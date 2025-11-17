Someone Asks People To Share Facts That “Barely Anyone Knows”, And They Deliver (30 Answers)

There’s more to our wonderful world than any single person could ever know. When one Reddit post asked people to share facts that they thought nobody else knows, the rest of us got a great list of curiosities from around the world.
Did you know, for example, that dolphins can be trained to perform military aquatic guard duty? Or that grass only evolved once dinosaurs were practically extinct? There are plenty more fascinating facts in this list, so scroll on and learn something new!
#1
The “dog days of summer” refers to the time of the year when the dog star, Sirius, is brightest in the sky.
Image source: anon, daniel plan
#2
Sarah Winchester (who built the “Winchester Mystery House”) was not into the occult, wasn’t afraid of evil spirits, and didn’t think she could live forever by continuing construction of her house – or, at least there is no evidence to support that. People who knew her said she was a devout Christian and would never have anything to do with the occult. The stories about spiritualism and paranoia are for the tourists. She probably just liked having workmen around and a little activity going on at the house – she was one of the richest women in the world, so she could do as she pleased. Some who knew her said she may have done it to keep locals employed. Far from being afraid of stopping construction, one of her letters mentions that she halted construction due to excessive heat out of concern for the workmen.
It’s interesting how BS can just take the place of reality if it’s repeated often enough.
Image source: nautius_maximus1, loc.gov
#3
Sharks have been around longer than the rings of Saturn.
That’s right! Current estimates suggest that Saturn’s rings are about 400 million years old, while sharks evolved roughly 450 million years ago. Interestingly, that also makes sharks older than trees and grass.
Modern humans been around for about 200,000 years. Humans about 6 million. We were in a stone age for about 2.6 million years.
We were not the first to use stone tools. There was another species, probably a close cousin, that used them about 700,000 years before the first human.
Chimpanzees and some other animals are currently in a stone age.
Dinosaurs died out 65 million years ago. Triceratops were probably the last species to die out.
Grass didn’t evolve until 66 million years ago (iirc) so only the last of the dinosaurs saw grass.
Tyrannosaurus and triceratops lived closer to us (65 million years) than the stegosaurus (80 million years).
I have more. I’m full of useless facts.
Image source: kingferret53, Bruno Aguirre
#4
There are at least three people who were born before the Wright Brothers took their first flight at Kittyhawk who were still alive when the Mars Rover died.
When they were born, humankind was stuck on the ground. In their lifetime, they saw single person flight, then military flight, intercontinental flight, a (gasp) female pilot, commercial flights, supersonic flight, space flight, humans on the moon, a probe sent out of the solar system, a robot cruising around on an entirely different planet picking up rocks, and finally that robot had been there so long it died. All in their lifetime.
That’s just crazy to me.
Image source: King0Horse, Library of Congress
#5
There was a man, Angus Barbieri who didn’t eat for 382 days. He was morbidly obese and lived on tea, water, soda water and coffee while visiting the hospital weekly for vitamin and electrolyte treatments. He lost close to 280 lbs and broke his fast with an egg once he met his goal weight.
Image source: SurrealEffects, noiseformind
#6
The spotted salamander is the only vertebrate that photosynthesises.
Believe it or not but this fact gets even more interesting. The yellow spotted salamander uses photosynthesis in the embryonic stage. It does this by forming a symbiotic relationship with algae, which produces oxygen to feed the embryo as it develops and receives the embryo’s waste products and carbon dioxide. Researchers have even found algae inside the embryo’s cells!
Image source: Centuri42, Paweł Sroka
#7
Greater one-horned rhino or Great Indian rhinoceros population stands at around 3,700 individuals, a significant increase from around 200 remaining at the turn of the 20th century. Strict protection and management action from Indian and Nepalese authorities and their partners are responsible for bringing the species back from the brink.
The Great Indian rhinoceros is definitely a conservation success story in the making, but there are still other species of rhinoceros that are at great risk of going extinct. Only about 60 Javan and about 200 Sumatran rhinoceros are thought to exist in the wild.
Image source: SuvenPan, Sanjay ach
#8
The tongue on a woodpecker wraps around its brain as a form of soft insulation when it hammers. Then the tongue is able to extend far into the tree to retrieve bugs when it isn’t hammering.
Image source: anon, Bill Pennell
#9
Opossums are extremely unlikely to have rabies. They have a lower body temperature than most mammals and it makes them an unsuitable host for rabies.
Opossums are fascinating creatures, and not only because they have a high resistance to rabies. Scientists believe that they were around at least as far back as the extinction of the dinosaurs, and they are also the only type of marsupial native to the US.
Image source: marcusjohnston, Robert Linder
#10
A second is called a second because it is the 2nd division of the hour by 60 (pars minuta secunda), the 1st division being a minute (pars minuta prima).
Image source: edlee98765, Agê Barros
#11
I don’t think most people know the meaning of “prodigal.” They know the parable of The Prodigal Son and think it refers to someone that leaves and then has to come crawling back, but that’s incorrect. “Prodigal” means to spend money lavishly or wastefully. The prodigal son was prodigal whether or not he ever went back to his father.
Image source: onlytoask, blonybadr
#12
Big Ben is the Bell not the clock or tower.
