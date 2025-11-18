Hey Pandas, What Useless Item Do You Refuse To Throw Away?

What is something you can’t throw away? Something you never use, some random thing a person gave you. Anything useless. Whether for sentimental reasons or others.
#1
I don’t even know how to describe it.
Imagine a nice small porcelain jar with golden patterns, the ones that you use only when you have company. I took it when we went though our grandparents’ stuff after they passed.
Now you need to know that my grandpa was a plumber, and he always loved to have a good joke, but then he became I’ll and very tired and sad. I kept this object to remember how goofy he had been.
So the precious object I just described is… You probably guessed. Toilet-shaped. A magnificent toilet-shaped porcelain mustard jar with golden patterns on it. Limoges, maybe.
#2
My old ballet costumes (representation clothes, not practice leotard) , most of which I don’t even fit into anymore. They’re waiting in a closet for who knows what and never see the light of day, but I can’t bring myself to get rid of them.
