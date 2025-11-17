Hey Pandas, Use This As A Venting Post (Closed)

If you have anything you need to get off your chest or anything that you need (unprofessional) advice on, then you found the place.
#1
How on Earth do people still think Trump is a viable presidential candidate? I’m not saying Biden is a great president, but Trump is a legitimate danger to the United States and the world at large.
#2
I guess I’m “that kid” the school’s website hates. It’s not updating half my homework grades, won’t show my advisor, and fails with a lot of the links. No one else is having this problem, and I don’t know who to contact to fix it, if it even can be fixed.
#3
Not really a vent but help. There is this girl who is my neighbor and goes to my school. I am kind of lonely and she is one of the few people that talk to me (she’s a grade older than me btw). But she talks bad about her ex-friends and says that she wants a girl to f°ck herself. I am scared if I tell her that I’m not comfortable around her she will say bad stuff about me and might even hurt me (probably exaggerating). I don’t know what to do :^(
#4
There is too much f***ing music played too f***ing loud in too many f***ing places.
#5
Only idiots are breeding, producing even more idiots, because intelligent people know it’s too s****y a world to bring children into. The world gets shittier due to all the idiots being born. And the cycle continues.
#6
Don’t bring your dog to public spaces that are meant to be for humans. Not everyone likes dogs, some of us are allergic, and both you and your dog can survive an hour long trip to the grocery store without it walking around contaminating everything with its dander. Bars are not meant for dogs. Restaurants are not for dogs. Respect the reality that dogs are not people and leave them home. They smell and lick strangers and are NOT appreciated by all. You don’t see people dragging their cats or goldfish or Guinea pigs everywhere. Have some respect.
#7
After working 8am – 5:30pm, there’s so little time left for activities!
#8
Sometimes I feel like I’m isolated from everyone else for no reason and recently I just haven’t felt emotions as vividly or as much and it feels like I’m just an outside person looking at my body through a distorted lens. It’s like I’m watching things happen and not actually experiencing them
#9
Why do I have to be terrified all the time?
It’s not just anxiety but when I look around I’m terrified of all the what ifs I have watched or heard of coming true for others.
In my grade, three girls are either teen moms or expecting because of our state’s abortion laws. We’re eighth graders.
Our school could at any point be the fifteenth school shooting in our state since 2000. The first day of school I made plans for what I would do if the hypothetical shooter found our classroom, where would I hide?
I watch the relationship between my mom and dad tense more and more and plan what I would do if they got divorced. Who do I think is the least narcissistic?
I watch my sister’s anger issues get more and more out of control. How do I make her stop when nothing my parents are doing is stopping her?
I don’t know what it’s like to feel relaxed anymore, if I ever did.
#10
My body dysmorphia makes me see that I’m not as skinny as I want to be, and it tells me that I need to stop eating if I want to be skinny. If I continue on this path of self destruction I will probably be dead by the time I’m 25.
