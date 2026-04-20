“How Well Do You Know Art?”: Prove Your Skills With This 20-Question Periods Quiz

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We’ve all seen famous paintings and iconic buildings – but how often do we actually stop and ask what style they belong to?

Art history is full of movements that look deceptively similar. Baroque and Rococo, Gothic and Romanesque, they might seem easy to tell apart, but once you’re put to the test, the differences aren’t always so obvious.

This quiz brings together well-known artworks, legendary artists, and historic architecture. You’ll need to match each one to the correct art period, and some of them are designed to trip you up.

A few questions will feel straightforward, others might make you second-guess everything you thought you knew.

Ready to prove your art knowledge?

Let’s begin. 🎨

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“How Well Do You Know Art?”: Prove Your Skills With This 20-Question Periods Quiz

Image credits: Vincent van Gogh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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