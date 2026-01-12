The 25 Most Awkward Moments From The 2026 Golden Globes That Had Fans Cringing

Behind the glitz and glamor of the 2026 Golden Globes, it was chaos supreme at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
The stars of Hollywood strutted, stumbled, and even dealt with a fire just a few feet away from the stage during the show on Sunday, January 11.
Timothée Chalamet almost had a kiss gone wrong, photographers called a celebrity the wrong name, and Nikki Glaser made an Epstein joke that nobody expected.
Here are the most talked-about moments from the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.
#1 Amanda Seyfried Did Not Practice Her Losing Face
Amanda Seyfried has played everything from a high school mean-girl to an aspiring writer onscreen. But masking her disappointment was something she couldn’t do at the 2026 Golden Globes.
The Dear John actress looked visibly downcast when she lost the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture to Rose Byrne, who earned the award for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.
The cameras caught Amanda visibly grimacing before forcing a smile and getting up from her seat to applaud Rose.
Image source: Deadline Hollywood
#2 The Internet Felt The Cringe On Kylie Jenner’s Behalf
The internet felt the secondhand embarassement after Kylie Jenner was seemingly snubbed in an interaction with Odessa A’Zion.
A viral clip showed the actress hug her Marty Supreme co-star Timothée Chalamet but completely ignored Kylie as she tried to lean in for a hug.
“Odessa hates her,” one commented online, while another wrote, “Omg I cringed so hard but I watching the show rn and they keep dancing with each other and sh**.”
“Omg I cringed so bad! For someone like Kylie who already has social anxiety, I know that BURNED! I feel for her here,” one said.
Another wrote, “That’s embarrassing as fck I genuinely felt embarrassed and I really wonder why do they ignore her?”
#3 Nikki Glaser Went There With Leonardo Dicaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life was once again dragged into the spotlight when Nikki Glaser delivered her monologue.
The comedian, who hosted the award show for the second time in a row, showered the Hollywood star with praises before brutally roasting him.
During her monoglogue, she spoke about Leo’s nominated performance in One Battle After Another, calling it “insane” and “so vaping good.”
“What a career you’ve had. I mean, countless iconic performances, you’ve worked with every great director. You’ve won three Golden Globes, an Oscar,” she said.
“And the most impressive thing,” she continued, “is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30. I mean, it’s just insane.”
Leo laughed along as Nikki moved on to her next target.
#4 The Ultimate Eye-Roll From Michael B. Jordan’s Mom
The award for the best eyeroll at the 2026 Golden Globes went to Michael B. Jordan’s mom, who immediately took a sip of her drink when comedian Nikki Glaser made a joke about him.
The award show host took a moment to praise Michael B. Jordan for playing twin characters in the Golden Globe-nominated Sinners.
“I can’t believe it, we got two Michael B. Jordans. When I saw that, I was like, Nikki B. Jerkin’, because that was awesome,” she said, sparking quite the reaction from the actor’s mother, Donna Jordan, who was sitting in the audience.
“I’m so sorry. That should’ve been a DM,” Nikki added in a sorry-not-sorry way.
#5 The Most Awkward Golden Globes Photo Yet
Ariana Grande and Steven Spielberg posed together at the Golden Globes, but fans felt like the vibe was unusual.
The internet chuckled as Ariana gave a playful duck-face expression while the director stood with a classic, composed smile/
“If awkward was a picture,” one quipped.
“Why are these two even together lol feels so random honestly,” read another comment.
Image source: Stewart Cook/Getty Images
#6 The Mysterious Case Of The Empty Seats
Several stars were seen walking out of the 2026 Golden Globes as the show dragged on.
Power couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were seen walking out of the Beverly Hilton before the hours-long show concluded.
Comedian Keegan-Michael Key and newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco also left ahead of the curtains falling on the star-studded night.
Image source: Golden Globes
#7 Snoop Dogg’s High-Energy Confession
Snoop Dogg entered the bleep zone when he mentioned how not sober he was.
The rapper walked onto the stage to his 2004 hit Drop It Like It’s Hot to present the first-ever Best Podcast award this year.
“Stop the music,” the 54-year-old said before asking his audience to “loosen up a little bit.”
