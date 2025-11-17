Having Fun With AI-Generated Images (12 Pics)

Hello, this is my first post. I asked the AI tools integrated in Bing to generate a few images with a spooky and mostly uncomfortable theme, based on a few key words I typed in the app.
I hope you enjoy it and I look forward for your feedback!
#1 Old Man Walking In A Post Apocalyptic Landscape
#2 Black Silhouettes Worshiping A Demon Horse
#3 Waves Crushing An Old Gothic Church
#4 Abandoned Crib In The Forest
#5 Old Mansion With Creepy Figure In The Door Frame
#6 Castle Facing Rough Seas
#7 Detectives Investigating A Strange Creature
#8 Woman Crawling Out Of A Picture
#9 Rotten Furniture In A Red Abandoned Room
#10 Creepy Victorian Dolls Piled In Front Of A Tree
#11 Man Facing A Menacing Forest Creature
#12 Girl Walking In A Cemetery At Night
