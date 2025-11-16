35 Of The Funniest Couples’ Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

by

My name is Mike Bender and I’m the co-founder of an Instagram account “Awkward family photos” dedicated to celebrating our most cringe-worthy photos. At AFP, we laugh with our community, not at them, and let’s face it – we all have cringe photos!

In honor of Valentine’s Day, I decided to put together some of our greatest couple’s photos submissions and the stories behind them to celebrate the inherent awkwardness of amor.

More info: Instagram | awkwardfamilyphotos.com

#1

“They encountered a black metal band during their engagement shoot.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#2

“My favorite picture of my parents. Them on their wedding day, 1991.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#3

“Found this version at my grandma’s. If anyone in the family had broken up with a significant other, she had a Sharpie ready to joyfully remove the offending partner.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#4

“Dad was sure the church photo would only be taken from the waist up.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#5

“We had the worst wedding photographer in the world. I think this says it all.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#6

“I was going through the pictures when I saw I totally blocked my husband out with my big hair. Then a good friend of mine pointed out the bush in the background looks like a demon.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#7

“When the preacher said ‘Kiss the bride,’ my four-year-old decided to put a finger in my butt.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#8

“This is a photo of my Ma and Pop out on a date in the ’80s. My mom must have followed the instructions on my father’s shirt because 9 months later I was born!”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#9

“Here’s my Mom and Dad in September 1970. Credit to the photographer for the special effects pre-photoshop.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#10

“We were having a great time at my wedding.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#11

“I photographed my sister-in-law’s wedding (my husband’s sister). I knew the window overlooked a part of the hotel’s roof, but I didn’t notice the workers until after I snapped a few pictures.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#12

“My parents leaving their wedding reception for their honeymoon road trip in a VW van. 1971.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#13

“My husband and I wanted to take a Christmas family photo with our dog Rylee, but he kept wandering off. When we got home our photographer called us and said, ‘I found where Rylee was.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#14

“My sister is the one who has wisely chosen not to participate in this smooch-fest.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#15

“Despite the doom & gloom depicted in the picture, four kids & 28 years later, we’re still together.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#16

“The chainsaw was the neighbor’s Christmas present. It’s funny because my mom is smiling even though my dad looks kind of like a potential serial killer.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#17

“My parents on their wedding day, Vancouver 1986.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#18

“After we had just finished 2 hours of wedding photos.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#19

“My parents in high school… I’m not sure what is going on here.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#20

“My parents in the late 80s. They loved floral!”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#21

“My parents’ wedding photo taken in the early 60s with my mother wearing pan-stick makeup. My mom just looks SO happy, doesn’t she?”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#22

“The only thing I know about this photo is that my parents were at a business event.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#23

“We were doing a newlywed photo shoot. We wanted to take romantic photos but something caught his eye while he was trying to pose.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#24

“I’ve always told my husband that he’s been smitten with me since our first date. It’s easy to understand why when we look back at our engagement pictures.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#25

“My aunt and uncle in the mid-’80s.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#26

“My husband and I got married before everything in our area was shut down for COVID-19. Loved this photo of us with my new father-in-law in the background…on a dig.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#27

“Yes, this is my engagement picture. We thought it would be cute meaning ’til death do us part, but everyone thought it meant our love was already dead.”

Photographer: Jack Carey, Edited by Robin Simpson

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#28

“This is my parents getting hitched in Oatman, Arizona on the gallows in ’88. Yes, legally.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#29

“Dad takes Mom to meet the in-laws, 1978 NYC.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#30

“My aunt and uncle’s family portrait from the early ’90s.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#31

“My parents going for a ride right after they got married.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#32

“We just got married, and had no kids… just this cat skeleton, “Bones”. We decided to take him with us to our first family portrait.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#33

“The photographer directed us to close our eyes and look relaxed. My fiance nailed it… actually, I think he fell asleep.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#34

“Our wedding was held over Thanksgiving at my grandparents’ church and they wanted to keep the festive decor in place for our ceremony.”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#35

“My grandmother trying to steal my dad from his new bride!”

35 Of The Funniest Couples&#8217; Pictures I Selected From My Instagram Account That Might Make You Laugh

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Diary Comics About My Life With Two Cheeky Cats
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
6 Best Family Guy Episodes Based on Movies
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2024
35 Times People Were Unmatched On Dating Apps For Hilarious Reasons
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
As Lockdown Approaches, Burger King Takes To Twitter To Encourage People To Buy From McDonald’s And Other Fast Food Chains, But People Are Divided On It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of The “21 Jump Street” TV Series?
3 min read
Aug, 25, 2022
35 People Reveal Who Is The Dumbest Person In The World They’ve Ever Met
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.