Image source: anon, Clever Visuals
#13
The nuke stockpile in Washington State is guarded by trained dolphins that seek out and clamp a balloon on unfamiliar divers.
Image source: Gothsalts, Rudney Uezu
#14
Hans Zimmer was the keyboard player on “Video Killed The Radio Star”
Image source: Kryodamus, oldmach
#15
Gary Numan was born two weeks before Gary Oldman
Image source: steve0suprem0, garynuman
#16
Raindrops don’t fall in the drip shape popularly conveyed. They fall in the shape of tiny parachutes or hamburger buns.
Image source: CBGville, Inge Maria
#17
Before being born, two of the four chambers of a baby’s heart are not used, they’re actually bypassed!
There’s no need to pump de-oxygenated blood to the lungs when in the womb, because the lungs aren’t breathing air yet, and so are not supplying oxygen. All the oxygen comes from the umbilical cord.
So the two chambers responsible for sending blood to/from the lungs are (largely) bypassed.
Image source: whomp1970, Volodymyr Hryshchenko
#18
Rabies kills around 60,000 people globally every year. To date, only 14 people worldwide have been known to recover after developing symptoms.
Rabies is as deadly as it is because it targets our central nervous system and destroys our body’s ability to perform essential functions. However, it does have a moderately long incubation period. If a bite victim is treated with the vaccine within 10 days of being bitten, they can expect to survive, but by the time symptoms appear, it’s already too late.
Image source: Johhnymaddog316, CDC PHIL
#19
Boanthropy is a psychological disorder in which a person believes they are a cow and try to live their life as one. Medical explanations suggest late-stage syphilis as one of the causes? Cool
Image source: j451k4, François Germain
#20
More pigeons have war medals than horses, dogs or mules
Image source: Global-Program-437, Nathan Dumlao
#21
The original Red Velvet cake didn’t use food coloring. The red color was a result of a chemical reaction between vinegar and dutch cocoa powder. It also originally used Ermine Frosting, a boiled milk frosting (which is delicious)
Image source: Dense_Calligrapher36, amirali mirhashemian
#22
Many species of shark have seven senses, most notably the ‘man eaters’ (I despise that term) Tiger, Bull, and Great White.
In addition to the traditional five, sharks also possess ampullae of lorenzini (gel-filled pores on their snout – think of the black freckles on a Great White) that detect electrical impulses such as spasmodic movement in water and ambient electrical fields, and the lateral line (a thin organ running down their sides) that acts as a magnetic detector, which allows the shark to orient itself in real time to the earth’s magnetic field, giving it a sense of direction akin to that of a bird.
Great Whites additionally are coated in denticles. Despite their smooth appearance, their skin is actually extremely rough and toothlike. Think of sandpaper on some serious steroids. A Great White bumping into you can actually peel layers off you like a potato peeler. That’s if they don’t give you a bite of course!
On to that, despite their fearsome reputation, Great Whites don’t care for humans as a food source. They need immense amounts of blubbery fat and meat like whales and seals can provide, we’re simply too lean for them to get much nutrition. Most attacks are down to either territory being defended, or simple mistaken identity. They’ve got terrible eyesight, so a human on a boogie board looks exactly like a seal from below. And, as they have no hands, biting is the only way they can be sure of something. It just sucks for us that that’s typically fatal.
Finally, if you ever get a moment, look up spy hopping. Sharks can and will pop their heads above water to get a lay of the land. It’s frightening to behold.
Image source: ReaverRogue, Wai Siew
#23
The girl who voiced Lilo in Lilo and Stitch also played Samara in The Ring, both released in the same year (2002).
Image source: ThrowRARAw, [deleted]
#24
the middle name of Michael J. Fox is Andrew.
Image source: DieInsel1, realmikejfox
#25
Concrete can set underwater.
Image source: cizzoo, uve sanchez
#26
Animals and other creatures each perceive time in different ways based on their Critical flicker frequency which is almost like their minds refresh rate, dogs for example perceive time as being slower than humans do and it’s perceived as a little faster by cats.
This model can be used to describe our perception of time, but most directly, it is a term that reflects how our brains process visual information. A creature’s critical flicker frequency is the threshold at which a rapidly flashing light appears to them as a steadily shining light.
Image source: TwilightArcade, Sonja Langford
#27
No one has found a centipede with exactly 100 legs, because all centipedes discovered have an odd number of pairs of legs they have found centipedes with 98(49 pairs) and 102(51 pairs) but never exactly 100.
Image source: ZagreusD, Viktor Talashuk
#28
The Earth’s rotation is slowing down, and we soon will have more than 24 hours in a day (well, soon, geologically speaking…).
As the Earth slows and extends the length of its days, we can consider what a “day” looks like on other planets in our solar system. The shortest is Jupiter at a zippy 10 hours and the longest is Venus at a painfully slow 5,832 hours. The closest day to hours is on Mars (25 hours).
Image source: toucanfrog, NASA
#29
Of all the US states, Maine is the closest to Africa. Seriously look at a globe, not just that flat oval map you saw in every classroom growing up. Africa is further north than you think, and Maine is further east than you think.
Image source: slytherinprolly, Benigno Hoyuela
#30
A quarter has 119 ridges.
118 on a dime.
Image source: d2the3, Joshua Hoehne