After the Best Podcast nominees were announced, Snoop Dogg said a line that he couldn’t help laugh at himself.
“Shout-out to the Golden Globes for putting the podcast category in this awards show. And shout-out to all of the podcasters. You all are winners, but the real winner is…” he said before giggling on stage.
“I’m high as a motherf***er right now. Y’all had me here too d*mn long!” he said before announcing Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast as the winner of the inaugural category.
#8 Ricky Gervais Got Schooled Even When He Wasn’t Present
Wanda Sykes used her stage time to brutally roast Ricky Gervais, who wasn’t present to receive his award for the Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance on TV.
As Wanda read out the nominees in the category, she made a stinging jab at Ricky, who is known for being an atheist and has made jokes about the transgender community in the past.
“I love you for not being here,” she said after reading out the British comedian’s name. “If you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf, and you’re going to thank God and the trans community.”
Fortunately or unfortunately for Ricky, he did win the category, which prompted Wanda to say: “[Ricky] would like to thank God and the trans community.”
Netizens praised comedian and outspoken LGBTQ activist for her creative dig at Ricky.
“Wanda Sykes totally nailed that acceptance speech for Ricky Gervais. So funny and clever,” one said.
“Wanda Sykes gives no f’s and funny thing is neither does Ricky Gervais,” said another. “One of the blessings of aging.”
Another wrote, “Wanda Sykes dragging Ricky Gervais one of my highlights of the night.”
Ricky’s Netlix special SuperNature was met with immense backlash in 2022 for his unhinged take on transgenders, pedophilia, African and Chinese people, and victims of the H**ocaust.
“I talk about AIDS, famine, cancer, the H**ocaust, r*pe, p**ophilia, but no, the one thing you mustn’t joke about is identity politics,” he said in the special. “The one thing you should never joke about is the trans issue. ‘They just wanna be treated equally.’ I agree. That’s why I include them.”
After his jokes were labelled “anti-trans” and “dangerous,” he said: “In real life, of course I support trans rights. I support all human rights and trans rights are human rights.”
#9 Leonardo Dicaprio Wasn’t Allowed Back To His Seat
Even Leonardo DiCaprio has to play by the rules when it comes to the Golden Globes.
A Vanity Fair reporter claimed that the Hollywood heavyweight was stopped by security and briefly barred from returning to his seat due to a strict rule.
During the show, celebrities are expected to remain seated and cannot walk through the crowd until a commercial break.
“I saw security stop Leonardo DiCaprio from heading to his seat during Snoop Dogg’s bit,” wrote the reporter.
“Chase Sui Wonders and Selena Gomez also had to wait in the same star-studded group.”
Image source: Golden Globes
#10 “Why Did They Cut This From The Air?
The internet was disappointed when the segment for the Best Original Score was cut out of the live telecast.
Ludwig Göransson won the Golden Globe in the category, but viewers missed his acceptance speech after Paramount+ and CBS skipped it due to time constraints.
“Why did they cut this from the air?” one asked online.
“Bad move to push this to commercial break and air best podcast instead of Best Score,” wrote another.
#11 Timothée Chalamet And Michael B. Jordan’s Awkward Handshake
Timothée Chalamet And Michael B. Jordan tried to greet each other at the Golden Globes, but the result was an awkward mix of weird handshakes and face-to-face touching.
“Never left handed shakes…” one said.
“They’re definitely planning something shady, watch out for the next scandal lol,” read another comment.
#12 Things Literally Caught Fire Backstage
While the show went on smoothly on-screen, viewers were oblivious to a fire that broke out backstage.
Reporter Chris Gardner shared a video of an unexpected fire that led to chaos in a press room.
“Crisis averted inside #GoldenGlobes backstage press room as catering knocked over a coffee holder and the sterno underneath was lit,” the Hollywood Reporter journalsit wrote on X.
He said the carpet in the room was on fire for a brief moment and smoke “wafted up around the curtains.”
“They put it out quickly fortunately. Yikes!” he added.
#13 The Golden Globes Seating Chart Brought Back The Leo-Miley Vape Drama
When Leonardo DiCaprio and Miley Cyrus were seated next to each at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, netizens couldn’t help but remember Miley’s decade-old grudge against him.
