’s “Never Be The Same,” the audience’s mood and emotion would never be the same again after being stirred and touched! This performance also made Camila tear up, being proud of her partner’s performance.
Blake Shelton and bodie
Blake went up the stage for the third and last time to deliver his last performance for the night. We all know Blake as being that guy who is into country music, so he delivered yet another country song. He and his partner bodie closed the contest with Shelton’s song “God’s Country”
Additional Musical Performances
Of course, like any other program, there were also intervention numbers. These include OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried,” Adam Lambert’s performance of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World”, Maluma’s “Junio” and “Tukoh Taka.” A few more songs came by to wake up the audience’s Christmas spirits, such as Girl Named Tom’s “One More Christmas” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Santa Can’t You Hear Me?” How I wish Mariah Carey was there to sing her, you know it already.
Announcement of Winners
After all of the musicality, it’s time to seal the deal. After 26 episodes across three months, our new The Voice winner is…
*drum roll*
Bryce Leatherwood!
As Bryce Leatherwood won, he showed that cowboy country music never dies, and Blake Shelton clinched his ninth The Voice victory!