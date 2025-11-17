40 Lunatic Brides Who Were Mocked Online For Losing Touch With Reality

There are certain times in all of our lives when it’s understandable to be a little demanding: when planning a wedding, when having a baby, and maybe even when it’s your birthday. But as you’ll soon find out, some people use getting married as an excuse to turn into absolute monsters.

Below, you’ll find pics that put some of the worst bridezillas the world has ever seen on blast, as well as an interview with Shay Yellin, Editor in Chief of Bespoke Bride. Be sure to upvote the demands you find most egregious, and if you’re ever planning a wedding of your own, please remember not to burn any bridges on your way to the aisle!

#1 … Human Trash Bag

Image source: Trumphassmallhands5

#2 “Lose Weight If You Want To Be My Maid Of Honour”

Image source: _bubble_butt_, twitter.com

#3 Bridezilla Tried Ripping Off Bridesmaids

Image source: ShamedShamingShamer

#4 Holy Smack, A Silent Reception‽

Image source: therookling

#5 Fiancé Is In A Bridal Group On Facebook And Came Across This One

Image source: PheterPharker

#6 Bro Needs To Find A New Bride

Image source: scott_w04

#7 I’ve Officially Dropped Out Of The Bridal Party. I’m A Size 12 With No Plans On Dropping To A Size 8 By December

Image source: Iwannahumpalittle

#8 Entitled Bride Wants Bm To Wear Wig To Wedding

Image source: gutsandhoney

#9 Bride Cancels Her Wedding Because Her Guests Didn’t “Donate” A $1,500 Each To Fund The Event

Image source: Re-l-Mayer

#10 I Mean… Sounds Kinda Like A Racist/Colorist Bride Here. Thoughts?

Image source: Confusedsahm, twitter.com

#11 Wow

Image source: alllrighty-then

#12 Op Is Getting Thrashed In The Comments

Image source: Ladderwings

#13 But Her Wedding Is More Important Than Op Dying /S

Image source: alliandoalice

#14 I Paid For The First Slice After It Was Announced On The Day We’d Be Helping To Pay For Their Cake!! Apparently Didn’t Count For The Second

Image source: Unlucky_Low_6254

#15 Cb Bride

Image source: wingkingdom

#16 Looks Before Friends Always Offends

Image source: dragonlover5672

#17 Stolen Off Facebook But Though It Applied Here

Image source: greighaetheline

#18 Found This Bridezilla On Facebook. It Was Someone Who Had Been Trying To Get Along With The New Bride Because She Is Friends With Her Fiancé, But This Was The Last Straw:

Image source: dragonsforallofus

#19 Cb Bride Uninvites Guest For Not Producing Free Centerpieces

Image source: TimmyWananaka

#20 This Was An Interesting Read Today…

Image source: rachface13

#21 She Wants A Deposit From Her Bridesmaids

Image source: kcs4920

#22 Seen On Fml

Image source: GerryBeck

#23 Can’t Believe People Didn’t Want To Spend $1,000’s On Her. The Nerve

Image source: Becca092115

#24 Bride N Groom Requests No Perfume On The Women And The Men Are Free Labour, On Top Of Paying $360 A Head

Image source: serafis

#25 Some People Can’t Afford It

Image source: Strxwbxrry_Shxrtcxkx

#26 Bride Is Expecting Everyone To Spend $400 Or More On Her Wedding Gifts

Image source: DexOrangeCounty

#27 This Literally Just Happened – “I Want My Own Wedding Year”

Image source: charliebouncecloud

#28 Bridezilla Won’t Have Non-Vegan Family Members At Her Wedding

Image source: avocadobumblebee

#29 Bridezilla Would Accomodate Her Heavily Pregnant Bridesmaid — Forced Her To Pull Out Of Bridal Party

Image source: sajr2019

#30 You’re Not Invited, But Send Money

Image source: Cynthevla

#31 Bride Demands 30k

Image source: protoss12345

#32 Photographer Job Needed! Here Are The Requirements For This Bridezilla!

Image source: LillyVailee

#33 Crop Tops Over Family Everyday, Am I Right?

Image source: yesmilady

#34 Not Even Sure If This Belongs Here But It’s In An Engagement Group So 🤷🏼‍♀️

Image source: babysherlock91

#35 Bride Insecure Of Fiance’s “Womanly” Teenage Daughter…yikes

Image source: fangsandgames

#36 Entitled Bridezilla Removes Bridesmaid For Developing Anxiety After A Traumatic Incident, And Still Expects Her To Pay!

Image source: Interesting_Ad9686

#37 Sounds Like A Good Deal 🤥

Image source: dobrydendavid

#38 Disappointed Her Guests Aren’t Paying For Their Honeymoon In Full

Image source: Froggerella

#39 Bridezilla Thinks Photographers Spare Time Should Be Used To Edit Her Photos

Image source: khainsaw

#40 Bridezillas Beware, You Are Not Safe From Being Virtually Murdered

Image source: SnooObjections9904