The two had a not-so-serious feud a few years ago, and it wasn’t over a bad breakup or an awards snub. It was over a vape pen.
The Wrecking Ball singer recalled her uncomfortable encounter with Leonardo during a 2015 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“I was like 20 feet, 15 feet from Leonardo DiCaprio sitting there with his mom,” Miley said.
He was “hitting a vape pen” but refused to let the singer take a puff.
“There’s an etiquette of: ‘You need to pass that sh**, Leo.’ He never did, so that was weird to me,” Miley told the talk show host.
When Jimmy asked whether the Oscar winner was “bogarting the vape,” Miley replied saying, “He wasn’t passing the vape.”
Image source: Golden Globes, hbomaxlat
#14 An Awkward Exit For The Secret Agent Cast
The atmosphere was quite awkward when the cast of The Secret Agent was played off during the show.
The movie created quite the buzz and emerged as the winner in the Best non-English language film category, while Wagner Moura made history as the first Brazilian to ever to win the category.
Image source: Golden Globes
#15 Why Was Derek Hough Jumping? Nobody Knows
Instead of the standard step-pose-repeat drill on the red carpet, Derek Hough jumped up into the air and gave viewers the “ick.”
The Dancing with the Stars alum leaped into the air a couple of times as the cameras flashed at him, making some viewers impressed but others saying it was “embarassing.”
“ICK!!!” read one comment, while another quipped, “They just be doing anything.”
“I watched that with a specific voice in my head saying, ‘Look what I can do,’” another chimed in.
“I’m impressed he’s still doing moves like this at 40 years old!” said another.
Image source: Sthanlee Mirador/Getty Images
#16 Timothée Chalamet’s Golden Globe Kiss Went Off Target
Timothée Chalamet’s Golden Globe win came with an extra side of cringe, the internet said.
The actor bagged the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for his role in Marty Supreme. But his victorious moment raised eyebrows when he kissed his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
When Jennifer Lopez announced Timothée’s name as the winner of the category, the actor turned to his girlfriend but almost missed her lips when he leaned in for a kiss.
The two even seemed to have their eyes wide open, making netizens called the kiss “weird.”
“They’re usually so cute but that was kinda weird,” one said, while a second wrote, “I’d rather they just hug than awkwardly kiss.”
“Did Ky not know he was gonna win? She seemed so caught off guard with that kiss,” asked a third.
Image source: Stewart Cook/Getty Images
#17 Rose Byrne Reveals Why Her Husband Wasn’t Her Plus-One
Rose Byrne had a strange explanation for why her husband Bobby Cannavale that was not her date for the night.
“My brother’s my date, thanks George,” she said while accepting the award for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You!
The award winner said her husband skipped the glitzy show altogether because he had other priorities.
“I wanna thank my husband, Bobby Cannavale, who couldn’t be here because we’re getting a bearded dragon and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey,” she said onstage.
The actress admitted she “didn’t prepare anything” for her speech but ensured to mention filmmaker Mary Bronstein for casting her in the indie film.
“We shot this movie in 25 days for like $8.50 — this is like a tiny film, so this is a huge thing for me,” said the emotional actress.
Ahead of the award show, Rose spoke about welcoming a new member to their family during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
“This expo is like where everyone goes, and it’s the place to go,” she told the talk show host. “And it was on the same day [as the Globes], and it would just be such a parent fail.”
Image source: John Nacion/Getty Images, Golden Globes
#18 Jon M. Chu’s Lapel Pins Made People Uncomfortable
Wicked director Jon M. Chu almost got lost in the sea of gowns and custom-made suits, with his simple but elegant cream blazer and brown trousers.
But the two shiny brooches on his left lapel made viewers instantly stop and stare.
The director had two oversized pins right on top of his chest, which some netizens found unsettling.
In a”get ready with me” video on Instagram, Jon said he found the pins on an Instagram account called @nerdbead.
“Tiffany Pisani was making these in Bari Puglia Italy and posted a pic and HAD to get them to rep my girls who deserve ALL the awards in the world!!! See you on the carpet,” he wrote on Instagram ahead of the show.
Netizens found the pins “weird” and called it “creepy asf.”
“He basically owns them,” read one comment.
Another wrote, “This cast is soooooo desperate omg.”
