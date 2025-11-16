Dad Makes A Cat Bed For His Daughter’s Feline From An Old TV, And It Hasn’t Gone Unnoticed On The Socials

The internet has replaced TV, but there’s still something worth watching on it, though more literally than you thought: take a look at this craft project done by a dad in which he refurbished an old TV and gifted it to his daughter’s cat, Mipha.

But the real question is not what the cat looks like on TV (looks brilliant, the cat’s born for TV), but if Mipha liked it. Turns out the cat’s an expert in cat beds, and has an acquired taste. But… the cat fell in love with it instantly!

This cat has got an unexpected vintage surprise

Image credits: biggestweiner

“My dad bought an old tv and gutted it to turn it into a cat bed”

The main question is if the cat loved it…

And the answer’s yes

“The original brightness knob on the front also acts as a dimmer switch for the light”

This cat isn’t that easy to impress, as she’s sort of a cat bed expert

Watching this cat chill is a view worth watching on TV, and they’ll happily do so through their vintage TV set

