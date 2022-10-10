What Is Jenny McCarthy’s Net Worth?

At the age of 49, Jenny McCarthy is doing well. She’s happily married to her longtime love, she’s judging a popular television show, and she’s living her best life. Of course, Jenny McCarthy’s net worth of more than $25 million helps her live that best life, but it’s well earned. She’s put in the work. She’s paid her dues. This is a woman who has been in the public eye for a long time, and she’s not afraid of a little hard work and dedication. How did Jenny McCarthy earn her $25 million net worth?
Jenny McCarthy Was Not a Popular Kid
Before we tell the story of Jenny McCarthy’s net worth, it’s important to point out that she was a kid who went through a lot in school. She was not the popular girl, which is what many people assume she was. She’s beautiful, she’s a model, and she landed one of the most sought-after men on the planet. Yet, she was the girl who was bullied relentlessly by mean kids growing up. Born to an average working-class Catholic family, she had a relatively normal childhood with her mother, father, and siblings. However, she calls herself an outcast. Despite being on the cheerleading squad at Brother Rice High School as well as St. Laurence High School, she was not someone who was considered popular. Kids were cruel. She was also a student at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School.
Revenge Is Best Served Cold
Years of torment by kids at three high schools take a toll. McCarthy tried her hand at college. She studied at Southern Illinois University for two years, but it didn’t stick. By the time 1993 rolled around, she was ready to celebrate her 21st birthday when she had her first major offer. Playboy came calling. She was offered a tidy $20,000 paycheck to pose for the 1993 October issue of the magazine. Hugh Hefner himself chose her, calling her a ‘wholesome Catholic,’ out of 10,000 young women who also wanted to pose in that issue. She wore her high school class sweater in the Playboy spread. Here she was, the girl mocked, taunted, and ridiculed as a teenager posing for the pages of Playboy and making bank wearing her high school sweater.
However, that did not go over well. Her devout Catholic neighborhood was furious that she would do such a thing. Her siblings were ridiculed at school, people drove by and threw things at her when she was out – including eggs – and she was lectured by members of the community. However, she was then chosen to become the 1994 Playmate of the Year, and she took her $100,000 and moved to Los Angeles. She didn’t care what her hometown thought of her any longer.
Her Career Took Off
Following her move to Los Angeles, she began hosting a music show. She also starred in a couple of small films and roles, but modeling was her big money maker. By the time she was only 25, it was 1997, and she was offered her own comedy show called The Jenny McCarthy Show. She also continued her career as a Playboy model, appearing on the magazine cover and in many features more than a few more times. She also wrote books, and she began starring in movies. Nothing that would earn her any awards, but she was a headlining actress in comedies, and she was doing well.
Her Personal Life Was Off the Charts
She was moving up the ladder in Hollywood, but she was very particular about her love life. She dated her manager for four years in her early 20s, but they ended their romance in 1998. That’s when she began dating a man by the name of John Mallory Asher. They were married from September 1999 until September 2005. Together, they have a son. His name is Evan. He was born in 2002. A few months following her divorce, she began dating the famous Jim Carrey. They were together for many years, but they ended their romance in 2010. She began dating actor Donnie Wahlberg in 2013, they married in 2014, and they are still happily married as of 2022.
Her Activism
Something that is very close to Jenny McCarthy’s heart is her activism. The actress and television personality publicly announced that her only child, son Evan, was autistic in 2007. He was diagnosed in 2005, and she began working tirelessly to bring awareness to the cause from day one. She’s worked since then to bring awareness to conditions such as autism and seizure disorders, and she continues to put her son first.
Jenny McCarthy’s Net Worth
After more than 30 years working in the limelight of Hollywood, Jenny McCarthy boasts an impressive net worth of more than $25 million. Her husband also has his own net worth of $25 million. Together, they are worth a staggering $50 million.