#19 Photographers Forgot Laufey’s Actual Name
The vibes were great until photographers misnamed Grammy-winning singer Laufey.
The Icelandic-Chinese singer may have had a mini identity crisis when photographers on the Golden Globes red carpet began calling her Megan.
“My name isn’t Megan, so … I don’t know,” she awkwardly said before a photographer simply said, “Oh!”
Laufey laughed and walked away in her orange Balenciaga dress.
Netizens slammed the photographers and even called them “racist.”
“Their only job was to know who was attending and take pictures likeeeee it’s not that hard, this is disrespectful,” one said.
Fans wondered whether the photographers mistook her for Megan Meiyok Skiendiel from the group Katseye.
“As in Megan of KATSEYE or…????” one asked while another wrote, “I mean I see it they really do look alike, but Megan probably wouldn’t be here without her group so the mistake doesn’t make sense.”
Others praised Laufey’s demeanor and called her “adorable.”
“Classic Laufey energy,” one said.
#20 TMI On The Red Carpet As Olandria Carthen Poses
Olandria Carthen smiled and posted in her statement-making green gown. But one man amid the swarm of photographers yelled some strange statements at the former Love Islander.
“I voted for you” and “you should’ve won” were heard coming from the press area.
#21 When Hudson Williams Forgot The Party Was Classy
Hudson Williams couldn’t resist a risqué quip while chatting with Gayle King.
The actor made a dirty joke during the interaction, making people think he was “tired and the filter is malfunctioning.”
“Did he forget this was a classy party?” one asked.
“Okay Gayle walked right into that one. She did not know who she was taking to,” another quipped.
#22 Polymarket Ads Took Over The Golden Globes
Viewers tsk-tsked at the sight of Polymarket ads during Sunday’s award show.
Logos and messaging from the prediction market platform, which allows users to bet on things like elections, the weather, and awards shows, were seen across multiple points during the night.
“Polymarket odds on the telecast of the Golden Globes,” one X user wrote. “Just push me in front of a bus at this point.”
#23 Bill Maher’s Face Says It All
Wanda Sykes was extra sassy and extra spicy when she presented the award for the Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance on TV.
Making sure no one was left out, she took a dig at every single nominee in the category.
After announcing Bill Maher’s name, she said, “You give us so much, but I would love a little less.
When it came to Brett Goldstein, she said, “You would’ve made a great Menendez brother.
She then called Kevin Hart “the richest guy in this category.”
“Yet, I know he wants it the most,” she added.
Her sharpest dig was kept for Ricky Gervais, as she said: “I love you for not being here. If you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf, and you’re going to thank God and the trans community.”
An unamused Bill Maher offered a lackluster expression in response to Wanda’s jabs.
#24 The Golden Globes Playlist Felt Like A Millennial School Dance
Viewers wondered who was in charge of the music at the Golden Globes, especially after Yeah by Usher and Lil Jon played as Stellan Skarsgård walked to the stage to accept his award for the Best Supporting Actor for Sentimental Value.
“Who is playing yeah by usher while stellan skarsgard accepts his award?” one asked.
“Whoever it is they deserve a raise,” said another.
“Entire playlist all night was very millennial school dance coded,” another wrote.
Other millennial-loving choices during the night included Justin Timberlake’s Rock Your Body, used to play off the cast of Sinners and Drop it Like It’s Hot used for Snoop Dogg’s entry.
#25 Nikki Glaser’s Epstein Joke That Will “Go Down In History”
Nikki Glaser made a Jeffrey Epstein joke without even saying his name.
During her opening monologue, the two-time Globes host praised the star power in the room before joking about the government redacting and “editing” Jeffrey Epstein’s list of rich and famous clients.
“I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight, it’s insane,” she said. “There’s so many A-listers … and by ‘A-listers’ I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted.’”
“Yes, and the Golden Globe for best editing goes to … the Justice Department. Yes, congratulations,” she quipped.
Many found the joke unexpected, with one saying: “4 minutes in and there’s already an Epstein joke. Ok, I’m going to bed.”
“Not Nikki making an Epstein list joke,” one said, while another wrote, “The Epstein client list joke Nikki Glaser just made will go down in history. Underrated comedian.”
